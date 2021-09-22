Parents know that children often resort to lying as a way to avoid taking responsibility for something they’ve said or done. They also know that children can be quite clever at lying such that it can be difficult to tell when a child is telling the truth or is lying. Further, they know that it is necessary to stop a child from becoming a habitual liar because it destroys trust in that child, and, in the extreme, a loss of trust can chip away at the very foundations of a family. Unlike a household, a family is not an organization. It is an organism. For that reason lying can destroy a family in the same way that a deadly virus can take a human life.
By lying about which nation really commands his/her loyalties, the traitor’s lie builds a deceitful trust with the nation s/he has betrayed putting that nation at mortal risk in a conflict with a deadly enemy wherein the traitor’s real loyalties lay. Treason is akin to a dangerous virus. Lying in matters that represent an existential threat to a nation account for the reason that traitors are dealt with so harshly.
Persons holding positions of leadership who are liars threaten the existence of a constitutional republic in which they have been chosen by the people to represent their will in matters of governance. Tyrants and dictators know this reality instinctively so they deal with even peaceful protestors and dissenters in much the same way as they handle would-be assassins. It is no surprise that supreme leaders routinely resort to a reign of terror to enforce their commands.
President Nixon lied to the American people regarding his efforts to cover up his part in the break-in at the Washington office of the Democrat National Committee in a search for documents that might help him win the presidential election in 1972. He was successful in that election but after his lying was exposed in post-election reports published in the Washington Post, Nixon was informed that he did not have enough votes in the Senate to withstand impeachment on a charge of obstruction of justice. He was forced to resign.
During his second term in office, President Clinton was accused of having a sexual relationship with a young White House intern and was forced to face impeachment where he was revealed as lying under oath about that relationship in order to cover-up his behavior. The Senate voted to not remove him for perjury and obstruction of justice because his lies were not serious enough to warrant impeachment, further reinforcing the conviction in Washington that some lies are not serious enough to be unacceptable even when the liar is the president of the United States.
Just as the child who lies breaks trust with his/her parents, the president who lies breaks trust with the American people. Nixon’s lying and obstruction of justice was characterized as a constitutional crisis which required his removal from office. Twenty-five years later, a similar incident involving Clinton who was able to use his well-known charming nature to convince the Senate that the entire incident should be regarded as a private family crisis in which he did not break trust with the American people. Thus, the American people no longer need be concerned by a person with charm who lies to them in small matters just as long as s/he is truthful in larger matters.
Here are some of the ways that lies are told in Washington to escape responsibility. Plausible deniability is the fabrication of a set of circumstances that permits one’s superior in a hierarchy to deny any involvement in a reprehensible act or statement with which s/he is being accused. “My boss could not have been involved in that act because s/he was not present at the scene at the time when that action took place. We were sharing dinner with several friends at my place at that time.” With the help of a friend who works at a media outlet, plant a lie about a rival in that outlet in order to smear that rival and then refer to that media report as proof that the story is true. Taking note of the fact that a lie which is repeated often enough becomes accepted as the truth, hire partisan strategists (toadies) to repeat the lie on cable TV. By answering a different question, deflect attention away from any question during a press conference that might initiate probing about a lie. Only when it is absolutely necessary, refer to an undeniable lie as a misstatement. “I misspoke.” A half truth can be just as deceptive as an outright lie. “As leader of this department I never read a report that indicated we were about to be threatened” does not mean that this leader had not been informed by word of mouth that we were under threat.
Smearing an opponent and spreading lies about an adversary have been part of partisan politics for many years. Both Democrats and Republicans have sponsored “digging up dirt” on their rivals and using what they learned in their political advertising. It has been well known for a long time that negative messages about one’s opponent are more effective than positive messages about oneself.
Some lying is institutional in nature. One of the more serious institutional lies is the debt ceiling which was instituted in 1917 to bring some measure of control over government expenditures by setting a limit on the total amount that the government may borrow. The ceiling is a lie because congress simply changes the limit whenever it is necessary to accommodate additional spending. Since 1960 Congress has raised, extended, or revised the limit nearly 80 times. Does it make sense that the Congress, which authorizes and appropriates the spending, also has control over the debt ceiling?
A leader has a special responsibility to tell the truth to the persons under his/her leadership because deceiving is the very antithesis of leading. “I take responsibility” is something that a leader says before an action is undertaken or a statement is made, not afterward. When what has been undertaken or said went awry, repeating “I take responsibility” means nothing unless the culpable person admits that s/he did or said was wrong and is committed to seeing that the mistake is not repeated. The Pew Research Center reported earlier this year that an estimated one-fourth of Americans expressed trust in the federal government always (2 percent) or most of the time (22 percent). When this survey was launched in 1958 three-fourths of Americans said they trusted the federal government always or most of the time.
While there are other qualities that a person must have to be an effective political leader in a constitutional republic, the voting public expects their elected representatives to govern without lying because self-governance is built on the premise that the governed would not be deceived by the persons they entrusted to govern in their place. Are we the people about to find out if we still are able and willing to keep the republic the founders gave us?
