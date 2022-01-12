Bill Roark

What is hot today is cold tomorrow! So goes the real estate market. Most sellers do not recognize that a seller’s market can change to a buyer’s market in a few months.
I can remember when apartments, the hottest investment property today, were so cold you could not give them away. The Government had changed the investment rules regarding write-offs for rental property management and deductions for repair and replacement. (After two years the rules were changed back). Overnight, this killed the market for rental properties. Millions of property owners lost their investments since little or no money was made while a rental property was held and the money to be made was at the time of sale.
With this new rule many properties were thrown into negative cashflow which could not be sustained by the owner. This gave rise to the disappearance of the Savings and Loans which were the main lenders of income producing properties of all types. There were other causes which I will address in another article.
What are the factors that can change a property value quickly?
• INTEREST RATES Real Estate Markets are driven by and at the mercy of interest rates. The seller’s market we are in today is driven by the low interest rates of the past few years. Interest rates are predicted to be raised 8 times before 2024. If this happens, we will see a change to a buyer’s market with many prospective buyers driven out of the market.
• BUILDING SUPPLIES These costs have come down some but will not reach pre-2021 levels again. This will put increasing pressure on builders to continue to raise prices and in turn on existing home prices.
• AVAILABLE FUNDS Financial institutions find themselves loaded with funds for lending. When you pay .5% for deposits and lend those funds at 4% to 8% you end up making money. Add to this the influx of funds from the Feds and you have an abundance of cash.
• COMPETITION If I have a prime commercial property for development and a buyer purchases an adjacent or nearby property and the area will not support 2 like developments, the value of my property can change drastically. I have seen this happen to property owners’ numerous times over the years.
On the Local Scene
The COKE BUILDING/OUACHITA CANDY COMPANY 205-305 Walnut Street, Monroe has sold for $1,444,168. The 112,014 sf building sold for $12.89psf.
The vacant land on Walnut Street (next to the Warehouse Restaurant) has sold for $550,000. The land sold for $4.35 psf.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.