Work has two effects. The first effect of work is on the thing produced. This effect is measured more or less precisely across the entire work force by GDP, recognizing that differences in the value added by different workers lead to differences in wages paid. This is meritocracy at work.
The second effect is on the person who does the work. As with the first effect, the second effect is measured more or less precisely by national income. Even so, it is measured more precisely but with serious limits in terms of poverty status which recognizes the sacred dignity of everyone who works regardless of differences in value added. This is human nobility at work.
Estimates of GDP and national income are available every quarter from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Estimates of poverty nationwide are available once a year from the Bureau of the Census.
In an advanced private-market economy such as the United States, the pay for work done is structured in terms of both effects because the economy produces more and there is more income available to distribute because the work force is more productive. In less advanced market economies, there is less emphasis on the second effect because less is produced and there is less income to distribute because the work force is less productive.
Thus, the wages (compensation) paid in the more advanced market economies are much higher than in less developed market economies. This difference in compensation is a major factor behind the massive flow of migrants crossing the southern border illegally. Simply put, their work effort is better compensated here than in their native countries. This difference in wages paid may be used by unscrupulous employers to replace higher paid American workers for lower paid illegal migrants whom their employers expect to remain silent when they discover they are being exploited for fear they will be outed as illegals and deported.
Even so, this difference in compensation can work to the advantage of employers in less developed economies when they offer goods for sale at prices that are lower than in advanced market economies. Indeed, this difference has been exploited for years to the great advantage of China.
The minimum wage which is mandated by the government but is paid by the employer (along with the living wage which is mandated in a few states and municipalities) is an important though imperfect recognition of the sacred dignity of every person who works. That sacred dignity has resulted over the years in several different forms of compensation such as sick leave, annual leave, workmen’s compensation, 401k programs, bonuses, profit sharing, and discounts on items sold, paid by the private employer. There are other forms of compensation that are paid for wholly or in part by the taxpayer such as Medicaid and Medicare, (extended) unemployment insurance, Social Security retirement, and tax credits.
The added cost that is not funded by the taxpayer is taken up by the private employer who presumably has agreed to provide the additional benefits. Those added benefits, which are expressions of the need of the worker including the following: protection from the hardship of unemployment, relief from the cost of health care, and retirement income after her working lifetime has passed, may be absorbed by the employer in the form of lower profits or passed on to the consumer in terms of higher prices. Or the added cost may be entirely absorbed by greater worker productivity in which case there is no reason to lower profits or raise prices. This is the win-win-win outcome of a robust private-market economy: higher wages, stable prices, and steady profits.
While some employers may be willing to offer such benefits on basis of their recognition that every one of their workers has a God-given dignity that must be respected, many more are willing to include generous benefits in their compensation package for the practical purpose of maintaining their work force because finding replacements who must be trained for their new work assignments is costly and fraught with uncertainty.
Any thought that the U.S. economy currently is operating robustly is crushed by the latest numbers on wages, prices, and profits. Prices in May 2021 to 2022 rose by an annual average of 8.6 percent with prices in energy and food topping the list. Real average weekly earnings fell from $395 to $379 year over year. Corporate profits dropped by 4.3 percent in first quarter 2022 from the previous quarter. Labor productivity decreased by 7.3 percent year over year at the same time that unit labor costs increased by 12.6 percent, thereby providing no relief from inflationary pressures.
Inflation is particularly difficult to arrest because it is the result of millions of producers and consumers reaching agreement on how much to supply, how much to demand, at what prices. Even if the Federal Reserve System makes the right decisions on interest rates and the sale of federal securities, it is relatively powerless to influence those decisionmakers in the short run. There is no remedy that works overnight. You simply have to let it run its course until those decisionmakers reach agreement on the prices that bring supply and demand into alignment. This is how a private market economy works.
There is a further problem in trying to arrest inflation and return to price stability. As prices continue to rise month after month and consumers begin to expect further increases in the weeks and months ahead, they increase their purchases of goods today in order to avoid the price hikes they see coming. This increase in aggregate demand triggers further price hikes in the very goods they hope to avoid by buying those goods today. Their behavior, especially if it takes hold among many consumers, assures that inflation becomes even more difficult to contain.
An economy which is characterized by many private decisionmakers with everyone pursuing what is best for them does not necessarily deal with inflation and unemployment quickly. It takes time for them to forge agreement notably to decide what their roles are as individuals and what the role is for federal government intervention. It may take months in a Congress which is seriously divided to reach agreement on tax and spend policy once the need for intervention is recognized. This is how a mixed economy in a republic works to meet human material need and preserve individual freedom. Not perfectly but, we hope, moving in the right direction.
Edward J. O’Boyle is a Senior Research Associate with Mayo Research Institute. He has offices in West Monroe, Lake Charles and New Orleans. He can be reached at 381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
