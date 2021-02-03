Human beings are creatures of the word. The spoken word and the written word. We Americans are no exception.
The spoken word came first. The written word came later when the alphabet was created. These tools emerged well before recorded human history. They are vital in everything we do on a daily basis. We confront the reality of their central importance when we hear another language spoken that we do not understand or pick up a foreign language newspaper that we cannot read.
The written word became much more widely used with the invention of the printing press which is unique in that it is the first example in human history of mass production. It made the written word much less expensive to reproduce and much more widely available.
Whether we fully realize it or not, Covid-19 and the lockdown of the economy has cut us off from the spoken word. Shut away in our homes with our families we are separated from our friends, neighbors, workmates, merchants, retailers, and so many others, deprived of the life-enhancing face-to-face interaction that we took for granted before the pandemic. It helps that we can speak and listen to one another over the phone. But, unlike face-to-face contact, the phone does not allow us to touch one another, to hug one another, to shake hands, to talk to one another while baking a pie, throwing a baseball, or kissing one another. Under lockdown, we are forced to become more passive as human beings
The pandemic makes us watch more television programming but we cannot talk to the persons who appear on the screen. We can only listen which makes us even more passive.
Our children are deprived of face-to-face interaction with their teachers and schoolmates when schools shut down entirely and when they re-open with only on-line learning available. Applications like ZOOM and MEET are helpful but they are unable to replicate the touching that is such an important part of face-to-face interaction. Additionally the lockdown separates children from the coaches, the trainers, the music teachers, the choir directors, the mentors that we know from personal experience are so vital to the development of children into young adults.
This same deprivation that school children experience attaches to work at home. The conventional workplace provides opportunities throughout the workday for face-to-face communication. Sometimes that communication is work-related, sometimes not. Sometimes it takes place over lunch away from the worksite. Sometimes it’s laughter that is shared, sometimes it’s advice that is given, sometimes it’s a tip that something important is being aired soon on TV. Sometimes it’s “just talk” that has no particular meaning, passes quickly, but somehow brings us together.
Notice how big box stores have made us more passive, less likely to speak to one another than the old mom and pop stores. Checking out is automated depriving us of the brief face-to-face interaction with a human checker. Curb pickup has the same effect. We get the stuff we need and want, but not the human contact. More efficient, less caring.
Amazon has made Jeff Bezos the richest man in America. We get what we ordered quickly and conveniently but we’re not better human beings for the experience. This one company and one individual have made us even more passive and that will not change when the Covid-19 vaccine has driven away this deadly virus.
Consider the impact of lockdown-induced passivity on innovation. On the entrepreneurship that is so vital to the American economy. We are less likely to use the spoken work more likely to turn to the written word which makes impossible any give-and-take between writer and reader. A passive economic agent is less likely to be a dynamic entrepreneurial agent. By restricting use of the spoken word, the lockdown has damaged the U.S. economy in ways that cannot be measured by the usual economic metrics of GDP, employment and unemployment, prices, and rates of return. At this point, we simply do not know how human beings will respond when the lockdown is lifted and we are allowed once again to speak freely to one another.
It is deeply troubling to note that forces are emerging in America that restrict the use of the spoken work and the written word. Some of us are afraid to speak up for fear of losing our jobs, and businesses, our livelihoods. Publishers appear to be willing to brand authors as insurrectionists and traitors thereby rationalizing their decision to reject their manuscripts. Voices are heard in Congress demanding that certain outspoken members of the House or Senate be expelled for what they say, for using the spoken word in ways that are not approved. Such demands have been made on university campuses since well before the pandemic and lockdown. For some activists seizing the reins of political power in Washington, control over us is more important than our freedom to express ourselves.
In brief what is not approved is not protected by the First Amendment. Something new and dangerous is loose in America, made more ominous by the extensive lockdown of America that is intended to silence the American people. Lifting the lockdown will not remove the problem. Powerful people and even more powerful organizations are intent on taking control of our ability to govern ourselves by restricting our use of the spoken word and the written word so they can tell Americans what to think and how to conduct ourselves in a reconstructed America where implacability and self-righteousness rule.
They call it the progressive way, the enlightened way. It’s neither one. It’s the end of self-governance. It’s the end of the Bill of Rights. It’s the end of an America we’ve known all our lives. Where freedom to speak and write no longer are the sacred birth right of every American.
Edward J. O’Boyle can be reached at 381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.