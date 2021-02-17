E PLURIBUS UNUM: literally one from many, one nation created out of many peoples from different countries and cultures. A reminder that we are immigrant people.
E PLURIBUS UNUM: united not through assimilation where we all become alike, where our different cultural identities are suppressed. United through gradual integration where among us there are many different cultures but we are freely committed to becoming Americans by learning the English language, complying with the laws of the land, and applying for citizenship through naturalization.
E PLURIBUS UNUM: promises peaceful co-existence among immigrants from Europe, Asia, the western hemisphere, and Africa. Imprinted on all of our coins as a reminder that as long as the majority respects the minority self-governance does not demand that any one of us has to sacrifice personal identity to become and remain an American.
E PLURIBUS UNUM: consider the typical American major league baseball team. Players from Cuba, Venezuela, South Korea, Japan, Dominican Republic, white Americans, black Americans. United with a single purpose – winning.
E PLURIBUS UNUM: under attack by identity politics that seeks to win votes by dividing people, drawing them into political action groups, and pitting them against one another. Advocates of this strategy proclaim that domestic terrorists represent the number one existential threat to the United States. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi publicly sounded a warning that domestic terrorists have infiltrated Congress itself.
E PLURIBUS UNUM: severely tested by undocumented immigrants in numbers so large that they cannot be properly integrated into the United States. Where there are too few language instructors to teach them English and civic organizations that will help them learn our laws and coach them through naturalization. Where there are not enough social service organizations to provide housing, health care, jobs, and schools for their children. Where their cultural identities are preserved.
E PLURIBUS UNUM: assaulted by violence-prone groups that openly reject the idea that America is one nation created by peoples from different cultures who hope for and are working toward peace-loving co-existence. They demonstrate their utter disregard for E PLURIBUS UNUM by tearing down the statutes of such believers as George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Abraham Lincoln who affirm the dignity and freedom of all human beings
E PLURIBUS UNUM: challenged by language that divides a nation that desperately needs unification. Language such as “white supremacy,” “implicit racism,” and “white fragility,” “cracker,” “Uncle Tom,”and the “n-word.” Even “black lives matter” when it is coupled with bullying chants like “pigs in a blanket, fry ‘em like bacon.” Do they not have the effect, if not the intent, of inflaming passions that further encourage people to choose sides, verbally abuse one another, and at times physically confront one another? Language that is akin to shouting “fire” in a crowded theater.
E PLURIBUS UNUM: twisted by ideologues for whom UNUM means there is only one way to govern and that is by an elitist, self-righteous group of professional politicians who proclaim their own superiority over all others in order to justify ruling the United States. Tocqueville warned on a visit to America in 1830 regarding how a democratic society might dissolve into despotism in these words.
“The first thing that strikes the observation is an innumerable multitude of men, all equal and alike. Above this race of men stands so immense and tutelary power, which takes upon itself alone to secure their gratifications and to watch over their fate. That power is absolute, minute, regular, provident, and mild. It would be like the authority of a parent if, like that authority, its object was to prepare men for manhood, but it seeks, on the contrary, to keep them in perpetual childhood.”
In addition to the countless number of private business establishments, America is a land filled with private organizations of many other types. Today there are 1.6 million tax-exempt groups in the United States, promoting the interests of persons learning and acting through the same profession, assisting the disabled, protecting the marginalized and defenseless, coming to the rescue of the victims of natural disasters, offering hope and comfort to those in need of spiritual guidance. Many of these private groups, perhaps most, are organized in ways that help reduce the need for an ever-bigger federal government. In that sense, they contribute to our ability to govern ourselves.
The problem is that there are other private groups with malicious intent that are making it more difficult for the rest of us to come together to govern ourselves and as a consequence force us to turn to federal, state, and local governments to “do something.” These malevolent groups include human traffickers, drug cartels, street gangs, insurrectionists, foreign agents, and internet trolls. Whether it occurs to them or not, they replace a society where E PLURIBUS UNUM is a reality with a disordered, barbaric society where governing is more challenging whether it takes the form of self-governance or centralized control.
For the human traffickers, drug cartels, and street gangs, existence is simply a matter of what can be taken from others, without giving anything in return. Their motto is “what’s yours is mine for the taking”. The internet trolls delight in poking fun at others for what they say or do or put into writing. Their motto is “you fool!” or in many instances something obscene. The insurrectionists and foreign agents despise the American constitutional republic because it is founded on individual freedom, personal responsibility, and representative government that give expression to the human need for self-governance.
Whether it is collectivism of the fascist kind or the communist kind E PLURIBUS UNUM has to be taken down because it no longer conforms to a new America where individual freedom, personal responsibility, and self-governance must be destroyed for the greater good where the greater good is dictated by a small circle of elitists who often remain in control for a lifetime. Some of our very own U.S. senators and representatives fit that very description. A few of them with long service records in Congress, or who consider themselves authority figures on virtually every issue, treat us Americans as perpetual children just as Tocqueville warned would happen nearly 200 years ago. How long will it take the godless elite to insert “trust us, we know what we’re doing” in place of IN GOD WE TRUST?
Edward J. O’Boyle can be reached at 381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
