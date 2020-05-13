Nearly 29 million Americans have been hammered by the coronavirus shutdown according to data from the jobs report released last Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
This number includes 17.3 million who were unemployed, 6.6 million who were working part time for economic reasons, and 5.0 million who were not in the labor force but said they want a job now. Mayo Research Institute arrived at those estimates by comparing the seasonally adjusted numbers reported in April for those three groups to the February numbers, the last normal month prior to the coronavirus shutdown. Our estimate is a low-end estimate because it does not include family members of the 29 million directly impacted.
Admittedly, there are problems associated with these numbers. For example, the household-survey response rate was substantially lower in April than in February resulting in a larger margin of error in the April estimates. Nevertheless, they are the best estimates available, they will be revised in the June report, but they will not be replaced by better estimates from any other source.
Information on initial claims filed for unemployment insurance benefits must be addressed carefully caution for the reason that some of those claims will be disqualified because the claimant was not terminated from his last job but left voluntarily or he does not have sufficient recent work experience to meet the UI program qualification threshold. Most important of all, the BLS estimates give us information on the human toll of the Covid-19 shutdown. GDP figures don’t do that. S&P numbers don’t either. And economic projections, for sure, don’t do that.
We now know with some confidence that numbers thrown around suggesting an unemployment rate above 30 percent, or even 20 percent, were groundless. The overall jobless rate is 14.7 percent and even if we include among the unemployed those persons with a job but not at work for “other” reasons (normally they are counted as employed) the rate of unemployment still falls short of 20 percent. For most demographic groups, whether adult male or adult female, white or black, Asian, or Hispanic, high school graduates or those with some college or an associate degree, joblessness runs from 13 percent to 19 percent. The range in February ran from a low of 2.5 percent for Asians to a high of 5.8 percent for blacks.
We know with some assurance that large numbers of the recently unemployed are low-wage workers. The industry absorbing the largest job losses was leisure and hospitality where 8.2 million of the 21.4 million plunge in payroll jobs took place between February and April. Additionally, average hourly earnings actually increased February to April ($28.52 to $30.01) reflecting the disproportionately large job losses among low-wage workers on cruise ships, in hotels, restaurants, and other service-producing sectors.
While the February-to-April numbers are disquieting, we found two heartening signs. First, critics of what was seen as an overly generous $600 weekly federal unemployment insurance bonus to the regular state benefits speculated that large numbers of low-wage workers would quit working to take advantage of benefits that paid more than their current jobs. The jobs report does not support their fears. An estimated 570,000 persons were reported as job leavers in April compared to 777,000 in February.
Second, during April the first full month of the coronavirus shutdown, 4.6 million persons found jobs who were either unemployed or not in the labor force in March. Women were slightly more likely to share in those gains than men. We know from other sources that that there has been a surge of hiring in the online mail-order and delivery business and in companies producing masks, gowns, shields, gloves, and ventilators.
Covid-19 has exposed the Achilles heel of globalization for all to see. Due to a never-ending stream of innovations in information technology and delivery systems, products and services produced on the other side of the globe can be delivered to any doorstep faster than ever before. Humans now are able to travel long distances from remote corners of the globe in just a day or two. Health scientists have warned us for years that a deadly virus is only one airline flight away but we have not put in place the methods and fundamental human honesty necessary to stop a novel virus from spreading thousands of miles from its place of origin.
Both the good and the not-so good are carried along in the increased traffic brought on by globalization. Separating the two as we know from experience is very challenging. What we want – both safety and freedom – is out of reach because measures that improve safety invariably intrude on freedom. To assure safety in the current pandemic, you no longer are free to operate a nonessential business, move around in public without wearing a mask, visit your grandmother at her nursing home, gather in order to petition your governor for relief from overly strict executive orders, play catch in the park with your son or daughter, come together on the Sabbath in your house of worship.
Globalization is not the wonderful blessing it seemed to be 30 years ago when advocates promised gains for everyone. It has destroyed good-paying jobs at home in exchange for cheap goods produced abroad. What do the American people want from a global economy? More free trade? Greater freedom of movement across international borders? Higher tariffs to protect American workers from the predatory trading practices of China? Enhanced protection from lethal drugs and viruses?
The November general election provides an opportunity for Americans to cast their votes. Will it be personal safety and security? Or individual freedom and initiative? Dependent? Or independent?
Edward J. O’Boyle is Senior Research Associate with Mayo Research Institute. He has offices in West Monroe, Lake Charles and New Orleans. He can be reached at 381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
Log In
