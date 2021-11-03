In 1776 the American colonies declared an end to a system of governance based on strict compliance with the authoritarian rule of Great Britain’s King George III. In the Declaration of Independence the colonists set forth a radically new system of self-governance as delineated in the following. “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”
In an authoritarian form of government, the ruler imposes his/her will on the people. Over the years authoritarianism has crept into the U.S. system of self-governance by an overwhelmingly partisan process of grooming, selecting, electing, protecting, and re-electing the right candidate for the role of ruler who may be either a benevolent or an oppressive dictator. President Franklin Roosevelt and Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley are examples of the benevolent dictator. Louisiana Governor Huey P. Long may be located along the spectrum between benevolent and oppressive. We have yet to experience the truly oppressive type as represented historically by Adolph Hitler and Joseph Stalin and more recently by Fidel Castro and Nicolás Maduro.
Fast forward to 2021. Our concern in the following is with authoritarianism at the local, state and federal government level. The signs of authoritarian rule at those levels include:
• Manipulate the election process/results to undermine confidence in free and open elections.
• Undermine rule of law by executive fiat through means such as executive orders and mandates.
• Circumvent the legislative branch by claims of executive privilege.
• Intimidate the judicial branch by threatening to pack the Supreme Court.
• Reinforce strict compliance to authority by selective use of tax and spend.
• Replace merit and hard work with diversity, cronyism, nepotism, and pay-for-play.
• Appoint persons to the cabinet and White House staff for whom obedience to the ruler is unquestioned.
• Rely on “experts” to validate decisions that are a mixture of science, ideology, and politics.
• Use partisan strategists and spin-meisters to make the ruler and his/her decisions look good.
• Cover up mistakes made by the ruler with plausible deniability and outright lies .
• Silence opposition with the help of friendly commentators on television and social media.
• Identify opponents of the ruler as radicals, racists, domestic terrorists, or Nazi.
Included among the ways to resist an authoritarian takeover of the United States are the following:
• Speak out when the Bill of Rights, especially your First Amendment rights, is being undermined.
• Cut through the lying behavior of elected officials by becoming better informed on public issues.
• Support term limits, based on age, for elected public officials because the longer persons serve in elected positions the more likely they will begin to regard themselves as authority figures.
• Participate at the meetings of your city/county governing bodies and watch for cronyism, nepotism, and pay-for play schemes.
• Speak up at meetings of your local public school board whenever they try to subordinate your role in the education of your children.
• Become an advocate for public school vouchers which allow you to send your children to the school of your choice and which will break up the near monopoly control of the allocation of your tax dollars to the education of your children.
• Vote.
One of the important checks and balances in our constitutional republic is the sovereignty of each of the 50 states. Every state has the power to resist federal authoritarian rule whenever it considers a federal executive order, mandate, or law as exceeding the enumerated powers of the federal government as specified in the Constitution or breaches the limits set forth in the Tenth Amendment of the Bill of Rights.
The Biden administration, with the strong support of Democrats in Congress, has taken several steps toward expanding the authoritarian rule advocated by every Democrat president who has occupied the White House since Franklin Roosevelt.
Authoritarianism under the guise of diversity-equity-inclusion is being used by public and private universities to exclude merit based on achievement and experience, to replace equality with equity, and to re-introduce racial preferences under the mantle of diversity in order to change the selection processes regarding which students are admitted and which faculty members are hired and promoted.
Authoritarian types have been flexing their muscles in local public education based on their own elitist conviction that they know better than parents what works best for the children in their charge. They are trying to usurp the authority that belongs to the parents and the family. No doubt many public school teachers and administrators have the kind of specialized knowledge that some parents do not. But that specialization has to respect and be limited by the reality that the school system did not give birth to the child.
Authoritarian rule is a direct attack on the self-governance of we the people. Even when the authoritarians promoting a new legislative package or plan declare “it’s free,” their efforts invariably come at a very steep price: the erosion of the power to govern ourselves.
Edward J. O’Boyle can be reached at (318) 381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
