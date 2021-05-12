I have been fired! Many times in my career. Realtors are often fired for the wrong reason but sometimes for good cause.
A seller may hear the real estate market is hot or it’s a seller’s market and have unrealistic expectations. They may become impatient and think a realtor is not doing their job. If a seller has an impossible price and will not listen to the market, I have on occasion suggested the seller find another realtor since I cannot meet their expectations. I have also witnessed a seller laugh at an offer they considered insulting and, in the end, take a lesser offer.
Below are the five top reasons a realtor is fired.
• LACK OF COMMUNICATION SKILLS An inability to communicate the real reason a property has not sold in a non-offensive manner. It may also be the inability to communicate to a buyer in an effective manner the parameters of an offer the seller will accept.
• POOR MARKETING SKILLS The days of placing a sign in the yard and listing on the MLS service as a realistic marketing service are long past. Whether it’s a home or a commercial property there are internet sites available where potential buyers will often go first to find what they are looking to buy. Building a data base of prospects for a variety of properties is an essential element of an effective marketing program. Sometimes a realtor will take a property that is complicated and “over his head” in experience or marketing expertise.
• SLOW OR NO RESPONSE When a seller hires a realtor his only concern is his property. A seller does not care if you have three or 300 other listings. He has the expectation that you will respond promptly to his call, text or email, if he has a request or a question. To not do so is to risk being fired by the seller.
• UNREALISTIC PRICING OR COMMISSION Realtors have been known to list a property at the seller’s price without any consideration of the market value in the hope that in time they will reduce the price. They have also been known to reduce the real estate commission to a point it will not attract other realtors to show the property. The seller and realtor may think they have a winning combination but in the end both are losers because the property never sells.
• POOR NEGOTIATION SKILLS In the end that may be the most important realtor skill. There is a saying, “If a seller wants to sell and a buyer wants to buy, shame on me if I can’t find a way to put the deal together”. A realtor must learn to keep his calm in the most intense negotiation process or the sale will be lost. What is that saying, “if you can keep your cool when all about you are losing theirs…”.
On the Local Scene
A new DOLLAR GENERAL STORE is under construction on Arkansas Road, West Monroe across from McGuire Methodist Church and just east of Dean Chapel Road.
A VIDEO BINGO HALL is under construction on Cypress Street, West Monroe next to Origin Bank and across Cypress Street from the Family Dollar and the new O’Reilly Auto Parts Store.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.