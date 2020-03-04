Bernie Sanders’ socialist state shares the same failed vision that has captivated left-wing ideologues for more than 100 years. A vision of the modern state to tax, spend, regulate, confiscate, nationalize, and constrain individual freedom until all human material needs are met. Bernie’s social state promises Medicare for all, free college tuition, affordable housing, guaranteed jobs, and a Green New Deal. Simply put, what Bernie’s socialist state promises is even bigger government in Washington to take charge of the lives of all Americans who, in his judgment, are unable to handle their own affairs without his controlling hand.
To pull off his revolutionary vision Bernie has to track down an enemy that he can blame for the wretched conditions that beset America today. He’s found them in speculators, big banks, oil companies, hedge fund operators, gigantic corporations, and insurance firms. In other words, the wealthy class. His stump speeches and his debate appearances invariably include an attack on the rich filled with finger-pointing and red-hot rhetoric. He promises to unite America by confiscating and re-distributing their wealth so that in the end he has created a nation in which all are treated equally. Bernie presents himself to the American public as a man of the people, all the while claiming for himself and his socialist state the very power that he condemns in the wealthy. Bernie’s is not a democratic egalitarian. He is a socialist contradiction.
We have seen this vision, which invokes class warfare in order to achieve its grand purposes, between the two great wars last century in Russia, Italy, and Germany. More recently, in the Soviet satellite countries in Eastern and Central Europe. At the present time, in failed socialist states across Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America. And most ominous of all, the socialist/communist state of China. All of them have one thing in common – a strong man in charge. The strong man in Bernie’s vision is Bernie himself. President Bernie.
Bernie’s vision of the socialist state finds full expression in his grandiose 35-point plan (https://berniesanders.com/issues/) in which nothing escapes his control. His plan runs the gamut from enabling every post office to offer basic banking services to banning facial recognition software for policing. In this plan his strong-man self-image comes across in the many ways he would exercise control over the American people directly from the White House. All of the following examples of greater federal control are taken from Bernie’s sweeping plan.
Consider the following tax proposals that target the wealthy.
• Progressive estate tax on multi-millionaire and billionaire inheritances.
• Tax imposed every year on the extreme wealth of the top 0.1 percent of U.S. households.
• Tax on the transactions of Wall Street speculators.
• Tax on wealthiest 1.8 percent of Americans
• Tax on persons with a net worth of $32 million or more
• Tax on fossil fuel industry to compensate for its polluting practices
Consider these promises Bernie is making to the American people.
• Job guarantee to ensure that everyone has a stable job that pays a living wage.
• Reduction of military spending by $1.215 trillion
• Savings of $450 billion though Medicare for all
• Savings of $70.4 trillion over 80 years by averting climate catastrophe
• Elimination of the $81 billion in past-due medical debt held by 79 million Americans.
• Expenditures of $2.5 trillion to build 10 million permanently affordable housing units.
• Cancellation of all student loan debt.
Bernie’s fiery rhetoric of equality for all does not apply to him. Bernie knows better than anyone else what Americans need. As their benevolent president he is committed to doing what is best for his subjects. Little in his 35-point plan calls for federal assistance to state and local officials enabling them to address basic human material needs. Bernie knows. They don’t. Little in his plan helps enable private organizations such as the Cajun Navy, Tunnel 2 Towers, Newman’s Own, and thousands of faith-based groups, to meet human need. Bernie knows. You don’t.
Individual freedom has to be constrained if Bernie’s social state is to exercise and maintain control of all that is fundamental to ordinary Americans. If the property rights of the wealthy class stand in the way of supporting federal programs that are essential to Bernie’s socialist state, tax the wealthy until enough revenue is generated. If deeply-held convictions based on the religion that a person embraces gets in the way of serving minorities, religious freedom has to be curtailed as in the Equality Act in Congress that Bernie supports. When the members of a corporation exercise their constitutional right to associate and use their financial resources to speak on public issues, pass a constitutional amendment to deny them that right as called for in Bernie’s 35-point plan. When a private membership organization such as the NRA meddles in Bernie’s socialist state, condemn it for its corrupting effect on Washington.
One of the problems in a socialist state is that workers are told by their government that their material needs are guaranteed, thereby removing a powerful incentive to work and produce the goods and services that will meet those needs. That’s one reason why pictures of empty shelves in government-operated stores in Venezuela and reports of starving masses in North Korea do not match the promises of their socialist rulers regarding an assured abundance of goods and services through central planning.
John Paul II who lived under the thumb of Nazi socialism and the Communist state in Poland, puts the nail in the coffin of the Bernie’s socialist state with the following observation.“A person who is deprived of something he can call ‘his own’, and the possibility of earning a living through his own initiative, comes to depend on the [socialist state] and those who control it.” Bernie’s socialist state deprives Americans of the freedom that is guaranteed in the Constitution and replaces the family as the primary means of support for most Americans with President Bernie who knows all and cares intensely for all his subjects.
Edward J. O’Boyle is a Senior Research Associate with Mayo Research Institute. He has offices in West Monroe, Lake Charles and New Orleans. He can be reached at 381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
