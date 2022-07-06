Why not Louisiana? As California, New York, New Jersey, Illinois and other high tax, high regulatory, sanctuary states continue to lose population and corporations, why not relocate to Louisiana?
Texas and Florida continue to be the states of primary choice. However, all of the Sunbelt states are beneficiaries of the move to the South.
I continue to read where Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and other southern states are being chosen for massive automotive, battery, and large manufacturing companies for relocation.
For example, Caterpillar, Inc. is moving from Chicago to Dallas-Fort worth and Proctor & Gamble is building a $205-million automated distribution center facility in Georgia and Alabama is the choice for a new automotive facility. Mississippi has auto manufacturing plants. Governor Kemp of Georgia has said, “My administration has been laser-focused on creating jobs and opportunities in rural Georgia”.
In Louisiana it appears we have been laser-focused on expanding Medicaid and welfare. It is now estimated 40% of Louisiana’s population is receiving some degree of welfare or governmental assistance.
Maybe just maybe other states have figured out that if you laser focus on bringing good jobs to the state it will lift more people out of poverty, more than focusing on giving governmental assistance to as many as possible. It may help you get re-elected but it will continue to leave Louisiana close to last in the areas that lift a population out of poverty.
This is not to say there are not some successes, even here in north Louisiana. The new Amazon Robotics Center in Shreveport is well under construction. This 620,000 sf facility on 152 acres will employ 1,000 people and will have 150 trucks a day distributing product.
How much more do we need to do to make Louisiana the state of choice for companies fleeing the high tax, high regulation and high crime states?
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri-State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.