They called it a show trial. The judge was selected for his track record. The defendant was a vile, traitorous, wretched snake of a human being. The verdict had been reached even before the trial began and for that reason real witnesses weren’t required. It was deadly, hate-filled theatre intended to inflame the passions of the judge, humiliate and destroy the defendant, terrorize anyone else who might be rounded up for crimes like the defendant’s, and feed the blood lust of the leaders of the regime. One favored method of execution was hanging not from a rope but from a wire. That way death came more slowly and more painfully. The show trial was one of the distinguishing characteristics of justice in Hitler’s Germany and Stalin’s Soviet Union. It was necessary to maintain order.
For years on the American frontier, lynching was the remedy commonly carried out for rustling. Justice was parceled out by angry ranchers who knew what was needed to restore order. Any Negro, whether slave before the war between the states or free afterwards, who strayed from certain strict cultural norms of conduct often was subjected to the same remedy as horse and cattle rustlers. Life was taken at the hands of hardened men, many of whom acted in white hot rage and all of whom valued order among all men over a single human life. They acted with less concern for the procedures of the show trial but with all of its effectiveness and final outcome.
Lynching rustlers along the frontier is largely forgotten in the dustbin of history. However, lynching Negroes has left behind a residue of hatred that America has yet to deal with completely. That hatred cannot be dealt with by piling on more hatred. Our better nature tells us that is so, but our lesser nature tells us that the evil of hatred is not evil. In special circumstances, evil is good.
Today the evil turned good is the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Stripped to its bare bones his trial is a show trial. The Democrat Party knows for certain that he is guilty. Everyone in their majority in the House of Representatives voted to impeach, making it a simple matter to bring official impeachment proceedings against him. The single article of impeachment lays down the charge that he incited an insurrection at the Capitol building on January 6. Convicting him would be a simple matter too if they had a two-thirds majority in the Senate.
The devious kind of calculating that is taking place among a handful of Republican senators centers around whether a Republican can vote with the Democrats to convict knowing beforehand when the votes are tallied that her vote would not push the total to the necessary two-thirds. If her calculation turns out to be accurate, she can inform her anti-Trump supporters that she voted to convict the President and at the same time tell her pro-Trump supporters that he was not convicted by the Senate. “Heads I win, tails I win.”
President Trump has been under attack from his first day in office four years ago. His adversaries falsely accused him of stealing the election in 2016 with help from the Russians. He faced impeachment charges one year ago and was able to prevail in the Senate. Today, he faces charges of all kinds of misconduct notably lying about the outcome of the election. Whatever anyone else might say, Trump did not lie about the outcome of the election. First, he was convinced that he won. Second, there is no way to know with certainty the outcome without independent audits in the contested states and none were undertaken in those states. Without audits claims to the effect that there were no invalid ballots uncovered, or only a few such that they did not change the outcome of the election, are entirely meaningless. It’s the equivalent of asserting that the other team’s starting pitcher went nine innings without striking out any of your team’s batters when throughout the entire game no one was calling balls and strikes.
Like the show trials under Hitler and Stalin, the impeachment process is driven by the speaker of the house who despises Trump more than anyone else with the possible exception of Joe Biden who since he was certified by Congress several days ago has unleashed a vicious attack on Trump. The Democrats want him removed from office even though and at this moment he is at the very end of his term. Some men and women in Congress would go even further and ban him from holding any public office for the rest of his life.
Large blocs of political, financial, media and social networking forces are aligned against him and using their powers to convince the American public that Trump is a vile, traitorous, wretched snake of a human being who clearly is guilty. The statements made by hostile senators may change the minds only of those few Republican senators who are running the “heads I win, tails I win” calculation in order to help assure their political survival.
The impeachment process in the Senate will come across like a theatrical production with passions on both sides inflamed by the partisan rhetoric. Trump’s enemies will do their best to humiliate and destroy him, and intimidate and marginalize his supporters. Win or lose, his most extreme opponents will have had their opportunity to feed their blood lust. This show trial, with its brutal hardball politics, will be remembered as one of the distinguishing characteristics of the 117th Congress. Many of the men and women serving in Congress will insist that lynching Trump was necessary to maintain order.
The day will come, however, when all Americans will have to deal with the residue left behind, the hatred that will drive us even further apart. When will we ever learn?
Edward J. O’Boyle is a Senior Research Associate with Mayo Research Institute. He has offices in West Monroe, Lake Charlesand New Orleans. He can be reached at 381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
