Historians of civilization tell us that the cradle of civilization is the place where human beings abandoned the nomadic lifestyle and began to settle in one place. Looking back in time, they seem to agree that this took place in Egypt, Mesopotamia, and the Inus Valley. The family, which is the first natural society, is referred to as the bedrock of civilization. Its significance is all out of proportion to this size. Even today.
We propose a realignment of language and reality such that the place where humans first began to settle in and take roots is better known as the bedrock of civilization because place is an inanimate thing for which bedrock appears to be a better match. The family, on the other hand, is better represented as the cradle of civilization because for the family cradle is the place where the newborn babe rests and feels safe.
Our purpose is not to iron out the kinks in our semantics. It’s to call attention to the family at a time when family has taken on different structures. For years, many have insisted there is no essential difference between the single-parent family and the married-couple family. That the one-wheel cart is just as good as the two-wheel cart. Very recently, a few have argued there is no need to maintain the nuclear family at all. For them the sled is every bit as good as the two-wheel cart.
Anyone who has been married with children knows how painful divorce can be. Divorce represents the breakup of the family as a natural society which is destructive precisely because the couple and the children no longer turn to one another as a unified whole for love, care, comfort, and their material needs. Understandably, persons who manage to find their way out of their formal commitment to one another through their marriage vows often look for and find another person suitable to marry and form a new family. Some adults divorce and marry again sometimes more than once or twice, attesting to the basic human needs that a good marriage promises and can deliver.
The family is the cradle of civilization because it begins with the commitment that husband and wife make to one another a commitment which is all the more significant because it is a public vow which binds them together until they die. It has been said that when they make that commitment they are truly “crazy” -- they hardly know one another and certainly know little of what the years ahead will bring and yet commit to one another forever. It is precisely their commitment which brings forth the next generation of children and the generations that follow in turn, along with a vision of the future blessed with hope passed on to sustain every generation along the way. Break that chain and civilization unravels most fundamentally from one of life and hope to one of death and despair.
To reinforce the vows taken by the husband wife their wedding is followed immediately by a reception. Every year thereafter husband and wife will pause and celebrate on the anniversary of the wedding ceremony in which they took those solemn vows to love, honor, and obey.
Even before their first child is born, family and friends of the wife who soon will bear a child gather to “shower” her with gifts she will need to properly care for that child. Help continues for the years it takes a baby to become an adolescent, a teenager, a young adult and prepared finally to leave the nest. It comes from grandparents, aunts and uncles, neighbors, friends, and godparents who share the same place of worship. Role-model families too are needed to show the husband and wife how to cope with the ups and downs of married life. Role-model teachers, coaches, law enforcement officials, to assist the children through the many challenges of growing up — relocating to another school or city, breaking up with a special friend, being bullied, seeing mom and dad fight, loss of a dearly loved dog or horse.
A civilization of abundance, peace, and order is not assured even for a developed, self-governing country like the United States. Much can go wrong and has been going wrong for years, notably with families. The turn began in the 1950s. For instance, in 1950 family households represented 89 percent of all households; today they represent 65 percent. Between 1950 and 2020 the number of married men in the United States increased by 86 percent. At the same time the number of men never married climbed by 159 percent. Today there are 46 million males and 41 million females who have never married, and a total of 8.8 million opposite-sex couples who are not married.
Seventy years ago, the fertility rate — number of children per woman — was 3.148; in 2020 the rate had fallen to 1.779 which is well below the 2.1 replacement rate necessary for internal population growth. As with many other western countries, the United States has become a place where men and women increasingly prefer a lifestyle that does not require the commitment of formal marriage with children. A lifestyle that poses the following questions for the future. What will happen to America if someday the family is not strong enough to serve as the cradle — the guardian — of civilization? Who other than the husband and wife family is able to provide the sworn commitment needed to advance an enlightened civilization from generation to generation? Unmarried males and females? Opposite-sex couples with no interest in having children? Same-sex couples?
Or will it be migrant families from impoverished and war-torn countries so desperate to enter America that they are willing to undertake the long and hazardous journey in the hope that somehow they will be allowed in?
Edward J. O’Boyle is a Senior Research Associate with Mayo Research Institute. He has offices in West Monroe, Lake Charles and New Orleans. He can be reached at 381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.