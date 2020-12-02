Among their many concerns in writing the U.S. Constitution, the founding fathers had a special concern for privacy which they addressed in three of the ten amendments of the Bill of Rights. The First Amendment guarantees that the choice one makes regarding religious beliefs and practices is strictly a private matter. The Third Amendment affirms privacy by denying use of a house to any soldier in peacetime without the consent of the owner, or in wartime except “in a manner to be prescribed by law.” The Fourth Amendment protects the people’s right to be secure from unreasonable searches and seizures and stipulates that no warrant may be issued without probable cause.
The right to privacy is even more important today than it was at the time of the founding of the republic because contemporary technology enables so many ways to violate that right. Wiretapping and hidden listening devices are two examples of technology unknown to the founders and used by many over the years. The metal detector is another. The list of present-day technology-based threats to privacy is much longer including surveillance cameras, facial recognition, remote access to credit cards, and a thermal technology that can penetrate a wall to recreate an image of a human body on the other side.
Spammers routinely access email accounts to misrepresent their intentions for the purpose of enriching themselves at your expense. Hackers penetrate your privacy to gather information in order to steal your identity. Literally no one, not even the president of the United States, is secure from a high-tech spy or hacker. So why are so many Americans eager and willing to share personal, private information about themselves and their friends across the internet?
Facebook, for instance, has 2.6 billion active monthly users worldwide of whom about 80 million are small-business enterprises. Facebook mines the information you voluntarily post on your page and sells it to marketers and others, generating first-quarter 2020 revenue of roughly $17.4 billion. Facebook is not the only social media platform that uses a similar business model. There’s SnapChat, Instagram (owned by Facebook), and Twitter among others.
Harvard University is at the forefront of compiling and analyzing mountains of data — known as “big data” among researchers doing economic research — from government sources such as the Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Bureau of Economic Analysis, IRS, and Social Security Administration. Opportunity Insights is a research lab located at Harvard which was launched in 2018 with $38 million support including large infusions of cash from Bill & Melinda Gates, Mike Bloomberg, and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. OI also gathers nonpublic, proprietary data provided by U.S. corporations. Its partners include Brown University, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, W.K. Kellogg Foundation, and Chan Zuckerberg Initiative which holds almost all of the Zuckerberg Facebook shares. Among the private companies supplying data to OI are Paychex, Intuit, UKG. OI’s big data are available to the public free of charge.
For the past several months, OI has focused attention principally on the impact of Covid-19 on the economy. Prior to the pandemic, director Raj Chetty marshaled OI’s resources on discovering pathways to upward mobility. Chetty is committed to addressing the data available not from a theoretical or ideological perspective but mainly from a numbers-crunching point of view which emphasizes sifting through the data until correlations or associations are found between certain variables of interest such as income, race, and zipcode.
Chetty affirms that he would like to partner OI with the Census Bureau to document the economic conditions for every American alive over the last 70 years. His eyes are focused on finding better sources of data. OI recognizes there is a privacy problem embedded in their mountains of data. However, it offers no assurance that the information they’ve collected and stored “may not be accessed, disclosed, altered, or destroyed by breach of [our] firewalls and secure server software”
.Two observations follow. First, public policy recommendations proceed from two intertwined sources: (a) the values that the researcher applies to (b) the data relevant to a specific public issue. Data alone will not do, nor will OI’s crunching ever-bigger datasets.
Consider this question: What does paying one’s fair share of taxes mean? The same rate for everyone regardless of the amount of their income or progressively higher rates for persons with greater incomes up to, say, 90 percent of the income of the wealthiest? Similarly, should real estate developers be required to make allowance for public housing on their private property in order to provide poor families access to better schools for their children?
The answer to those questions and countless others are not found in the data alone. The underlying value-laden issues must be addressed first. Furthermore it is incumbent on the researcher to identify the values that were relied upon so that others with different values using the same datasets can arrive at their own recommendations for public policy.
Second, OI’s super alliance between social media giants, enormously wealthy foundations, two elite Ivy League universities, private companies willing to share information about their users, should raise fears that OI’s ever-growing mountain of data will be used for purposes other than discovering pathways to upward mobility. OI partner Facebook does not have a squeaky-clean reputation.
Will it use OI’s data crunching services to expand its own services to its clients and thereby grow even bigger and more powerful? Relying on its connection to Harvard will OI increase its influence in Washington where legislators may not understand that it takes more than sifting through mountains of data to inform public policy? Will the massive financial resources available to OI be used to develop even more powerful privacy-intrusive technologies that Chetty and his colleagues are likely to say they need?
Finally, what is it that makes so many Americans willing to share their private thoughts and photos, trivial or otherwise, with billions of other persons through Facebook? Is there, perhaps, a little narcissism in every one of us?
Edward J. O’Boyle is a Senior Research Associate with Mayo Research Institute. He can be reached at (318) 381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
