Every seven years, the State of Louisiana re-calibrates and identifies what students will be taught in various disciplines in K-12 education. Different disciplines rotate through these updating years, and this year just happens to be the one for Social Studies. Math, English, Science, etc. will happen in ensuing years. I’ve been paying careful attention and wanted to provide a public update on what has happened.
When we say “social studies,” we’re talking about US, world, and Louisiana history, civics, economics and geography. Through a codified process, each grade level is assigned a certain amount of content that must be relayed to students in a traditional school year. Once content and standards are accepted, curriculums are adopted by local (Parish) school districts.
This process and these actions matter; the content adopted and taught in our schools will be the foundational information used to educate the state’s students. What our students are taught and how well they are taught help define the future and educational health of our public.
As a member of House Education, I have responsibility to pay attention to these types of things and I take my duties very seriously. As a legislator, I am responsible to my constituents to be able to explain the things that go on in state government.
Beginning in March, 2021, a Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE)-approved workgroup committee of Louisiana volunteer educators created baseline standards; a BESE-approved steering committee of Louisiana educators, students, parents and community members endorsed the standards in September and the process to finalize began. In October and November, a public comment period on the standards was conducted. During these two months, the public had the opportunity to review the standards and to provide comment or recommendations for change. BESE directed the Department of Education to “utilize and consider public feedback submitted through the online portal, and present the standards to the Board (BESE) at the January 2022 Academic Goals and Instructional Improvement Committee meeting.”
I encouraged citizens from around the state to participate in this effort. I held town hall meetings to inform the public and I posted a number of updates on social media. I thought then and think now the public has the right to know and must have the opportunity to chime in. Citizens have a stake in these standards.
During the public comment period, I sat at my computer and made my recommendations, wearing my hat as a citizen. My input went in the pile just like every other citizen. I spent a lot of time reviewing these standards gave my effort in recommending changes. It is my hope other citizens did the same thing. What our citizens think and input should be important and impactful to this process.
Wearing my hat as a legislator, I will deliver a stand-alone report and assessment of the standards to members the House Committee on Education, to the Department of Education and to BESE as a courtesy. I fully understand that the creation, adoption and promulgation of these standards are the responsibilities of BESE and DOE. As a legislator, I am obliged, however, to pay attention and to keep my colleagues apprised of what I see in terms of the process and on ways to make these standards as good as they can be.
I believe in our country. As I said in a number of meetings last year, I believe we need to teach the history of our country — and that we need to teach it in total. We need to teach our children good things and bad things that have happened. We need to teach our mistakes and our actions to correct mistakes. We need to make sure the experiences and context of all our citizens are taught in an objective and clear fashion.
We need to be teaching about the greatness, successes and failures of our country. I believe we can do all of this in Louisiana —we can balance our content standards and really teach the truth and the ramifications of things that have happened. It is my desire to see a balanced and truthful set of standards that we can all see as acceptable and appropriate.
I have committed from the beginning of this process to work on these things. This project has had my concerted attention because I know it is important. I’m thankful for the support I’ve received from BESE and the Department of Education; I’ve seen Louisianans in and out of government and in and out of the school systems work had to get this right. I am hopeful and I am encouraged.
Charles A. Owen, Lieutenant Colonel, USAF (retired), Ph.D., is the State Representative, District 30 for Vernon and Beauregard Parishes.
