Many Americans today long for the ways things were in the past and wonder to themselves how to restore the America that made them proud to live here.
They long for a society that values hard work as the key to personal advancement, individual freedom to conduct their affairs without government edicts and mandates, personal responsibility to care for their own needs and the needs of the truly destitute, the right to worship freely, to speak and publish without authoritarian interference, to gather together to petition their government for relief, to be judged by a jury of their peers, to protect themselves and their family by lethal force if necessary, to be taxed only with their own consent. They long for the way every American responded to a crisis as happened following the deadly attacks at Pearl Harbor and on 9/11. They long for the day when spouses are ever faithful to one another and where no one in the family, whether adult or child, is ever killed or abused by another family member.
What they want but are unable or too frightened to articulate is a counter-revolution to the revolution that has been taking place for the last 85 years beginning with the New Deal of the 1930s which launched a huge, and well-intentioned expansion of the federal government into the lives of all Americans. Following WWII the well-intentioned and well-received G.I. Bill of Rights recognized that returning veterans had earned certain preferential treatment in employment, housing, and education on the basis of their sacrifices made while on active duty.
In 1954 the Supreme Court ruled in Brown v. Board of Education that segregation in public schools was unconstitutional and must end. Ten years later the Civil Rights Act mandated the end of discrimination on the basis of race, color, sex, or national origin. In the years following, affirmative action was approved to end discrimination, once again at further cost to the social order.
Every year since the late 1950s the federal government has spent more than it’s raised in tax revenues, often and largely to cover the payment of benefits to the current generation of Americans. By issuing government bonds to cover the budget deficit it has imposed on future generations of Americans the burden of redeeming those bonds, without their consent. A clear instance of taxation without representation that our founding fathers and the colonists objected to when imposed by the British government.
In Roe v. Wade the Court declared in 1973 that the unborn baby is not a person protected by the Constitution and may be terminated up to the time of birth. It has been very disruptive over the years for one central reason. It established that one class of entirely innocent and totally powerless human beings can be stripped of their personhood and put to death. This ruling was upheld 19 years later in Planned Parenthood v. Casey.
In the 1980s President Reagan tried to rollback this revolutionary tide but with little success. In his 1996 State of the Union address President Clinton declared that the “era of big government is over” but then added that we cannot return to a time when Americans are left to fend for themselves.
Between 1989 and 1995, nine states opened their doors to casino gambling effectively conditioning large numbers of Americans to replace hard work with the roll of the dice or turn of a card as the way to pursue their fortunes. Much more recently, sportsbook gambling has been approved, thereby further eroding the work ethic.
Obergefell v. Hodges, a 2015 case before the Supreme Court, raised the issue of whether the same fundamental right to marry enjoyed by opposite sex couples also applies to same sex couples. The ruling mandated that states must recognize the right of same sex couples to marry. Many Americans find the Court’s ruling a violation of their conviction that marriage is an institution established by God for a man and a woman only.
Another issue which recently has divided Americans is gender fluidity wherein gender is no longer determined objectively according to the biological evidence at birth but subjectively by the individual at any moment in time. This substitution of the subjective for the objective has powerful implications for the physical sciences which are constructed on the basis of what is learned about the objective reality of things being studied.
Americans are at odds about whether persons seeking entry to the United States should be vetted by the federal government before they are permitted to enter or should be free to enter without vetting. Concerned American citizens are troubled by an open border policy that does not screen for contagious diseases, criminal background, or human or drug trafficking. Another concern is allowing persons to vote in elections without requiring them to present valid photo identification which makes detection of voter fraud more difficult. Some states at present recognize that voter fraud is a problem but are willing to accept any number of fraudulent ballots provided it is fewer than the legal vote difference between the two candidates with the largest number of votes cast. Many Americans are frightened and confused by the different advice given by the nation’s experts on Covid-19 and its variants.
In the last several years, the United States increasingly has become divided into angry factions some of whom have been forcibly acting out their resistance to the established values, customs, and ideas that form the foundation of our constitutional republic. They tear down statues of important persons in our history as a country, including past presidents. They burn the flag which is symbolic of our republic. They undermine law and order by defunding the police, turning loose the denizens of the street to loot, burn, and destroy property, rendering the streets of our cities into places that no longer are safe for peaceful law-abiding citizens, many of whom look to conceal-carry weapons for protection. Congress and the White House are so divided along ideological and identity lines they appear helpless to do anything to restore peace, order, and justice to our country. A few elected public officials now openly advocate the replacement of our self-governing republic with a form of government controlled by an elite few who claim that they know how best to govern us.
The 1619 Project aims to re-write the history of our county by putting slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the heart of the American national narrative. Advocates of critical race theory work toward the same objective in our nation’s classrooms.
January 6 was not an insurrection. The people involved did indeed force their way into the Capitol but did not set it on fire. There was some looting and destruction of property, but they did not render the streets of Washington unsafe for the people who live and work there. The only life taken was an unarmed female intruder who was shot by a Capitol police officer.
January 6 was the first effort in what could become a counter-revolution to defend the republic from the often misguided and well-intentioned Washington politicians and their aides, along with the true politician/insurrectionists who are few in number but exert much influence because they are not afraid to express their radical ideas. Much depends on the outcome of the elections in November and the court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Let us pray that any future efforts by American counter revolutionaries are as peaceful and effective as Poland’s nonviolent Solidarity movement which originated in a shipyard and over time wrestled control of their country from the clutches of the godless Soviet Union.
Edward J. O’Boyle is a Senior Research Associate with Mayo Research Institute. He has offices in West Monroe, Lake Charles and New Orleans. He can be reached at 381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.