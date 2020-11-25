Virtually every parent knows that trust is broken when a child lies. That’s the reason most parents impose some sort of punishment on a child who lies. If the child continues to lie after a series of different punishments fail to change that behavior, family life frequently dissolves into disruption. Family life also is threatened when one spouse lies to the other in order to cover up behavior that is objectionable. Drinking, gambling, stealing, cheating. The family can disintegrate when the lying and abhorrent behavior continue unabated. Families fall apart and collapse when trust that has been broken by the serial lying of just one member because lying and the behavior it protects effect everyone.
Lying has similar effects outside the family. Producers who deliberately misrepresent the quality of their products, the safety with which those products can be used, or the terms regarding service after the sale, break trust with their customers. Employees who lie on their time sheets, expense reports, performance reviews, undermine trust with their employers.
Elected public officials who polish their educational credentials or distort their military service records make it difficult for their constituents to trust them in other matters. Church officials who lie and cover-up for clergy who abuse children or embezzle church funds impair trust with their members.
The most basic human institutions are grounded in trust. Destroy that trust through everyday, routine lying and those institutions are imperiled.
Last summer, the Pew Research Center conducted two national surveys to assess the trust Americans have in their government. Those surveys indicated that today only 20 percent of American adults say they trust the government “just about always or most of the time.” In the late 1950s and early 1960s that number hovered around 75 percent. Over the last five years just 18 percent of Americans said they were basically “content” with government. The rest said they were either “frustrated” or “angry.”
The United States is more than a divided nation. We are a seriously and dangerously divided nation in which we must ask the following question: Do trust one another to govern ourselves?
Democrat Joe Biden promises to re-unite our republic. But how can that be done when identity politics, which carves out and appeals to certain segments of the American population, is central to securing support and enough votes to get elected? How is unity possible when the Speaker of the House of Representatives on national television deliberately and dramatically tears up the President’s State of the Union speech? When meetings of congressional committees are earmarked by Republicans and Democrats showing their disregard for one another and, differentially, for the men and women they call as witnesses? When “elections have consequences” is regularly used to suppress minority viewpoints? When a daytime TV celebrity tells the minority to “suck it up”?
Doctors warn their patients that tearing a scab from a wound only delays the healing process. In Washington, there will be no unity until politicians stop wounding one another with their lies and tearing the scab away with more lies thereby putting off the healing process.
Uniting a nation as deeply divided as we are requires a remedy more radical than “take two aspirin and go to bed for the next 24 hours.” It demands surgically removing the life-threatening cancer of lying and the covering up that hides that behavior. We begin the process, first, by admitting to ourselves that lying is destroying our constitutional republic. Second, it is imperative to recognize that lying in small matters for a small payoff only encourages lying in larger matters for a larger payoff. Third, we have to demand of everyone including especially persons in power, whether in the private or the public section, to put an end to the practice of “plausible deniability” which replaces the reality of truth-telling with the appearance of truth-telling. Fourth, we must re-affirm the age-old ethical principle that the end does not justify the means, that lying is not acceptable to achieve a higher purpose. Fifth, we must become better-informed so that we are not taken in by the liar.
Sixth, we must summon up the strength to publicly condemn the liar. Seventh, we must stop differentiating between lying under oath and lying under different circumstances. All lying has to be regarded as lying before the Almighty as set forth in the Ten Commandments. Eighth, serial lying must be punished: loss of standing in the community, removal from office, incarceration, surrender of pension rights. Ninth, honesty must be rewarded, but even more importantly it must be expected in all walks of life. Tenth, reaching agreement through compromise at the local, state, or federal level must not be constructed on the acceptance of the lies of adversary parties because such agreements often have harmful effects across a wide population.
In a republic, self-governance means electing men and women to serve in the legislature as the representatives of the people and to speak to the assembly about their needs, concerns, and interests. When they speak the truth, they breathe life into self-governance. When they twist the truth, they destroy the trust that binds them to their constituents, suck the life out of self-governance, and invite the powerful few to take over the reins of government.
When the powerful serve the good of all, good government replaces self-governance. This is what socialists promise with an idealism that is so appealing. When their idealism succumbs to their elitism and personal advantage replaces the good of all, bad government crushes self-governance. This is what socialists deliver because in the end they regard themselves as superior to everyone else.
Edward J. O’Boyle is a Senior Research Associate with Mayo Research Institute. He has offices in West Monroe, Lake Charles and New Orleans. He can be reached at 381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.