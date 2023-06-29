Bill roark

With many homes being built in the 1,200 sf to 1,300 sf range and older Americans downsizing from much larger homes the question is asked, “What do you do with the stuff you have collected or will collect in the future?”. Even the younger generation of both home owners and renters ask where do I put the stuff, I don’t use now but don’t want to throw away or has a sentimental value. The answer is a self-storage unit. You can rent one for under $100 a month and access your stuff anytime or add to it or move out. I know this well because I just vacated a unit, I had rented for over 10 years paid more than $6,000 to store stuff valued at less than $500. I could have built or purchased a storage building for less than half that amount.

