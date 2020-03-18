There is one program currently available that provides substantial financial relief to any Louisiana worker on layoff due to the constraints which various local, state, and federal officials have put in place to address the coronavirus pandemic that requires no new legislation, no executive order. Since the 1930s the Louisiana unemployment insurance program has paid benefits to workers who suddenly find themselves out of work. The present system does not require those workers to report to an office in order to file for benefits. They can file for benefits and register for work at the same time through the system’s website thereby avoiding any contact with jobless workers filing for benefits at a UI office location and with the UI claims takers working in that office.
Workers without online access could ask their employer to help them file on the employer’s computer system. Or they could request access to a computer at the office of their state senator or representative. Or they could enlist the assistance of the staff at their church, temple, or synagogue. Public service announcements could be used to inform workers that UI benefits are available and provide the website address to the Louisiana UI system.
A February 2020 report from the federal government indicates that the Louisiana UI trust fund has $ 1.062 billion on hand and is above the federal minimum adequate solvency level. In an unusual twist, the State of Texas is below that minimum.
None of the foregoing would require the Legislature to act. What follows, however, would require action on the part of the Legislature.
Benefit amount theoretically is limited to roughly 50 percent of the claimant’s usual weekly wages. The Legislature could intervene and raise the maximum weekly benefit amount that would help claimants provide better coverage for their basic family needs.
Benefit duration theoretically is linked to the claimant’s labor force attachment. The Legislature could authorize a change in the formula that links numbers of weeks of UI benefits to the claimant’s work history, making it easier to qualify for additional weeks of benefit coverage. Also, the Legislature could suspend the waiting period requirement such that benefits would flow as soon as approved.
The Legislature could change the tax provisions of the present UI law to reduce the tax rates paid by Louisiana employers, thereby helping them meet payroll, make payments on borrowed funds, and pay other urgent expenses. Currently the UI tax, which is experience-rated, ranges from 0.1 percent to 6.2 percent.
All of these changes would draw down the trust fund balance. Nevertheless, in an emergency the State has the option available of borrowing directly from the federal government to replenish the trust fund.
To protect the fund from a massive drawdown, these changes could be made on a temporary basis, remaining effective only as long as the crisis lasts at which point the system would return to the pre-crisis provisions on benefit amount, benefit duration, waiting period, and taxes. Additional protection for the fund could be achieved by applying changes in the law only to persons who work for small businesses, perhaps no more than 50 employees, and to the owners of those small businesses.
There is always the problem of abuse on the part of claimants who are not eligible for benefits. Working violators are persons who file even though they are employed. Non-working violators file even though they are not looking for work. Employers can help reduce this abuse by responding quickly to the UI system’s request for information on the status of persons on their payrolls.
There are 22 states including Texas that are not in a good position financially to enhance the aid they offer workers through their UI programs. On the other hand, Louisiana is able to offer more help to workers on lay off during this crisis. And it should. Down the road when this crisis passes, and it will pass, the State can replenish its UI trust fund by raising the tax rates paid by the State’s employers which are earmarked for that fund. Both public health officials and financial markets are telling us that this is not a time to “wait and see.”
Edward J. O’Boyle is a Senior Research Associate with Mayo Research Institute. He has offices in West Monroe, Lake Charles and New Orleans. He can be reached at 381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.