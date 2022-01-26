In economic affairs, as in other human activities, there are three kinds of freedom: freedom from, freedom to, and freedom for. Freedom from means the absence of any physical constraint or psychological compulsion on a person’s actions. For example, freedom from a federal government that does not allow drilling for oil offshore, or freedom from a mandate imposed on children to wear a mask while attending school. Freedom to refers to the freedom to do as one pleases, to buy and sell, to produce and consume, to borrow and lend, to hire and work, to invest, to innovate, and the like.
Freedom for is the freedom to become a better person, to strive for human perfection by doing good and avoiding evil. Freedom for is called perfect freedom by some. We prefer to call it heroic freedom because it subordinates self-interest to empathy. Judeo-Christian teachings assert that the pathway to human perfection subordinates self-love to love of neighbor. It is represented in the Bible by the example of the Good Samaritan. It is attested to in economic affairs for instance by the first-responder, the blood and living organ donor, and the whistleblower. It is exemplified by the hundreds of New York firefighters who entered the Twin Towers on 9/11 and sacrificed their own lives in an effort to rescue others.
To function effectively, competition in economic affairs depends on society valuing economic freedom because how does competition come into play if human beings do not enjoy the freedom necessary to compete? Here we refer to freedom to do as one pleases and freedom from constraint by others, especially the government.
Perhaps no one depends more on freedom to do as one pleases and freedom from constraint than the entrepreneur. Left free to do as they please, successful entrepreneurs engage in a dynamic process that has two major effects. First, they create new business enterprises, new jobs, new resource requirements that translate into new opportunities for workers, resource holders, suppliers, investors, and communities. At the same time, they destroy old business enterprises, old jobs, established supplier networks that translate into financial hardship or ruin for other workers, resource holders, investors, and communities. This dual process is known as “creative destruction”. It is the price we pay for embracing a market economy based on private decision-making as the means for economic development.
John Paul II spoke eloquently in 1987 about freedom in the United States on the occasion of his meeting in Miami with President Reagan to celebrate the bicentennial of the U.S. Constitution in which he describes freedom as “a great gift, a great blessing of God.” Here he means perfect freedom, heroic freedom, freedom for “the fullness of human life … preservation of human dignity and … safeguarding of all human rights.”
Economic freedom is the foundation of the modern business economy. Furthermore, John Paul re-affirms that a commitment to freedom is a necessary condition to assure the “transcendent dignity of the person”. Here too we take his meaning as perfect freedom, heroic freedom, freedom for personal development.
Also in 1987, John Paul made the extraordinary statement that “… one must not overlook that special form of poverty which consists in being deprived of fundamental human rights, in particular the right to religious freedom and the right to freedom of economic initiative.”
Four years later he commented further on the centrality of freedom to human nature and warns against the violent suppression of self-interest: “… where self-interest is violently suppressed, it is replaced by a burdensome system of bureaucratic control which dries up the wellsprings of initiative and creativity.”
John Paul called attention in 1991 to the fundamental error of socialism which “…considers the individual person simply as an element, a molecule within the social organism … [A] person who is deprived of something he can call ‘his own’ and of the possibility of earning a living through his own initiative, comes to depend on the social machine and on those who control it.”
John Paul’s condemnation of socialism derives importantly from the crisis in Eastern and Central Europe in 1989 where two factors played a critical role: “the violation of the rights of workers” and “the violation of the human rights to private initiative, to ownership of property, and to freedom in the economic sector.” The historical record regarding socialism, he notes, is that human alienation has not been reduced but collectivism has only added to it. The state, he argues, is to be guided by two principles in economic affairs: subsidiarity to assure economic freedom and solidarity to defend the weak, limit the autonomy of the parties who determine conditions in the workplace, and provide basic support for jobless workers.
Mayo Research Institute in a subsequent column will address in detail the role of subsidiarity and solidarity in defending and protecting freedom in economic affairs. Additionally, that column will explore ways in which inter-firm partnerships and supra-firm alliances reduce the need for federal government intervention in economic affairs. Using real-world examples in the United States, it will demonstrate how it is possible to establish cooperative arrangements between otherwise competing business firms which are not collusive.
Edward J. O’Boyle is a Senior Research Associate with Mayo Research Institute. He has offices in West Monroe, Lake Charles and New Orleans. He can be reached at 381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
