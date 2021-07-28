In a recent letter to the editor, vice president of the Ouachita Parish School Board Greg Manley stated that the Board intends to submit a $20 million bond issue for the approval of local voters in November.
The new monies will be used along with the $18 million which local voters approved last year for the new Sterlington Middle School (SMS) project. Manley stated that the original $18 million budget for the SMS was based on the adjusted costs four years ago for the East Ouachita Middle School. However, he admitted that the Board now realizes the SMS project requires an additional $20 million to complete all of the projects approved in 2020.
He justified the need for the additional monies on “the escalated increase in materials and construction costs over the last 12 months.” However, there would be no increase in the property millage because several bond issues will be paid off in the near future. Manley added that with the expected increases in property values there would be “no increase in current taxes.”
Regarding his argument that the proposed $20 million bond issue will not raise current property taxes, he does not exclude the possibility of increases over the longer-term. This outcome could happen if the expected increases in future property values, and the revenues generated from those higher valuations, do not fully materialize.
Manley’s argument that escalating materials and construction costs justify the need for $20 million in additional monies to complete the SMS project is weakened by actual numbers on the cost of new school building construction from the Producer Price Index prepared by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The Index shows a 1.5 percent increase in the cost of new school construction between June 2020 (PPI=174.2) and June 2021 (PPI=176.8). From June 2018 to the present the PPI reports an increase of 11 percent.
Manley’s numbers don’t compute, raising the following questions. Did using the cost of the East Ouachita Middle School to estimate the cost of SMS four years later include an adjustment in the PPI for new school construction? Were there additions to the SMS project in the last year that increased its cost? In addition to the SMS project are there other school-related projects included in the $18 million bond issue approved by the voters last year? How much did Ouachita Parish School Board pay the bonding attorney for his services related to the $18 million bond issue in 2020? How much more will the Board pay that attorney for his services connected to the 2021 bond issue?
Building a new school is a very long-term investment. Some sources assert that a new school building has a lifetime use of 50 years. Much depends on how well the building is maintained over the years. Does the Board expect the new SMS building to still be in use after the bonds have been fully paid? How long has the current SMS been in use? What would the Board do with the old school building if the bond issue is approved and the new school becomes operational?
The Louisiana Department of Education reported a decrease in enrollment at Ouachita Parish schools, which includes Monroe City schools, of 522 students between February last year and February this year. Taking into account that some of that decrease is attributable to the pandemic, what is the School Board’s estimate of enrollment at new SMS when the project is completed and open for instruction? Is it the same estimate of 600 students used in preparing the 2020 bond issue? What is the Board’s estimate of long-term enrollment at the new SMS? According to the website maintained by the present SMS, current enrollment in grades 6-7-8 is 396 students. What reasons does the Board give for planning the new SMS to accommodate roughly a 51 percent increase in middle school enrollment?
What happens if the November bond issue proposal is rejected by the voters? To what uses will the $18 million raised in last year’s election be put? In what ways will the integral human development of middle school students in Sterlington be effected? Greg Manley and the other members of the School Board have some homework assignments due before the bond proposal election in November.
Edward J. O’Boyle is a Senior Research Associate with Mayo Research Institute. He has offices in West Monroe, Lake Charles and New Orleans. He can be reached at 381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
