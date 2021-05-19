Justice, even when practiced perfectly, is not enough to reunite a deeply divided nation. In economic affairs, justice is rendering to another person that which is owed. In criminal affairs, it means restoring to the victim that which was taken. In government affairs, justice calls upon everyone to contribute to the common good.
Human beings, however, are not always faithful to the demands of justice. In economic affairs, remedies are necessary for such failures as a ponzi scheme, embezzlement, and counterfeit goods. In criminal affairs, what has been taken in a robbery, sexual assault, homicide, along with many other property crimes, needs to be restored. In government affairs, every citizen contributes to the common good. Those who don’t must be held to account.
The problem with justice is that it results in a condition where no one owes anything to anyone else. Whenever it is separated from merciful love, justice becomes cold and cutting. Caring, Christian charity, generosity, and forgiveness, reinforced by empathy, are the ways in which merciful love is expressed.
Empathy is not the same as sympathy. Sympathy is a feeling that something must be done for a person in need. Empathy is the human disposition to do something in response to that needy person, to actually shoulder some of the burden that person is experiencing.
Caring rises above the demands of justice to render to another person that which is owed. Caring is depicted dramatically in a recent public service announcement on cable TV wherein a young man, in the company of two of his friends, presents himself at a barber shop and insists on having all his hair shaven off. He then is seen ringing a doorbell, which is answered by a young woman who also is bald, and steps in front of a sign held by his two friends which reads “Please go to the prom with me?” Stunned for a moment, she wipes away a tear, smiles, steps out of the doorway, touches his bald head, and says yes. Prompted by empathy, in which he senses that the bald young woman might not be invited to the prom, he does something about it. By getting his hair shaved, he willingly shoulders much of her burden. She is his Cinderella, he is her Prince Charming.
In economic affairs, the remedy in justice for a ponzi scheme is to liquidate the schemer’s remaining assets and return to the investors the monies that have been lost. Quite often, however, those assets are not sufficient to fully restore all that was lost. Forgiveness on the part of the investors may be the necessary response to justice that has left them cold and cutting.
In criminal affairs justice may help restore what was taken but it will not return a homicide victim as a living, breathing human being and it will not help a rape victim recover from the physical, emotional, psychological, and spiritual damage done. Here too forgiveness is required to right the wrong left behind by justice. In some instances, forgiveness may be facilitated by the genuine repentance on the part of the perpetrator.
In governmental affairs the remedy of those who fail to contribute to the common good is found in the generosity of those who do more than what duty demands under strict justice. With generosity, human beings are seen as living, breathing, existential actualities, as ends in themselves more so than means, as equals with certain inalienable rights that must not be violated.
Christian charity, which is caring that has been infused with the conviction that every human is precious, goes beyond the passive Kantian imperative to avoid viewing humans as mere instrumentalities. The Kantian imperative is a negative command, putting limits on what one person may do to another. No human being is ever to be treated as a means to an end. Christian charity, on the other hand, is an affirmative command requiring everyone to be treated as a human person with a sacred dignity that surpasses all human reckoning. Every follower of Christ is duty bound to actively affirm all human beings as persons. Charity is the distinguishing mark of Christ’s disciples.
Christian charity and caring are different versions of the same virtue. Christian charity, along with faith and hope, is a theological virtue. Caring is its worldly counterpart. Both are grounded in the essential equality of all human beings. Both concur that no one lives an entirely isolated existence. Human relationships are at the very core of human existence.
Each one of the expressive forms of merciful love — caring, Christian charity, generosity, forgiveness, and repentance — is unique because whenever anyone of them is applied to economic, criminal, or governmental affairs it never is depleted in use, and in that sense has no limits. In addition, none of them has value when it is hoarded. They take on value only when they are given away.
At first glance, it appears that anyone who practices merciful love gets nothing in return and for that reason has little incentive to behave accordingly. But that is not the case. The person who practices merciful love in public develops the reputation of being a good person. Anyone who routinely does not practice merciful love is taken for a person who is cold and cutting.
Merciful love in all of its various forms of expression (caring, Christian charity, generosity, forgiveness supplemented by repentance), and empathy are the guardians of justice. Consider justice, merciful love and empathy as the three legs of a stool upon which a united nation depends. Take away any one of those legs and the stool collapses. Any nation where empathy, justice, or merciful love is not practiced becomes a nation divided and a people in need of reunification. Justice alone is not enough.
Edward J. O’Boyle can be reached at 381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.