lections have consequences” means that “our party won and we alone hold the reins of political power.” Their control is far-reaching when they command both the Senate and the House of Representatives; it is complete when they hold the White House as well. For years the Democrat party has been trying to convince the American voting public that what is needed is a “simple majority rules” democracy because it will end much of the bitter infighting in Washington and make it far easier to achieve its sweeping legislative agenda.
The founding fathers, however, did not give us a “simple majority rules” democracy. They gave us a constitutional republic in which the several sovereign states created the United States. The United States did not create the several States. Article 7 of the Constitution states that ratification by nine States is sufficient to establish the Constitution between the States. Witnesses from eleven States present on September 17, 1787 gave unanimous consent to ratification. Article 4, Section 4 of the Constitution asserts that “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government …”.
In Federalist Paper #10 James Madison, who some consider the architect of the Constitution, explains the central problem with a “simple majority rules” democracy.
Complaints are everywhere heard from our most considerate and virtuous citizens, equally the friends of public and private faith, and of public and personal liberty, that our governments are too unstable, that the public good is disregarded in the conflicts of rival parties, and that measures are too often decided, not according to the rules of justice and the rights of the minority party, but by the superior force of an interested and overbearing majority.
In a republic the majority has a duty to protect the rights of the minority. The Bill of Rights sets forth the rights of a single individual that the majority may not trample upon. The Fifth Amendment, for example, states that a person shall “not be deprived of life, liberty, or private property, without due process of law; nor shall have private property taken for public use, without just compensation”. The Fourth Amendment of the Bill asserts the following protection afforded the single individual: “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated …”. The First Amendment protects the four freedoms which are inherent in every human being by his/her very nature.
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
Article 3, Section 1 of the Constitution provides for “one supreme court, and such inferior Courts as the Congress may ordain and establish”. It does not provide for the number of judges who will serve on the Supreme Court or whether they will serve a fixed or lifetime term of office. Neither does it authorize these courts to rule on whether a given act of Congress violates the rights of a citizen as set forth in the Constitution. The power of judicial review was asserted by the Supreme Court in Marbury vs. Madison in 1803.
Enumerated below are three sections in the Constitution that protect a single individual, including the President of the United States, or a minority group by requiring more than a simple majority in Congress to act.
Article 1, Section 3 asserts that when the President is being impeached “no Person shall be convicted without the Concurrence of two-thirds of the Members [of the Senate] present.”
Article 1, Section 5 states that neither the House nor the Senate may expel a member without “Concurrence of two-thirds of its members”.
Article 2, Section 1 states that the quorum for the Electoral College is “a member or members from two-thirds of States”.
The Congress restrains the power of the President of the United States in two ways, both of which require the consent of more than a simple majority.
Article 1, Section 7 sets forth the remedy for a bill that has been vetoed by the President. A bill can be “re-passed by two-thirds of the Senate and House of Representatives”.
Article 2, Section 2 says that the President has the power to make Treaties, “provided two-thirds of the Senators present concur”.
The Constitution as originally drafted was not a perfect document setting forth how we the people are to govern ourselves. For that reason, the founders of the republic included a provision for amending it. Article 5 states that “The Congress whenever two-thirds of both Houses shall deem it necessary, shall propose Amendments to this Constitution, or, on the Application of the Legislatures of two-thirds of the several States, shall call a Convention for proposing Amendments, which in either Case, shall be valid to all Intents and Purposes, as part of this Constitution, when ratified by the Legislatures of three-fourths of the several States, or by Conventions in three-fourths thereof …”.
From the very beginning, Article 1, Section 2 which apportions seats in the House of Representatives according to population was flawed because in order to reach agreement between the north which did not want slaves to be counted at all in the population and the south which wanted them to be counted along with everyone else, the two sides settled on counting them as three-fifths of a human being. The Thirteenth, Fourteenth, and Fifteenth Amendments which were ratified between 1865 and 1870 abolished slavery and recognized former slaves as citizens with the right to vote which cannot be denied or abridged.
Three other ways in which we the people govern ourselves are problematical. By objecting to the silent filibuster in which 41 senators standing in opposition to a bill can block its passage, advocates of a “simple majority rules” democracy today are arguing for a change in Article 1, Section 3 which allocates two seats in the Senate for each State without regard to its population. Such a change would make the many States with small populations subordinate to the few States with large populations in Congress and, by extension, in the Electoral College.
Executive orders are rationalized on the basis that it is the duty of the sitting president to “clean up the mess left by his/her predecessor”. The use of executive order by any president usurps the power of the Congress to legislate, denying especially the minority party and the people they represent their right to be heard. Executive orders amount to one-man rule.
The federal government has taken a strong stand in prosecuting persons who engaged in the assault on the Capitol on January 6 even though the only person who was killed was an unarmed woman who was shot by a Capitol policeman. On the other hand, many States and cities have decided not to prosecute persons who loot, set fires to stores, destroy public property, or brutally assault the defenseless. How do these differences in law enforcement conform to the opening statement in the Constitution?
“We the people of the United states, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America”.
Elections have consequences” but they cannot be used to elevate the president of the United States to the status of a single all-powerful ruler. Nor can they be used to override the Constitution and allow the majority to exercise superior force to change America from a republican form of government to a “simple majority rules” democracy. When that happens, the minority is silenced.
Edward J. O’Boyle can be reached at (318) 381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.