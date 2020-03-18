I sit here in the security of my home while the world appears to be spinning out of control. Schools, universities, churches, restaurants, businesses are closing as fear of the next generation virus explodes all over the world.
All while grocery markets and big box retailers are having their best month ever as evidenced by the empty shelves and unbelievable crowds. Reminds me of when the year 2000 rolled over and the computers were supposed to be ill equipped to handle the new century.
We Americans are a hearty bunch having survived the Great Depression, the Great Recession and now going through the Great Pandemic. Remember in the past two decades we have also survived SARS, Bird Flu, Ebola, H1N1 and the Swine Flu which made 61 million sick and resulted in 12,500 deaths. All of these were in some predictions to be the end of civilization as we know it.
How will this affect real estate in the short term? Let me venture some guesses for the future.
• LOAN APPROVALS With jobs in all sectors of the economy in at best a holding pattern and at worst potentially disappearing, the financial institutions will be hard pressed to make a new mortgage until the picture becomes clearer. Will your job remain as is or will you be sent to work at home, will you be laid off without pay and whatever happens how long will this continue? These are all questions no one can answer today. All the while today’s interest rates are the best in a generation and could save a home buyer mega dollars over the life of the loan.
• REAL ESTATE PRICES Prices will hold steady in the short term. However, if this continues for longer than 90 days you may see seller’s panic set in and prices take a dive or sellers who do not have to sell taking their home off the market. Commercial real estate is less volatile with many national companies sitting on large amounts of cash and wanting to cash in on a buyer’s market.
• SALES The recent volatility in the stock market will drive more investors to the more stable real estate market. This is especially true if the stock market rebounds and investors can recapture their losses. Home sales are more susceptible since in uncertain times home buyers will hunker down until this passes over.
On the Local Scene
The ASHFORD PLACE APARTMENTS 107 Ashford Place (West of Downing Pines Road) West Monroe, has sold for $35,300,000. This is one of the largest apartment complexes in the West Monroe area.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
