We are all addicts! Whether we admit it or not, from what we eat to what we wear and all things in between, we are addicted to retail!
Perhaps because of the affluence of America, unlike most other nations, our choices are almost unlimited and our wants know no limit. Retail has become a big part of our lives, if we live in an urban or suburban area or in the city and yet like the chameleon that changes its color to match its surroundings, retail is ever evolving.
Many can remember when Desiard Street in Monroe on any Saturday was bustling with cars and shoppers overflowing the sidewalks. It was retail’s domain from local shops to J.C. Penney’s, Montgomery Ward and the multiple story Palace Building. The demise of downtown came with the development of suburban shopping centers, soon followed by the all under one roof and indoor shopping malls.
The mall’s popularity appeared here to stay as shoppers from many miles were drawn to this new retail phenomenon. Shoppers would spend an average of three hours finding and buying things. Soon malls were adding game rooms, indoor waterparks and mini golf to entertain the children while the parents went on a shopping spree. Today there are few if any malls or large power shopping centers under construction.
As malls lost some of their favor with shoppers whether from recessions, high rent or in some areas preferred by criminal gangs or overrun by young non-shoppers, they were replaced by the all-under-one-roof and larger than life supercenters such as Walmart, Target, K-Mart and later Costco and Sam’s. There you could find groceries to clothes to hardware to tires and all things you wanted or needed.
Today we are again facing a retail change called on-line shopping. We now have free shipping, call-in orders or free delivery. Once again, the retail world is facing a change or die situation. Retailers who survive are offering come-in, call-in, pick-up or deliver.
We have come a long way in the past 75 years from the crowded Saturday downtown streets in Monroe and West Monroe to the 24 hour available online, call-in and free delivery retail of today. I wonder what the next change will be — maybe drone delivery service.
On the Local Scene
The MEDICAL OFFICE BUILDING at 109 Regency Place, West Monroe has been sold for $420,000. The 8,976 sf building sold for $46.79 psf
The RENAL ASSOCIATES BUILDING at 1908 Royal Avenue, Monroe has sold for $289,000. The 4,296 sf building sold for $67.27 psf
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
