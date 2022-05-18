Mainstream economists are fond of explaining economic conditions at the microeconomic level in terms of supply and demand. Any change in the supply or demand of a given good or service leads inevitably to a new equilibrium where supply equals demand, a new price for that good or service is determined, and more (or less) is produced.
The same holds true for events at the macroeconomic level. Any change in aggregate supply or aggregate demand leads inexorably to a new equilibrium where the two are equal, prices across the economy settle, and more (or less) GDP is produced.
However, mainstream economists often do not take into account what happens during the transition to the new equilibrium, neglecting to consider that supply and demand are abstract concepts, that in fact represent human beings deciding what they are willing to buy or sell, at both the micro and macro levels, and what happens to them during that transition or what we prefer to describe as a period of disequilibrium. What happens to the real, living, breathing, existential human beings, the persons who actively decide what they will do in their everyday economic decision-making? Who inevitably are ever-changing human persons who must find a way to cope with changing economic conditions.
Mainstream economics instead construes human beings as homo economicus who by pursuing their own self-interest achieve the good of all. Typically, they regard homo economicus as a never-changing, thoroughly predictable, economic agent, making for certainty in economic analysis and transforming the study of economics into a hard science, such as physics and math, which focuses on inanimate objects rather than human beings. What happens to those human beings when they lose their jobs or face higher prices for the goods and services they need are not matters for economics which they claim is free of any values. It is rather a matter of economic policy where policymakers are required to apply their own personal values to their decision-making.
What is taking place in the U.S. economy at this moment is a period of disequilibrium to higher prices across the board from eggs to gasoline and diesel fuel, driven by economic and geopolitical forces which we do not fully understand. Washington policymakers are divided over what to do. Some urge more spending on specific benefits to those who are especially burdened by higher prices -- poor individuals and families. Thus, the emphasis at the federal level on tax credits for childcare and at the state and local level on monthly stipends for those who qualify. Some seek to blame the usual suspects including greedy oil and gas companies, price gouging on the part of giant food processing companies, the loss of oil from Russia and grain from Ukraine, along with blockages in the supply chain. Still others blame the Biden White House for spending too much and burdening private producers with new regulations. A few silently approve of higher gasoline and diesel prices because they make operating electric vehicles more affordable as compared to vehicles that run on fossil fuel, thereby supporting the Green Revolution.
For years, the Federal Reserve has played a crucial role in accommodating economic growth by increasing the money supply. The supply of money (M2: currency and coins, checking deposits, traveler’s checks, savings deposits, small (<$100,000) time deposits, and shares in retail money market mutual funds). M2 defines money in terms of its liquidity, that is the ease with which it can be used for spending and investment. Between September 2001 and March 2022, M2 has quadrupled, increasing from $5.348 trillion to $21.810 trillion. Only in the last few weeks has the Fed taken steps to rein in its accommodative stance by raising interest rates and curtailing its purchases of financial securities. Its critics point to the Fed’s long delay in recognizing and acting upon the fact that inflation has risen well above its target rate of 2 percent per year over the long term and clearly is not transitory.
The huge growth in the money supply has fueled the record-setting surge in the value of stocks whether measured in terms of the DOW, S&P, or Nasdaq. Overwhelmingly, investors large and small have experienced vast increases in personal wealth over the last few years. The abrupt change in the Fed’s policy has forced a large realignment in the value of financial assets destroying a lot of the wealth of investors in the stock market. What is happening in financial markets is not so much a transition period which concentrates on the DOW, S&P, or Nasdaq, but a period of disequilibrium which centers attention on the losses suffered by the living, breathing, human beings who invested their money in the stock market. In 2022, investors holding blue chips stocks in the S&P have suffered losses exceeding $7 trillion.
The Biden administration deflects attention away from this period of disequilibrium by pointing to the robust gains in the labor market over the last year. An estimated 6.8 million more persons are employed compared to one year ago, at the same time 3.8 million fewer are unemployed. The jobless rate has fallen from 6.0 percent to 3.6 percent. However, the White House does not tell the public that the labor market is a lagging indicator of economic activity which means that changes in that market lag behind changes in prices and output taking place in the product market. Neither does it call attention to what has been happening to labor productivity (output per labor hour) which in first quarter 2022 dropped by 7.5 percent, the largest decrease since third quarter 1947. This deterioration in labor productivity means that the increased cost of production is contributing to higher prices at the retail level.
America is caught in a period of disequilibrium in the product market and the financial market in which both are moving south searching for a new equilibrium. More and more analysts and commentators are saying we are headed toward recession. They differ on when it will occur and the severity of the slump. The financial market already has taken major losses in wealth. Observers by and large are divided over whether investors should sell now to avoid further losses in the days ahead, buy now at their current lows, or sell short. The labor market gives early indications of moving in the same downward direction.
We will know more about what is happening in the product market on May 26 when revised estimates of first-quarter GDP become available. We will know more about the labor market on June 3 when the jobs report for May is released. We will continue to know more about the financial market every day, Monday through Friday, because market indicators are telecast in real time.
Nevertheless, we already know that the economy is plagued by widespread shortages and inflation. We are in a period of disequilibrium which demands that we focus attention first and foremost on what is happening to the millions of persons and families being forced to cope with economic events during this period which are largely outside their control. New mothers facing severe shortages of baby formula and truckers encountering higher prices for diesel fuel are not the only ones having to manage under the current period of stressful economic conditions. Deflection and denial will not do.
Edward J. O’Boyle is a Senior Research Associate with Mayo Research Institute. He can be reached at 381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
