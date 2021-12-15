Inflation in a market economy is rooted in system-wide shortages of goods and services produced and shortages of the resources used to produce those goods and services. The first type is referred to as “demand pull”, the second is known as “cost push.” The two types can become mutually reinforced. One example of mutually reinforcing inflation occurs when workers appeal for higher wages to compensate for the higher prices of the goods and services they require to meet the needs of their families. Those wage gains, unless they are justified by higher productivity on the job, drive up the cost of the goods and services produced prompting employers to raise the prices of the goods and services they sell, leading to further appeals for higher wages.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, labor productivity for the nonfarm business sector across the United States decreased by 5.2 percent from second quarter 2021 to the third quarter – the largest quarterly decline since second quarter 1960. Unit labor costs, which depend in part on productivity, increased in the third quarter by an annual rate of 9.6 percent.
Consumer prices increased between October 2021 and 2020 by 6.2 percent -- the biggest 12-month increase since 1990. A 59.1 percent increase was reported for fuel oil, followed closely by gasoline at 49.6 percent. Big increases were reported for piped gas service (28.1 percent) and used cars and trucks (26.4 percent). Not surprisingly real hourly compensation dropped by 2.5 percent in third quarter 2021, with a much bigger third-quarter decline of 4.7 percent reported in durable manufacturing.
U.S. output of goods and services has increased for the fifth consecutive quarter following the pandemic-induced declines starting in the second quarter 2020. The output index today is 1.8 percent higher than the level reached in the final quarter of 2019.
Data for November, though subject to revision, have just been released that further reinforce inflation findings for the third quarter.
All mutually reinforcing inflation has become common practice in the U.S. by labor contracts that link wages to consumer prices and government benefit payments that are based on a similar adjustment. The greater the increase in the prices of goods and services, the greater the pleas for a compensating cost of living adjustment which set in motion another round of price and wage increases, and unless checked may lead to several rounds of COLA-induced inflation.
Isn’t it smarter to link pay and government benefit increases to productivity improvement, thus improving economic efficiency across the national economy, rather than tying them to consumer prices which only makes the economy less competitive? A more efficient economy would have the substantial economic benefit of making U.S. producers more competitive in international markets.
President Biden’s policy of providing good-paying union jobs through his trillion-dollar infrastructure legislation recently approved, in the absence of labor productivity improvement, sets the stage for cost-push inflation because it does not remedy the shortage of skilled workers to fill those jobs. His still-pending bill to expand government safety-net programs which would pay out huge increases in benefits will contribute to demand-pull inflation because it does not address the shortage of goods and services available for purchase.
Clearly a major reason for the shortages today in labor markets along with product markets relates to the unprecedented shutdown of the U.S. economy last year and its long-term effects which are still being felt as we emerge from the pandemic. We are learning that labor markets simply do not bounce back and remedy shortages of workers with the right skills in the right workplaces as quickly as we would like. Neither do product markets which depend on the supply of labor and resources to fill orders for goods and services in short supply.
One of the powerful indicators of product market shortages driven by labor shortages which is evident for anyone to see is the supply-chain problems at our nation’s seaports. Shortages of domestically manufactured products have induced American retailers to turn to foreign producers to fill their orders. The pandemic-induced damage to the U.S. distribution system shows up in the large number of container ships waiting to be offloaded in the ports of Los Angeles/Long Beach and Savannah.
We have been slow to recognize the extent of the damage to the U.S. economy from Covid-19 and the resulting inflationary forces operating in labor and product markets, raising the following question. When will the Federal Reserve System step forward to tighten the money supply and the availability of credit so that the shortages that bring pressure in markets, which result in higher prices and lower real hourly compensation, are eliminated? The tools are readily available. Raise the reserve requirement, along with the discount rate and the federal funds rate, as necessary to restrict the ability of private commercial banks to extend credit. Reduce further the buying of bonds held by financial institutions, which presently amount to $90 billion every month, thereby helping slow down the growth of the money supply.
The latest statement of the Fed’s Open Market Committee includes the following pledge. We “aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2 percent for some time so that inflation averages 2 percent over time and long-term inflation expectations remain well anchored at 2 percent.”
Isn’t it time for the Fed’s board of governors to re-think its accommodative policy and recognize that bringing inflation under control is more important today than maximizing employment? To recognize that the data on output, productivity, and prices point to a need for the Fed to change its present practices to bring them into better alignment with current national economic conditions.
The Fed’s monetary-easing policy has had one spectacular effect: soaring equity prices in financial markets that accommodate the interests of investors. Isn’t it time to protect consumers and workers from higher commodity prices and lower real hourly compensation by switching from accommodative to tightening policy.
Many years ago Nobel-laureate Milton Friedman, the architect of monetarism, argued that historically the Fed had misused its own discretion in shaping monetary policy, at every turn making matters worse. For that reason, he argued that the best course of action would be for the Fed to increase the money supply by a fixed amount – somewhere around 3 percent – across the entire business cycle year in and year out. When you really know what you’re doing, you can use your own discretion. When in fact you don’t, it’s best to rely on someone who does.
Edward J. O’Boyle is a Senior Research Associate with Mayo Research Institute. He has offices in West Monroe, Lake Charles and New Orleans. He can be reached at 381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.