Gross Domestic Product adjusted to account for inflation dropped by an annual rate of 1.4 percent in the first quarter of 2022 according to the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis.
The BEA’s press release stated that personal consumption expenditures — the largest component of GDP — increased by 2.7 percent during the first quarter. At the same time, there was a decline (2.5 percent) in expenditures on nondurable goods -- an important component of personal consumption expenditures. The BEA did not mention in the text of its press release the 8.5 percent decrease in national defense expenditures.
By far the most important question is whether the overall drop of 1.4 percent is an early indicator of a pending recession. For many years, a recession has been defined as two consecutive quarters in which there was a decline in GDP. However, the Business Cycle Dating Committee of the National Bureau of Economic Research uses estimates of GDP, employment, sales, personal income, and industrial production to date a recession. The eight-member committee considers and weighs the data and reaches a consensus judgment that settles the question as to when a recession started. The Committee announces its consensus to the public when it is certain that it has dated the recession accurately. That may take only a few months or much longer.
GDP is an estimate of the value of the goods and services produced by all companies operating in the United States whether those companies are U.S. or foreign owned. Gross National Product is an estimate of the value of the goods and services produced by all U.S. owned companies whether they are operating in the United States or elsewhere. As diagnostic tools, GNP was developed before GDP, but today GDP is the preferred diagnostic tool because it measures what is happening to production in the U.S. domestic economy that is within the reach of such interventionist agencies as the Federal Reserve System. Attempting to intervene in the operations of U.S. owned facilities located outside the United States is much more difficult and problematical.
Estimates of GDP derive from a survey of employers that is administered quarterly and are released to the public in ADVANCE form based on incomplete source data one month after the close of the quarter and in PRELIMINARY form and FINAL form based on more detailed and comprehensive data two months and three months after the close of the quarter. This tool emerged during the 1920s and has been further developed and refined ever since.
There are two fundamental approaches to estimating GDP, the expenditure approach and the income approach. The expenditure approach estimates GDP via the product market by separately estimating expenditures on consumer goods and services, capital goods and services, public goods and services, and what is referred to as net foreign investment (expenditures on exports minus expenditures on imports). When the U.S. macroeconomy experiences a trade deficit (exports < imports), net foreign investment takes on a negative value, and thereby results in lower estimates of GDP. In first quarter 2022 U.S. exports fell by 5.9 percent while U.S. imports rose by 17.7 percent, creating a trade deficit and accounting for much of the overall decline in GDP.
The income approach estimates GDP via the resource and financial markets wherein separate estimates are made of the various income streams corresponding to the different resources used in the production process: wages and salaries for the labor resources of workers, rent for the land and buildings of property owners, interest payments for the funds borrowed from lenders, and dividends for the monies invested by business owners and shareholders. Both approaches should yield the same estimate because all of the monies expended on the goods and services produced as measured via the expenditure approach are owed to and are paid out to the various resource holders whose labor and other economic resources were used to produce those goods and services.
In addition to the problem that arises in using this tool because the final estimates are not available until three months after the close of the quarter to which they refer, there are three other problematical issues. First, GDP estimates include all goods and services produced even those that some persons might find morally objectionable. To illustrate, the production of whiskey, cigarettes, and firearms is included in these estimates even though some persons regard those products as morally abhorrent. Second, GDP estimates include everything produced even the goods and services that some might find aesthetically objectionable, such as paintings or musical compositions that are offensive to the eye or ear. The rule in estimating GDP is simple and straightforward: if it’s produced, it’s counted. But counting at times presents a third problem. Some producers deliberately do not report their production or report only a portion of their production because they are trying to evade the taxes owed on that production, or because they are involved in illegal activities. This under-reporting — known as the shadow or underground economy — means that the GDP estimates have to be used diagnostically in a way that recognizes this downward bias.
There are two principal components in the construction of a GDP estimate. The one component includes the amount of goods and services produced (the physical component) and the individual prices of each one of the goods and services produced (the financial component). The estimates themselves are rendered in dollar terms. It is important in comparing one quarter to the next, or one year to another, to remove from the estimates the influence of any changes in prices that may have taken place from one time period to another. The BEA uses the implicit price deflator, not the Consumer Price Index, to account for changes in prices.
A contraction can be quite steep and deep in which case it is called a V-shaped contraction. Historically, a V-shaped contraction has been called “a crash.” A contraction that is shallow is called “a soft-landing.” Since 2008 the Federal Reserve System has deliberately cut interest rates (the discount rate and the federal funds rate) to extremely low levels and engaged in buying financial securities from U.S. financial institutions to encourage more borrowing especially by entrepreneurs and more expenditures on capital goods and services in order to support the continued growth of the national economy. Now that it is faced with a high and unacceptable rate of inflation, the Fed is being pressured into raising interest rates and curtailing its purchases of financial securities, which likely will have the effect of slowing economic growth.
To return to our opening question: Is the overall drop of 1.4 percent in GDP an early indicator of a pending recession? At this point, all we dare say is that we will know more when the PRELIMINARY estimate of first quarter GDP becomes available from the BEA on May 26.
In the meantime, consider the way in which a recession is like a cold. You know that one is coming because you have lived through them in the past, some more severe than others, but you don’t know precisely when.
Edward J. O’Boyle is a Senior Research Associate with Mayo Research Institute. He has offices in West Monroe, Lake Charles and New Orleans. He can be reached at (318) 381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
