Shutting down the economy last month in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus is like stopping a grandfather clock from running by taking hold of the pendulum in order to keep the clock from striking the hour. The clock no longer tells time. The economy no longer produces the goods and services that provide the jobs consumers need in order to provide for their basic needs.
Examining how the clock operates helps us better understand how the huge U.S. market economy works. The clock operates on the energy supplied by weights that are connected by chains to power gears. As the weights drop, energy is transferred to the power gears and in turn to the timekeeping gears. The simple harmonic motion of the swinging pendulum precisely regulates the movement of the hour and minute hands across the face of the clock assuring that the clock is telling time accurately.
Laissez-faire economists observe the clock (economy) while it is running and telling time (producing goods and services) and decide to leave well-enough alone. Their representation of macro-economic affairs requires an economic agent who is mechanical, who responds passively to a set of opportunities in ways that at intended to maximize personal net advantage, and who is best described as homo economicus. This perspective on macro-economic affairs asserts in effect that whenever the chains become fully extended the clock will automatically re-start itself.
Keynesian economists reject the laissez-faire representation and assert that the only way to re-start the clock is to in effect pull on the chains by infusing the economy with massive increases in government spending first by replacing the lost earnings of laid-off workers and by making loans available to their employers, and then by approving trillions of dollars to address years of deferred maintenance on the American public infrastructure.
Those efforts will indeed kick start the economy but will not last indefinitely on the energy supplied by the largely passive homo economicus just as the grandfather clock will run only until the chains become fully extended and the weights no longer are able to transfer energy to the power and timekeeping gears. Keynesian economics depends on a dynamic response from the private sector in the form of a stream of increased and continuous spending by consumers and producers to sustain the economy.
When they no longer are able to maintain spending at a level necessary for full-employment and recessionary forces set in, massive government spending once more is required to pull the chains to raise the weights so that they can begin to drop again and transfer energy to the pendulum. A Keynesian economy is a perpetual, big-government economy.
President Trump is telling us that the economy will roar back to life on the basis of pent-up demand as soon as it’s safe to re-open the economy. Pent-up demand was a powerful force at the end of WWII as American consumers were forced to save large portions of their earnings from work at war plants because the production of consumer goods such as furniture, appliances, automobiles, and new residential construction had been halted to provision the needs of the U.S. military battling both Germany and Japan on two fronts.
There is no such pent-up demand today. For years consumers have been relying on credit to support their spending on the usual array of goods — furniture, appliances, automobiles, new homes — boosted by a sparkling new array including smart phones, Twitter, Spotify, cruises, Netflix, Botox, Hulu, Snapchat, Zoom. Today consumer credit stands at $4.2 trillion. Unless they default or declare bankruptcy consumers face the daunting task of making regular installments to pay down their debts.
Moreover, the increased government spending needed to implement the Keynesian perspective on macro-economic affairs comes at a big price. The bonds sold by the Treasury to raise the money infused into the economy someday will have to be redeemed. Because the Democrats in Washington are unwilling to cut spending and use those savings to redeem bonds when they mature and the Republicans are unable to cut spending, the old bonds are redeemed quietly by selling a wave of new bonds to replace them.
The dollars doled out today from Washington are presented to the American people in the form of a free lunch. No one pays. It’s similar to the illusion created by the magician who pulls a rabbit out of his hat. We all know he had to put the rabbit in the hat off stage. The legacy that the current debt-ridden generation is leaving for their grandchildren and great-grandchildren is a mountain of public debt that will exceed $25 trillion and little or no private inheritance to help them manage that debt.
Supply-side economics, which rejects both the Keynesian and laissez-faire views, calls for lower taxes on consumers and producers and deregulation of the economy to stimulate economic growth and restore the jobs lost to the shutdown. This representation is based on the premise that supply creates its own demand.
Put people back to work and their re-stored paychecks will give them the money they need to begin spending again. Government spending is wasteful and not needed. Supply-siders either ignore entirely the government budget deficits and increased public debt that follow from tax reduction or argue that stimulating economic growth by cutting tax rates actually raises tax revenues and therefore pays for itself. Unless and until the coronavirus is conquered, the economy will continue to operate under orders that shutdown nonessential businesses and deny supply-siders an opportunity to implement their ideas.
All three of these different representations of the macro-economy have one thing in common. All three – laissez-faire, Keynesian, supply-side -- represent the typical economic agent as homo economicus, a mechanical, passive, completely rational human being who pursues maximum personal net advantage relentlessly. A human being who is entirely self-absorbed.
Advocates of a fourth view of economic affairs based on the ideas of Joseph Schumpeter claim that a market economy which has been shut down needs the disruptive human energy supplied by entrepreneurs in order to re-open the economy for business. For them economic affairs are driven not by mechanical forces, but by human energy. Not by the listless homo economicus whose life is organized around pleasure/pain calculations.
Rather by a person of action who is creative, intuitive, spontaneous, reflective, free, and unpredictable. It is not homo economicus or the government but the entrepreneur with the special vision and persistence who re-starts the clock by pulling the chains that raise the weights so that as they drop they transfer energy to the pendulum. The entrepreneur who understands that re-opening the economy is one thing, re-starting it is another.
Americans pride themselves on being opportunistic and entrepreneurial. They don’t reverse engineer and call it entrepreneurship. They don’t steal the ideas of others and represent themselves as creative geniuses. They don’t fall apart when they face resistance to their plans for change. They give us what the government bureaucrat couldn’t: the electric light bulb, Hershey kisses, the home computer, the Wright Brothers flyer, post-it notes, the weed whacker, microwave popcorn.
In the weeks and months ahead America could become a socialist state where power and influence are centralized in Washington, and economic development is driven and controlled by elected officials and their staffs who rely on models and policy experts to tell them what to do. Whenever they get it right, all is well. Whenever they get it wrong, the nation suffers. The socialist state is a high-risk gamble. Remember urban renewal and high-rise public housing? Shovel-ready projects and cash for clunkers? Too big to fail? “We have to pass [Obamacare] so that you can find out what’s in it”?
Or America that could remain a basically private, decentralized state organized around laissez-faire or supply-side ideas. Or America that becomes a mixed private/public state founded squarely on the ideas of Keynes. None of them is risk-free.
Or an America that knows how the grandfather clock works, that admires entrepreneurs because they are a dynamic economic force whose creative vision sees what the rest of us do not and who are willing to gamble on that vision. When entrepreneurs get it right we get the hybrid engine, GPS, laminated lumber, the thumb drive. When they get it wrong we get Ford’s Edsel, CocaCola’s New Coke, IBM’s PCjr, Apple’s Newton. When entrepreneurs fail, they shoulder the cost. When they succeed, we all more or less share the rewards.
Which America will it be?
Edward J. O’Boyle is a Senior Research Associate with Mayo Research Institute. He has offices in West Monroe, Lake Charles and New Orleans. He can be reached at 381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
