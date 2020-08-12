The burn rate for cash in election campaigns for U.S. Congress forces serious candidates to hitch their wagon to a powerful fundraising machine.
With three months remaining before the election in November, Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins has raised $16.2 million in her re-election campaign, according to the Bangor Daily News. Her Democrat challenger Sara Gideon has raised more than $23 million.
Democrats and Republicans alike have well-oiled machines to raise money. The Democrats’ ActBlue, officially known as ActBlue Charities, is a 501(c)(3) organization, making donations tax-deductible. It was launched in 2015, operates from an office in Somerville Massachusetts, with Erin Hill currently serving as its executive director. For CY 2018, ActBlue reported to the IRS that it raised $23.6 million.
On its IRS Form 990 ActBlue stated that it “developed online fund-raising tools and methods, trained and educated charitable organizations, and accepted passed-through contributions online for charitable organizations from small-dollar grassroots supporters.” The 501(c)(3) organization Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation receives money through the ActBlue conduit.
Politico stated that ActBlue raised $533 million in 1st quarter 2020. The Washington Post said that it raised another $141 million in April.
WinRed is the Republican fundraising machine. It was launched in 2019 after the November 2018 elections in which the Democrats took control of the House of Representatives. It is not a 501(c)(3) organization. It’s a PAC which means that donations are not tax-deductible. WinRed reports to the FEC. Benjamin Ottenhoff is WinRed treasurer. Previously he served as chief financial officer for the Republican National Committee and treasurer of Ander PAC. WinRed’s office is located in Arlington, Virginia.
From its launch date in 2019 through March 31, 2020, WinRed has raised a total of $234 million. Virtually all of that money was distributed to candidates and committees. About 45 percent of that total came from persons who were retired. Monies poured in from donors in California ($26 million), Florida ($24 million), and Texas ($26 million).
The official report submitted to the FEC raises questions as to WinRed’s bookkeeping integrity. For example, Gerrit Lansing from the District of Columbia is reported to have made 20 contributions on March 18, 2019 ranging from $2 to $15. Virginia-based Jon Adams made more than 100 contributions on June 12, 2019, or June 19, 2019, in amounts as small as $0.07. WinRed’s report for 2nd quarter 2020 was not available at the time Mayo Research Institute was preparing this report.
WinRed’s treasurer Benjamin Ottenhoff has been implicated in a FEC probe of Ander PAC for illegally converting campaign funds to personal use after Congressman Crenshaw left office on January 3, 2017. Converting funds in this manner is a violation of 52 U.S.C. §30114(b)(1). The practice of maintaining a PAC after a member of Congress no longer serves in office is so common in Washington that it’s become known as a “zombie campaign”. The FEC accepted Ander PAC’s filing for termination on January 30, 2019.
ActBlue is not the only fundraising machine the Democrats are using to support candidates for office, this time at the state level. The National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDRC), headed by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, is a 527 group that is raising funds for candidates to serve in their state legislature. George Soros contributed $2.6 million to NDRC in 2018.
The National Redistricting Action Fund (NRAF), also a Democrat fundraising machine established for the same purpose, is a 501(c)(4) organization which accepts contributions that are not tax-deductible. The National Redistricting Foundation is a 501(c)(3) that serves the same general purpose of the other two Democrat organizations.
All three of these Democrat machines are committed to electing Democrats to state legislatures for one overall purpose: to influence the redistricting of Congressional districts based on information from the 2020 Census which in turn would increase Democrat presence in the U.S. House of Representatives. They promise an end to the gerrymandering engineered by Republicans after the 2010 Census.
On the NDRC website Eric Holder announced that in May 2020 he released more than $300,000 to support 67 state candidates and another $1 million in June to back 102 candidates.
Holder’s support is not limited to candidates for state legislatures. In March he announced that, along with the support from NRAF, $200,000 was handed over to liberal Jill Karofsky who subsequently defeated the conservative candidate for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Republicans too have three organizations that are set up for the very same purpose: to influence the redistricting process by blocking the gerrymandering practices of the Democrats. They are the National Republican Redistricting Trust (NRRT), the Fair Lines Foundation, and the American Redistricting Project.
NRRT is not a non-profit or charitable organization. As its name indicates, it is a trust that raises money for the purpose of influencing the redistricting that will take place after data from the 2020 Census becomes available. It is not required to disclose the names of its donors. Former Wisconsin governor Scott Walker is the Trust’s finance chairman; Adam Kincaid is its executive director. When NRRT was established in 2017 it set a goal of raising $35 million before the 2020 elections. It’s not clear at this time how much money has been raised.
In 2019 NRRT filed an amicus curiae brief petitioning the Supreme Court for clarity on a conflict relating to the use of information on race in redistricting. The 1965 Voting Rights Act sets forth one standard, the 14th amendment another. One year earlier the Trust also provided financial support for the preparation and submission of an amicus brief on a Pennsylvania partisan gerrymandering case before the Court.
The American Redistricting Project provides “data on congressional district boundaries and election results.” The “contact” and “donate” buttons on its website steer the interested party to Fair Lines America Foundation. That foundation declares that it “provides education in the fields of demography, political science, geographic information systems, and legal studies.” It is a 501(c)(3) organization located in Alexandria, Virginia. Mayo Research Institute could not find up-to-date and reliable information on the monies raised by this triad of Republican organizations or on the principals involved in running them.
Both Republicans and Democrats have access to enormous resources to get their candidates elected to Congress. Candidates who are entering the political arena for the first time and those who are incumbents from swing districts or states typically need the support that both the Democrat Party and the Republican Party can provide. Our research suggests that the Democrats are more inclined to rely on cash payments to candidates and perhaps that helps explain that Democrats in Congress seem to be more unified than Republicans.
The Constitution makes no provision for political parties. Even so, Democrats and Republicans run Congress where business is conducted along party lines and the majority party governs. No surprise to learn that more than three months before the national elections $40 million already has been raised and is being spent to control the senate seat in Maine. Term limits will not change that reality. The party fundraising machines would simply direct their efforts to elect other candidates to fill the vacancies. The harsh and immutable reality in Washington is that money rules.
Edward J. O’Boyle is a Senior Research Associate with Mayo Research Institute. He has offices in West Monroe, Lake Charles and New Orleans. He can be reached at 381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.