Where have all the people gone? Better yet, where are all the people going?
America’s population choice is undergoing a major change. For the past several decades the population centers such as New York, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, etc. have attracted population with their cultural and sports amenities along with restaurants, job opportunities and much more.
Only Sunbelt cities with large populations such as Austin and Raleigh continue to attract population. Even that has changed over the past few years.
The population growth centers today with the fastest growth are the midsize cities with populations of one-half to 1 million population and even smaller.
The fastest growth in these are the mountain, coastal and university towns with many amenities to offer. Among the most growth cities are Myrtle Beach, Sarasota and Daytona Beach.
People are leaving the large cities for many reasons, among them the crime rate, the homeless population, high taxes, low quality education, unsafe environment, etc. The growth centers are the result of domestic migration rather than birth rates which stand at an all-time low of .01% for 2021.
The unknown factor is where will all the illegals entering our country end up settling. The latest estimate I have heard is by the election of 2024 there will have been 10 to 12 million Biden illegals that have crossed our southern border.
The natural destination is the sanctuary state and cities in California which have welcomed them to their population. California has taxed their residents to provide housing, health care, education, income and provide them with drivers’ license.
They are practically protected from arrest or any monetary bail for stealing less than $1,000 or carjacking or even smash-and-grab.
They have even welcomed them to vote in local elections. May they all find a welcome mat and a home there.
No wonder you can’t rent a moving truck or trailer in California as the residents move to Texas, Florida or any place other than stay in California.
On the Local Scene
The former DJ’S CYCLE AND ATV SUPPLY 4707 Cypress, West Monroe has sold for $595,000.
THE OAKS ON TRENTON offices 2000 N. Trenton Street, Ruston has sold for $1,340,000. The 5 office buildings with 8,400 sf sold for $159.50 psf.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.