Zillow, perhaps the leading online real estate site for listing and selling homes and other real estate, has issued their predictions for real estate in the year 2023.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- MARTIN: OCS shows what it takes to build a consistent winning program
- OCS' Hamby, Graves, Lovelady collect top District 2-1A honors
- OCS seniors go out with a 'bang,' Eagles win 8th state championship
- Judges threaten Police Jury over funding
- Former Monroe officer sentenced to 78 months
- Web site ranks Monroe as poorest city in Louisiana
- Sterlington basketball to host Toy Drive Game
- Talbert elected mayor of Sterlington
- Terrell to retire as police chief
- Obituaries published Dec. 7, 2022
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
READ MORE
- By Jeremy Alford JJA@LaPolitics.com
Louisiana’s last round of elections for 2022 belonged to the long shots. Read moreJeremy Alford: Long shots ruled year’s final ballots
- By Bill Roark bill.roark@reagan.com
Zillow, perhaps the leading online real estate site for listing and selling homes and other … Read moreBill Roark:
- By Jim Brown www.jimbrownusa.com
Just when you thought the insurance crisis along the gulf coast, particularly in Louisiana, … Read moreJim Brown: Homeowners insurance may become unaffordable
- By Jeff Crouere jeff@ringsidepolitics.com
After another disappointing election, Republicans desperately need new leadership. The curre… Read moreJeff Crouere: Hit the road, Ronna
- The Wall Street Journal
The Biden Administration is using the pandemic to expand the class of Americans who are perm… Read moreThe Wall Street Journal:
- By Jeff Sadow jeffsadowcolumn-HannaPub@yahoo.com
It began in Monroe in 2020 and by the end of 2022 all four of north Louisiana’s major cities… Read moreJeff Sadow: Lessons to learn from mayoral contests
- By Brian Harkins West Monroe
As an attorney who handles Louisiana successions routinely in my practice I have seen, on nu… Read moreWill ensures wishes met after death
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
Why, in Leviticus 20, does Yahweh point out Molech? Certainly, the practices associated with… Read moreFor the Ages: Children’s lives depend on ruler
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a Monroe man last week after he allegedly broke into Wal-Mart on Desi… Read moreMonroe man allegedly breaks into Wal-Mart, steals alcohol
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Fresh off of a state championship appearance, the Union Farmer swept District 1-3A honors. Read moreUnion sweeps District 2-3A honors
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a Richwood man last week after he allegedly hit a woman with his vehi… Read moreRichwood man arrested for hit and run
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
After winning the school’s eighth state championship, Ouachita Christian is going to need a … Read moreOCS' Hamby, Graves, Lovelady collect top District 2-1A honors
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a Monroe man earlier this month after he allegedly battered his pregn… Read moreMonroe man arrested for battering pregnant victim
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
The Wossman boys and girls basketball teams are off to fast starts in 2022. Read morePrep Roundup: Wossman boys wins Belton/Williams Classic
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
The Caesars Superdome is an annual trip for yours truly with The Ouachita Citizen. Read moreReflecting on the 2022 state championship games
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman last week after she was accused of breaking her ex-boy… Read moreMPD arrests woman for threatening ex-boyfriend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.