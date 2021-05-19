The world of real estate and everything else is changing at a rapid pace and we are challenged to keep up. Computers with almost unlimited capacity have allowed us to work anywhere at any time. Add to that our cell phones that are mini-computers that we now carry in our pockets. We live and work in an instant response and instant informational age.
Real Estate offices were once lined with metal file cabinets and archived boxes of files. Today many of those are filed in the Cloud and can be retrieved in a matter of seconds. Offices at one time provided an office or work space for every agent. Today there are entire companies that successfully operate without a physical office anywhere. Home offices have allowed agents to work at home with a 24/7 response to buyers and sellers.
Another change we are seeing is the movement away from cash. As we watch the world is quietly moving toward a cashless society. A world in which cash will not longer be accepted as payment. Already we are seeing retailers asking for credit cards or exact cash payment. In the future we will see this move rapidly toward a credit card only payment system.
The other area of rapid change is in the automobile industry. I recently saw a prediction that by 2050 all vehicles sold will be electric. The federal government is proposing money to install thousands of charging stations. Today not only cars but small trucks and tomorrow transport trucks will all be run on electric motors. If you raise gas prices high enough you can force people to go electric.
The question yet to be answered is how do you charge your cars, your computers or your cell phone if the electricity is out? That is the question yet to be answered, when you compel everyone to a single source of power.
On the Local Scene
PJ’S COFFEE will build on an out parcel at the Sunshine Heights Shopping Center, Cypress at Warren Drive, West Monroe.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
