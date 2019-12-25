To many Louisianians, December means hunting ducks and deer. To others, it marks the beginning of the winter birding season.
Louisiana is a bird watcher’s paradise, and December kicks off the winter migration when myriad bird species fly to Louisiana for the season.
John K. Flores is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer who happens also to be an avid birder.
Flores was introduced to birding by duck hunting partner Danny Womack, who invited him to shoot ducks with a camera one February after the season ended. “At that time of the year, waterfowl are in full mating plumage and their colors really pop. We got some spectacular pictures of some blue winged teal that I published. Later that spring he invited me to take pictures of songbirds with him on Sherburne Wildlife Management Area.”
Bird watching appeals to Flores because every trip is different. “It’s one of those outdoor activities where you take these little adventures that always seems to provide a surprise or two that I like to call ‘serendipity.’”
According to Flores, Louisiana is rated one of the top five birding states in the nation, and December is one of the best times to spot numerous species. “There are always birds coming and going, where migrations are concerned. December is an excellent time to see fifteen different species of waterfowl in one morning’s excursion, the males of which will be spectacularly colored.”
Raptors, such as hawks, follow the songbirds as they move south to winter in Louisiana, and large flocks of tree swallows can be seen in the fields and marshes. White pelicans also congregate in lakes such as Poverty Point reservoir because there is an abundance of food. Throw in Yellow-rumped Warblers, Golden and Ruby-crowned Kinglets, robins, and woodcocks, and you have a veritable bird watcher’s heaven.
Fortunately, we are blessed with numerous public areas where one can spot the wintering birds. Flores has several recommendations.
“In Grand Isle there is the State Park for shorebirds, Elmer’s Island for shorebirds and wading birds, and the Nature Conservancy property for songbirds. In the New Orleans area there is Audubon Park for wading birds and passerine migrants. Across Lake Pontchartrain near Mandeville is Fontainebleau State Park where you can see wading and songbirds. Going west along I-10 towards Lafayette is Sherburne Wildlife Management Area, which is known for having one of the largest populations of neotropical songbirds in the nation. South of Abbeville is Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, where from March through May birds are banded during the peak migration period.”
“Cameron Prairie National Wildlife Refuge (NWR), Sabine NWR, and Peveto Woods are all part of what’s known as the Creole Nature Trail. It’s a 180-mile tour that takes you through southwest Louisiana where it’s possible for a good birder to count 150 different species a day.”
“And, finally, Bayou Teche National Wildlife Refuge in St. Mary Parish is excellent for viewing Prothonotary Warblers, Northern Parula, barred owls, great egrets, and various woodpeckers.”
Of all these, one is Flores’ favorite. “The Creole Nature Trail is my absolute favorite road trip to make. Along this route, depending on the time of year, I can see waterfowl, neotropical songbirds, wading birds, and raptors. It’s a drive where you may also see sandhill cranes and Crested Caracaras in the winter, and Wood Storks in the summer.”
According to Flores, it doesn’t take a lot to get into bird watching. “An inexpensive pair of binoculars, some decent hiking shoes, and a field guide are all you need to get started. I’d start with wading birds, since they are in every lake, pond, bayou, stream, and even ditch.
Then I’d move to local songbirds, such as our buntings and warblers. After that the sky is the limit to what level you want to take your birding.”
As for the field guide, Flores recommends David Allen Sibley’s The Sibley Guide to Birds, Roger Tory Peterson’s Perterson’s Field Guide to Birds of North America, and George H. Lowery’s Louisiana Birds. I would add Flores’ own book, as well. Louisiana Birding: Stories on Strategy, Stewardship and Serendipity is richly illustrated with Flores’ own award-winning photographs and is a must for any serious Louisiana bird watcher.
One last piece of advice from Flores is to join a local bird watching club to learn the ropes. The location and contact information for many such clubs can be found at the Louisiana Ornithological Society’s website www.losbird.org/clubs.htm.
Dr. Terry L. Jones is professor emeritus of history at the University of Louisiana at Monroe who has received numerous awards for his books and outdoor articles.
