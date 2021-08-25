The chaos along our southern border, which is rapidly spreading throughout the United States, is traced directly to the Biden administration’s open-border policy. Last month, a busload of immigrants was dropped off in Monroe with no prior notification of local authorities.
They had been temporarily housed in detention centers in Louisiana and were released because they had airline tickets paid by their families in the U.S. Reportedly, they are asylum-seekers with the right to seek protection in America by international agreements.
Some advocates of open borders appear to demand that there should be no limit to the number of migrants and refugees allowed into a host country. They advance two arguments in support of that position.
One is economic, the other is moral. Open borders, they argue, would make the world a richer place because the migrants and refugees would have access to better-paying jobs in advanced manufacturing systems and the service sectors of host countries. As to the moral argument, they assert that rich countries have no right to exclude persons from poor countries or compel them to remain in poor countries.
With regard to their first argument, open borders more likely would lead to a redistribution of wealth than an increase, at least in the short run. An increase in the supply of labor in host countries does not create its own demand. In the short run, migrants and refugees willing to accept low wages may displace higher-paid host-country workers.
In the long run, migrants and refugees very well may acquire the higher-level skills necessary to fill positions that are open due to a shortage of workers with those skills. Over time, migrants and refugees may open their own small businesses that depend on family members to supply the necessary labor.
However, if migrants and refugees do not acquire those skills or do not take on the risk of starting and running a family business, the wealth increase in the first generation likely will be negligible. Furthermore, to the extent migrants and refugees require public services, host-country taxpayers have to shoulder any additional taxes needed to supply those services, thereby contributing not to an increase in wealth but a redistribution.
To repeat the moral argument, all human beings including migrants and refugees have a right to the goods and services necessary for a dignified life. But this right is not without a limit because practicing it indiscriminately may do more harm than good and be detrimental to the common good of the community that receives the migrants.
The common good is the fulfillment of the basic needs of human beings which arise from their living together, as in the case of public health and safety, rather than each one living alone. Two characteristics set these needs off.
First, they are common to all. Second, they can be met only through the united efforts of all members of the community acting together. The fulfillment of these common needs depends critically on each person contributing to the community because the community by itself has nothing to contribute to its members apart from what its various members contribute to it.
Thus the common good is dependent on contributive justice which asserts that insofar as a person receives benefits from belonging to a group that person has a duty to maintain and support the group. The common good is threatened by those who take from the group but do not support it.
Arriving at a specific limit to the right to access the goods and services necessary for a dignified life depends on the circumstances at the moment for migrants, refugees, and host countries. For any given country, it likely changes from time to time, especially if the host country is experiencing major changes in conditions on the ground. In addition, the limit will vary from country to country depending on differences in the ability and willingness to welcome migrants and refugees.
Working out the specifics of that limit is the business of the governing authorities. Welcoming everyone who shows up at the border disregards the very notion of limit.
No doubt, one economic metric relating to that limit is the scope and nature of employment opportunities. Another is the availability of the resources to meet basic consumption needs at the moment.
A third is the ability of the host country to transition migrants and refugees to permanent housing. In addition, there is the limit that reflects the host country’s willingness to accept large numbers of strangers in waves, an unknown number of whom might be threats to personal safety and security while others may be terrorists.
Another vitally important limit is the availability of health care resources to treat Covid-19 which are being severely stretched at the moment by the Delta variant. An open border which invites large numbers of migrants with unknown exposure to the virus and with little ability to test them before releasing them in the U.S. is an open invitation to overburden our health care system and thereby deny American citizens access to health care for other emergency and chronic conditions, including life-threatening conditions.
President Biden’s open-border policy with no limits is a failure on several fronts. First, it fails to effectively distinguish between migrant persons and families driven by hope who seek freedom to live in a place where they can thrive and those migrants driven by fear who seek freedom from oppression so they can live in a place where they are able to survive.
Second, it fails to effectively differentiate between migrants who desire integration into America society in order to become law-abiding citizens and those who want entry into our country to enrich themselves through human trafficking, drug running, and brutalizing Americans on the street.
Third, it fails to compensate U.S. residents living in the immediate border region for the damages they endure as migrants trespass on their properties, not to mention the burdens imposed on small towns and villages at the border which are responsible for public order and safety.
In so many words, the president’s open-border policy asserts that while he alone decides who enters the United States at the same time he forces the American people to bear the burden of feeding, sheltering, healing, educating, and protecting the flood of migrants who have entered America illegally. This is not self-governance. It is an abuse of the president’s executive powers.
Edward J. O’Boyle is a Senior Research Associate with Mayo Research Institute. He has offices in West Monroe, Lake Charles and New Orleans. He can be reached at 381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
