Gardening of the arteries takes on two dangerous manifestations in Washington, D.C. Annual budget deficits, every year without exception since the 1950s, have contributed to a chronic buildup of public debt in the nation’s economic arteries. An aging of the men and women who serve in Congress, are set in their ways, and due to the buildup of plaque in their political arteries are losing their ability to communicate effectively across the partisan divide and reach agreement on the nation’s business.
The last year the federal government closed the books on annual revenue and expenditures was in FY 1957 when it ran a $2.2 billion surplus. After 65 consecutive budget deficits it is very unlikely, if not downright impossible, to get Congress to pass a budget with even a small surplus.
Does today’s $28.2 trillion public debt matter? Is there a point -- public finance specialists call it the “tipping point”-- at which the debt produces a drag effect on the national economy? We prefer to state the question as follows. Is there a point at which the public debt builds up so much plaque in the financial arteries of the economy that it begins to restrict the flow of private credit and thereby the flows of goods, services, and resources needed to meet human material needs through a market economy?
The Congressional Budget Office thinks the buildup of plaque is real and is serious. According to a study prepared in 2010 by the World Bank, a nation’s public debt that reaches 77 percent of GDP begins to slow down economic growth. This year, the CBO estimates that by the end of 2021 the debt will reach 102 percent of GDP. In 10 years, it will reach 107 percent. In general, with no change in the present laws regulating taxes and expenditures, by 30 years it will have grown to 202 percent. That means it would take every penny of national income produced over two years to retire the public debt.
Here are the CBO’s comments on what this means. “GDP that is high and rising as a percentage of GDP boosts federal and private borrowing costs, slows the growth of economic output, and increases interest payments abroad [to the foreign holders of $7.1 trillion in U.S. Treasury bills and bonds]. A growing debt burden could increase the risk of a fiscal crisis and higher inflation as well as undermine confidence in the U.S. dollar, making it more costly to finance public and private activity in international markets.” Doesn’t that sound eerily like the conditions in which your cardiologist would urge you to stop smoking, cut back on drinking, eat properly, and exercise regularly to prevent a second heart attack?
Over the last 40 years the ages of Representatives and Senators have risen by an average of 8 years in both chambers, from 49 to 57 in the House and from 53 to 61 in the Senate. In the House 297 members report their occupation as public service/politics. In the Senate 64 members report the same occupation.
Hardening of the arteries in Congress is a matter of age and years of service. The table below shows the age and assignment of the eight senators with the longest service record. Leahy has the longest tenure at 46 years and has just announced that he intends to run for a ninth term. If he is re-elected in 2022 and lives through the full six years of his ninth term he will be 88 years old, having served in the Senate for 54 years. At present, Grassley and Feinstein are the oldest members of the Senate, with Shelby and Inhofe just one year younger. The entire eight hold either the chair or the ranking member position on the Appropriations, Judiciary, Armed Services, Finance, Health-Education-Labor-Pensions Committees, where budget needs are discussed.
Age — Tenure — Assignment
Leahy — 80 — 46 — Appropriations
Grassley — 87 — 40 — Judiciary
McConnell — 78 — 36 — Minority Leader
Shelby — 86 — 34 — Appropriations
Feinstein — 87 — 28 — Narcotics Caucus
Murray — 70 — 28 — HELP
Inhofe — 86 — 26 — Armed Services
Wyden — 71 — 25 Finance
The following table shows the same information for ten members of the House of Representatives with the longest tenure. Though only four members are 80 or older, there are another seven in the House who have reached or surpassed 80. Young is the oldest representative who has served the State of Alaska since 1973.
Age — Tenure — Assignment
Young — 87 — 48 — Dean of the House
Rogers — 83 — 40 ------
Smith — 67 — 40 ------
Hoyer — 81 — 40 — Majority Leader
Kaptur — 74 — 38 ------
Defazio — 73 — 34 — Transport/Infrastructure
Upton — 67 — 34 ------
Pelosi — 80 — 34 Speaker of the House
Pallone — 69 — 32 — Energy/Commerce
Neal — 71 — 32 — Ways/Means
The 31 former mayors in the House nearly match the 20 physicians, eight engineers, one physicist, and one chemist.
Hardening of the arteries in Congress refers to the buildup of plaque along partisan lines of communication which interferes with the decision-making process that addresses the needs of the American people for education, jobs, housing, health care, safe streets, and protection from inflation, hunger, illegal immigration, cyber hackers, and more. This buildup of plaque originates with the heated rhetoric each party uses to blame the other for their own failures, the lies that both parties employ to attack political enemies, the promises made to moneyed interests and kept, and the promises made to the voting public and broken. And the anti-Semitism that malevolently denies the sons of Abraham and daughters of Sarah their God-given human rights, thereby threatening the rights of all human beings.
In a Gallup poll taken earlier this year, 87 percent of Americans expressed concern over federal spending and the budget deficit and yet the Biden administration has just released its budget for FY 2022 which calls for $6.0 trillion in spending with a shortfall in revenue that produces a $l.8 trillion deficit.
By virtue of their many years in the House and Senate, these elders know what it takes to usher a budget proposal from start to the desk of the president. The question is Will they use their positions of influence to bring the various factions to agreement or will they allow the majority to silence the minority and hammer out the budget details. Will the buildup of plaque in the national economy and the national legislature become even worse or will it be mitigated?
ardening of the arteries takes on two dangerous manifestations in Washington, D.C. Annual budget deficits, every year without exception since the 1950s, have contributed to a chronic buildup of public debt in the nation’s economic arteries. An aging of the men and women who serve in Congress, are set in their ways, and due to the buildup of plaque in their political arteries are losing their ability to communicate effectively across the partisan divide and reach agreement on the nation’s business.
The last year the federal government closed the books on annual revenue and expenditures was in FY 1957 when it ran a $2.2 billion surplus. After 65 consecutive budget deficits it is very unlikely, if not downright impossible, to get Congress to pass a budget with even a small surplus.
Does today’s $28.2 trillion public debt matter? Is there a point -- public finance specialists call it the “tipping point”-- at which the debt produces a drag effect on the national economy? We prefer to state the question as follows. Is there a point at which the public debt builds up so much plaque in the financial arteries of the economy that it begins to restrict the flow of private credit and thereby the flows of goods, services, and resources needed to meet human material needs through a market economy?
The Congressional Budget Office thinks the buildup of plaque is real and is serious. According to a study prepared in 2010 by the World Bank, a nation’s public debt that reaches 77 percent of GDP begins to slow down economic growth. This year, the CBO estimates that by the end of 2021 the debt will reach 102 percent of GDP. In 10 years, it will reach 107 percent. In general, with no change in the present laws regulating taxes and expenditures, by 30 years it will have grown to 202 percent. That means it would take every penny of national income produced over two years to retire the public debt.
Here are the CBO’s comments on what this means. “GDP that is high and rising as a percentage of GDP boosts federal and private borrowing costs, slows the growth of economic output, and increases interest payments abroad [to the foreign holders of $7.1 trillion in U.S. Treasury bills and bonds]. A growing debt burden could increase the risk of a fiscal crisis and higher inflation as well as undermine confidence in the U.S. dollar, making it more costly to finance public and private activity in international markets.” Doesn’t that sound eerily like the conditions in which your cardiologist would urge you to stop smoking, cut back on drinking, eat properly, and exercise regularly to prevent a second heart attack?
Over the last 40 years the ages of Representatives and Senators have risen by an average of 8 years in both chambers, from 49 to 57 in the House and from 53 to 61 in the Senate. In the House 297 members report their occupation as public service/politics. In the Senate 64 members report the same occupation.
Hardening of the arteries in Congress is a matter of age and years of service. The table below shows the age and assignment of the eight senators with the longest service record. Leahy has the longest tenure at 46 years and has just announced that he intends to run for a ninth term. If he is re-elected in 2022 and lives through the full six years of his ninth term he will be 88 years old, having served in the Senate for 54 years. At present, Grassley and Feinstein are the oldest members of the Senate, with Shelby and Inhofe just one year younger. The entire eight hold either the chair or the ranking member position on the Appropriations, Judiciary, Armed Services, Finance, Health-Education-Labor-Pensions Committees, where budget needs are discussed.
Age — Tenure — Assignment
Leahy — 80 — 46 — Appropriations
Grassley — 87 — 40 — Judiciary
McConnell — 78 — 36 — Minority Leader
Shelby — 86 — 34 — Appropriations
Feinstein — 87 — 28 — Narcotics Caucus
Murray — 70 — 28 — HELP
Inhofe — 86 — 26 — Armed Services
Wyden — 71 — 25 Finance
The following table shows the same information for ten members of the House of Representatives with the longest tenure. Though only four members are 80 or older, there are another seven in the House who have reached or surpassed 80. Young is the oldest representative who has served the State of Alaska since 1973.
Age — Tenure — Assignment
Young — 87 — 48 — Dean of the House
Rogers — 83 — 40 ------
Smith — 67 — 40 ------
Hoyer — 81 — 40 — Majority Leader
Kaptur — 74 — 38 ------
Defazio — 73 — 34 — Transport/Infrastructure
Upton — 67 — 34 ------
Pelosi — 80 — 34 Speaker of the House
Pallone — 69 — 32 — Energy/Commerce
Neal — 71 — 32 — Ways/Means
The 31 former mayors in the House nearly match the 20 physicians, eight engineers, one physicist, and one chemist.
Hardening of the arteries in Congress refers to the buildup of plaque along partisan lines of communication which interferes with the decision-making process that addresses the needs of the American people for education, jobs, housing, health care, safe streets, and protection from inflation, hunger, illegal immigration, cyber hackers, and more. This buildup of plaque originates with the heated rhetoric each party uses to blame the other for their own failures, the lies that both parties employ to attack political enemies, the promises made to moneyed interests and kept, and the promises made to the voting public and broken. And the anti-Semitism that malevolently denies the sons of Abraham and daughters of Sarah their God-given human rights, thereby threatening the rights of all human beings.
In a Gallup poll taken earlier this year, 87 percent of Americans expressed concern over federal spending and the budget deficit and yet the Biden administration has just released its budget for FY 2022 which calls for $6.0 trillion in spending with a shortfall in revenue that produces a $l.8 trillion deficit.
By virtue of their many years in the House and Senate, these elders know what it takes to usher a budget proposal from start to the desk of the president. The question is Will they use their positions of influence to bring the various factions to agreement or will they allow the majority to silence the minority and hammer out the budget details. Will the buildup of plaque in the national economy and the national legislature become even worse or will it be mitigated?
Edward J. O’Boyle can be reached at 381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.