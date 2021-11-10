The economy is a human system and as with any system built and operated by humans such as the judicial system, the military system, the educational system, it depends critically on the underlying culture – the totality of ideas, beliefs, convictions, ideals, values, principles shared by a people and expressed through their language, customs, music, art, religion, rituals, practices, mannerisms.
Standing and singing the national anthem before a sporting event is deeply embedded in the American culture. So too are gifting the bride and groom at their wedding reception, attending worship service on the Sabbath, allowing an adversary to speak without interruption, enjoying turkey dinner with the family on Thanksgiving, paying one’s respects to the family of the deceased.
The culture shapes and forms everyone raised and conditioned within its reach and in turn is re-shaped and re-formed by each new generation. Human beings as economic agents in effect carry that culture with them like a wallet or purse into the marketplace and the workplace. Notice, in this regard, the historical importance to the U.S. economy of getting to work on time, recognizing the customer as always right, treating superiors, subordinates, and peers with respect, demanding no more than what is owed and giving more than what is required, sealing an agreement with a handshake, delivering in full according to the terms of the agreement, putting in extra time and effort when the company faces a deadline or crisis.
Consider the following ways in which American culture and the economy have changed and in our opinion have become coarsened and corroded.
Luck, not hard work, is the key to success. A sign over every casino reads “abandon hard work all you who enter, you’re going to get rich today with the roll of the dice, the turn of a card.”
At the university, athletics competes with learning for resources. What does it say when at many U.S. universities the highest paid person on campus is the football coach? Or that their athletes are encouraged to switch to another university through the transfer portal?
Whatever is legal is ethical. If there is no law that prohibits an action or practice, not to worry, just do it. “No pay is okay.” Millions of Americans file for bankruptcy every year because they are overwhelmed by credit card debt and other bills they cannot pay. Many who faithfully meet their financial obligations pay a premium for their purchases to cover the debts of others that have been dismissed through bankruptcy.
Death is the answer. When nothing else is effective in resolving a problem, death is the answer. Shooting sprees in the workplace, in the classroom. Growing acceptance of the idea that there is a life which is not worth living, of physician-assisted suicide, of mercy killing, murder-suicide and, with a shrug of the shoulder, gang-banging or as one big-city district attorney called it “mutual combat”.
Public officeholders are a privileged class. Power, influence, and money drive decision-making in public affairs where all three are worshipped.
Scapegoat your problems to someone else. If you’re a Democrat, Trump did it. If you’re a Republican, left-wing radicals did it. If you’re a reformer, insiders did it. If you’re a worker, the boss did it. If you’re a boss, the union did it. If you’re a teacher, parents did it. If you’re a preacher, the devil did it. If you’re ultra-conservative, fluoridation did it. If you’re far-left liberal, the rich did it.
“Gotcha” is all that matters. Attack, intimidate, misrepresent, ridicule, demean, smear, and lie are becoming the dominant language of our public discourse.
To connect our comments on culture to the performance of the economy, visualize the economy as a twin-engine aircraft in which competition and cooperation supply the power for lift, and government intervention and regulation function as the aircraft’s control surfaces that the pilot uses to give the craft guidance and direction. The economy can operate successfully on one engine alone, but it performs much better on two engines functioning together. Credit creation fuels both engines, and caring for one another supplies the engine oil. Justice operates like the oil filter removing such dangerous deposits as ill will, discrimination, and violence.
The entrepreneur is the pilot who charts the destination and course for the aircraft and who bears the immediate responsibility if anything untoward happens. The Federal Reserve is charged with the responsibility of maintaining the aircraft to assure that a serious malfunction beyond the control of the pilot results in a “soft landing” rather than “crash.” Bankruptcy is the parachute that saves the pilot’s life in an extreme emergency and lets him/her survive to fly again.
Culture is to the economy what weather is to the aircraft. A culture of death and despair is bad weather for flying; a culture of life and hope is favorable weather. Just as meteorologists help us recognize different weather systems, philosophers, writers, religious leaders, and others offer a deeper understanding of our culture. Ignoring their warning signals can be fatal.
Of late, our culture has become more coarse and corrosive, making it even more difficult to go about one’s everyday business peacefully. Beat up the elderly while they are shopping. Prowl neighborhoods for homes with delivered packages on their front stoops available for the taking. Use the “f***” word repeatedly for no good purpose. Turn the internet into a way to con innocent persons out of their savings. Utilize “Let’s go Brandon” to mask an obscenity launched against the President. Attack a couple or family at dinner in a public restaurant. Physically confront elected officials in public or in the privacy of their homes. Disrupt the safe operations of airport facilities and commercial aircraft in flight. Permit criminal acts to go unpunished. Conceal carry for personal protection.
For years and on many occasions, John Paul II warned the west of its downward spiral into a culture of death and despair, to which we add crippling dependency. We are witnessing the consequences of that descent in current economic affairs. Supply-chain disruptions creating shortages of goods and services. Labor shortages combined with lower labor force participation, especially among prime-age single males. Lagging productivity leading to higher unit costs of production and higher prices for goods sold. Worker pay not keeping pace with consumer prices. Employees reporting to work under the influence. Many of the young and innocent finding short-term comfort in drugs instead of work, and long-term relief living on the streets rather than at home with their families.
We have seen the swing in our culture away from the sacred toward the secular, from places of worship to social media. Our culture has shifted as well from the objective nature of the world to the subjective, from one truth for all to my truth, your truth, and from male and female to gender fluidity. We cannot be sure whether we will hold fast to an economy of millions of private individual decision-makers or replace it with one that is under the control of a few elitists. But one thing is certain: a vibrant economy depends on a culture of life and hope. Culture matters.
Edward J. O’Boyle can be reached at 318-381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.