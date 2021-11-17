President Biden has just signed the largest infrastructure bill in United States history. It runs 2,702 pages in length to detail the various ways in which $1.2 trillion is to be spent.
Biden claims it is fully paid for by which he means it provides enough tax revenues to cover the cost of the benefits it makes available to the American people. The bill, he promises, does not add a penny to the public debt. The Congressional Budget Office disagrees. It states that the bill will add $256 billion to the debt over the next 10 years.
The bill is officially titled the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and earmarks expenditures on projects such as roads, bridges, tunnels, airports, seaports, rail systems, and the like. Projects which for years have fit within the meaning of physical infrastructure: brick-and-mortar facilities intended for use by the public years into the future. Physical assets built or improved at public expense, accessible to the public, under direct management by public authorities or by others accountable to the public.
Various media sources have attempted to sort through the 2,702 pages to determine which types of physical infrastructure projects are to be funded. Investopedia puts spending at $544 billion, while NPR reports spending at $503 billion, and CNN says spending totals $550 billion. The Washington Post claims that spending, which includes tax cuts, amounts to $566 billion.
At this point the Post’s accounting becomes a bit murky because their number ($566b) does not include current baseline spending for capital improvements which is included in the bill’s $1.2 trillion. Including additional billions earmarked for wastewater, drinking water, and water supply, broadband access, upgrades to electric power generation and the power grid, resiliency upgrades for climate change and extreme weather, electric school buses and zero-emissions ferries, and EV charging stations brings the Post’s total to roughly 80 percent of the $1.2 trillion total.
The Post provides no information as to the remaining 20 percent, or approximately $240 billion. A not inconsiderable amount of spending to be used for what purposes? Shifting some of the cost to future generations, without their consent, through the issuance of $256b in government bonds to pay for infrastructure projects included in the Act can be justified on grounds that the projects will be freely accessible to future generations and they should pay for that accessibility.
The spending that would be authorized by the President’s proposed Build Back Better legislation has to be handled differently than what has been approved under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and already signed into law. While advocates characterize the spending under BBB as investment in human or social infrastructure, hoping to align it with investment in physical infrastructure, the two are substantially different.
Investment in human or social infrastructure means spending on services, such as day care, post-secondary education, paid family leave, intended specifically to provide for the unmet needs of marginalized persons and families and to make it possible for them to someday provide for their own needs without government assistance. The human and social capital that BBB creates is embedded in designated individuals and families for their exclusive benefit. It provides no benefit accessible to the general public. BBB is a scheme to redistribute money from one group of Americans to another which is being promoted by the Biden administration as an investment.
Spending via BBB is not an investment. In addition to providing nothing of benefit that is accessible by the general public, it provides nothing of benefit that is passed on to future generations who have not given their consent to accepting the responsibility for redeeming the bonds that likely will be necessary to fund BBB. Forcing them to pay for benefits for which they have not given their consent and do not share in the benefits amounts to a violation of justice twice over.
The problem with justice is that it is a cold and harsh virtue upon which to base public spending. Once the demands of justice have been fully met, such as properly compensating a private landowner for property ceased under eminent domain, nothing more is required. Justice leaves no room for dealing with persons and families in need. It says nothing to the family of a baby born with spina bifida, nothing to the surviving spouse of a partner cut down in the line of duty who has children to raise, nothing to a talented child in a family without the financial resources to help that child develop her talent. More than justice is needed.
What is required initially is not human and social infrastructure investment but private acts based on forgiveness, caring, and generosity. Reduced to basics, all three virtues represent the deliberate reaching out by one person of means to assist another person in need.
Unlike routine exchange in which economic gain is expected by both parties, with caring, generosity, and forgiveness gain does not prompt the exchange. For sure, the good or service freely offered and graciously received has economic value. However, for the persons who receive those gifts nothing is required.
When caring, generosity, and forgiveness do not fully provide for the unmet need of marginalized persons and families, there is good reason for government intervention. At this stage, two problems must be recognized. First, unlike caring, generosity, and forgiveness, a government program does not require person-to-person interaction. More than likely it involves a check received in the mail or via direct deposit. Second, when a BBB-like government program that provides trillions of dollars of assistance to the needy, there is a diminished role for caring, generosity, and forgiveness, and lost opportunities for goodness and goodwill to flourish in communities across the United States.
Calling BBB an investment in human and social infrastructure does not alter its true nature. It’s an income redistribution program which uses massive increases in spending and taxation to further penetrate and exercise control over the day-to-day lives of Americans.
Edward J. O’Boyle can be reached at (318) 381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
