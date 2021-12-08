Two kinds of problems are associated with the Bureau of Labor Statistics monthly jobs reports. Problems that are embedded in the reports themselves and problems in the ways in which the data are used. Both kinds are growing and should trigger alarm bells regarding how the data are collected, analyzed, and presented to the public
Among the problems that are embedded in the reports themselves is the difference between the data that are collected from a sample of employers, commonly referred to as the payroll survey, and the data collected from a sample of persons living at home, commonly called the household survey.
Most fundamentally, data from the household survey represent a count of the number of persons employed, unemployed, and not in the labor force. Data from the payroll survey represents a count of the number of jobs. When a person holds two or more jobs, that person is counted once in the household survey but represents two or more jobs in the payroll survey. In the household survey they are identified as multiple jobholders.
Persons who are directly employed in households and paid as housekeepers or nannies, or are unpaid family workers, along with agricultural workers and the self-employed, are included in the number of persons employed in the household survey but not in the number of jobs in the payroll survey. Furthermore, the payroll survey does not distinguish between full-time and part-time jobs. The household survey does differentiate between the two and reports them accordingly.
Both surveys include the number persons/jobs held by civilians working for the armed forces. Neither one includes the number of active-duty military or persons who are institutionalized. The population referred to in the household survey is the civilian noninstitutionalized population.
Persons no longer on active duty with the military would add to that population as would persons released from institutions such as prisons. In the following our focus is almost entirely on issues with the household survey.
In 1967 the size of the sample in the household survey was increased to approximately 60,000 housing units. Since then, the sample size has not increased even though the resident U.S. population has increased from 203 million in 1970 to 331 million in 2020. The result has been a deterioration in the accuracy of BLS monthly estimates of the number of persons employed, unemployed, and not in the labor force.
For example it takes a monthly change of 558,000 in the number of persons employed to be statistically significant at the 90 percent confidence level. It would be even higher at the 95 percent level. The BLS prepares a detailed table indicating the monthly changes in the data from the household survey that are statistically significant but does not release that information in its report to the public, misleading persons such as TV news anchors and others who take note of these matters. For that reason the already-prepared table of statistically significant changes should be included in the information released every month to the public.
Similarly, the data released to the public show net changes in employment, unemployment, and not in the labor force, not gross changes. Thus, a net increase for example of 400,000 in the number of persons not in the labor force could mean that 200,000 actually entered the labor force and 600,000 left. Or it could mean that 500,000 entered the labor force and 900,000 left. The BLS estimates gross-change data but does not release that information to the public in its monthly jobs report.
Beginning in 1987 the Census Bureau began using computer assisted telephone interviews to collect the household-survey data which it turns over to the BLS for analysis. Prior to that time, Census enumerators conducted every interview in the housing units included in the sample.
The disadvantage of this change is that the enumerator has no face-to-face interaction with the respondent and no opportunity to see if the respondent’s answers seem compatible with the physical conditions observable in the household. Further, it raises the question of “curb-stoning” — the enumerator practice of completing the items in the questionnaire without bothering to contact the respondent.
Additionally, there are problems with the millions of undocumented aliens who have crossed into the United States apparently to find jobs, many of whom are young single males. Are they likely to be accurately reported by a respondent whose household includes a working-age person who entered the country illegally? Similar problems arise regarding the homeless and gang members who have unconventional housing arrangements and likely are not picked up in the household survey.
As to the second kind of problem, the ones related to the ways in which the data are used, it is first necessary to call attention to the most basic difference between labor markets and other types of markets. A labor market involves an interaction between and a decision regarding one human being and another, between a worker and an employer.
Workers, in turn, usually are embedded in families whose well-being is tied to that decision. Dislocation or the threat of dislocation is usually present in that decision and may extend the time period over which that decision is made. Financial markets, on the other hand, are made on a largely different set of factors, and may take place over a much shorter period of time.
Consistent with the basic ways in which work is conducted because it is tied to the internet, there has emerged the instant commentary of both the payroll survey and the household survey.
Literally, every national TV news channel engages in such commentary as soon as the estimates from the household survey and the payroll survey are released to the public at 8:30 ET on the first Friday of the month. Some channels bring together several specialists to comment on the data that has just been released, others rely on their usual news anchors. The result is a patchwork of remarks that no one familiar with the data could characterize as thoughtful analysis. Those remarks then are repeated in other news outlets.
Most egregious of all is the recent practice of comparing the actual estimated number of jobs from the payroll survey with the consensus guess-estimates of the numbers of jobs prepared by organizations such Dow Jones and Bloomberg. Whenever the actual estimates depart from the consensus guess-estimates, news anchors and other commentators often use “awful,” “disappointed,” “devastated,” in characterizing the reported findings. That’s like condemning the actual weather outside for not measuring up the meteorologist’s forecast the night before. In other words, it’s the consensus guess-estimates that are wrong, not the actual BLS estimates.
Four changes can be instituted to help remedy both kinds of problems, at least to some extent. First, increase the size of the sample used in the household survey to keep pace with population growth.
Second, include in the BLS monthly report to the public, the already available tables on statistically significant change and gross-flow data. Technical work may be needed on the gross-flow data before it’s released.
Third, comparing actual estimates from the BLS with consensus guess-estimates adds absolutely nothing to our understanding of how the U.S. labor force is functioning. News anchors and other business commentators should rid themselves of that meaningless practice.
Fourth, prod the media, notably business news channels and newspapers with on-line editions, to use better informed analysis later in the same day after resorting to instant commentary at 8:30 ET. Being first with the news is a prescription for getting it wrong.
Edward J. O’Boyle can be reached at (318) 381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.