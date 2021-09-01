The withdrawal of American support for the Afghan security forces, which led to the total collapse of the Afghan government along with the resulting panic at the airport in Kabul, is not only a tragic humanitarian crisis but also a humiliating defeat for the USA. However, in coping with this twin disaster it is instructive to look back in our history to see that this defeat is not the first time that America has taken terrible blows on the battlefield.
Who can forget the terrible losses we suffered at Pearl Harbor while Japanese envoys were engaged in diplomatic talks in Washington? A junior officer failed to report a message from a remote and primitive radar station that indicated that there were large formations of planes on a heading to Pearl Harbor. Had the message been taken seriously it might have put U.S. forces on alert, making them better prepared to defend themselves.
The Battle of the Bulge resulted in the largest single casualty count in the entire history of the U.S. Army. Intelligence failed to detect the huge buildup of German forces leaving the troops in the Ardennes without proper warning that might have saved many lives had the commanders in the field been advised of an impending attack.
The Bay of Pigs was a U.S. supported attack on the new communist government in Cuba led by Fidel Castro. President Kennedy on whose watch this completely failed invasion took place is quoted as saying afterward: “victory has a hundred fathers, and defeat is an orphan.”
Nevertheless, we turned the corner on Pearl Harbor with a victory in Midway where planes launched from the Enterprise, Yorktown, and Hornet sank four of the carriers the Japanese used to devastate Pearl Harbor.
After a mighty struggle to turn back the German winter offensive in the Bulge, Allied forces were able to marshal the strength to finally defeat the Nazis just four months later.
After Bay of Pigs and putting the U.S. on a war footing, President Kennedy successfully pulled off an agreement with the Soviets which led to the withdrawal of Russian missile launch sites from the island 90 miles off the U.S. coast.
Pearl Harbor, Battle of the Bulge, and the Bay of Pigs are not the only setbacks suffered by America on the battlefield. There are other examples of U.S. stunning setbacks on the battlefield: Bataan death march, fall of Saigon, bombing of the Marine barracks in Beirut. And 9/11where a catastrophic defeat was suffered on our own soil. In each instance, we managed to get up from the floor and over time rebuild our strength and restore our credibility.
For better or worse, the crisis in Afghanistan is largely in the hands of President Biden and his national security advisors. That’s the meaning of President Truman’s famous remark in his farewell address: “[The president] can’t pass the buck to anybody … .the buck stops here.” Biden and his political allies have tried CYA-ing their way from taking responsibility for the events that led up to the collapse, but it is their immediate duty to get us out of Afghanistan with the minimum loss of life, treasure, and credibility. Looking further down the road, it is Biden and his circle of advisors who are duty-bound to keep Americans at home and abroad safe from any terrorist attack following the precipitous withdrawal of the American presence in Afghanistan.
Americans can condemn the president for what he’s done or concur in his CYA efforts to deny responsibility, but the harsh reality is that we the people have very little voice in the matter until the mid-term elections in November 2022. Even then, it is debatable as to whether those (re-)elected to Congress will be able to muster the courage to effectively check the Biden administration’s decision-making before we have another crisis in the making. In the months ahead, Biden could resign from office via Amendment 25 of the Constitution or be removed via impeachment, but does anyone think that the vice-president has the gravitas for succeeding Biden as president?
The bitter truth is that Americans are likely faced with three more years of muddling through with Biden in control of the White House and the Democrat Party in charge of Congress. Where you have to raise $100 million to seriously contend for a seat in the Senate. Where Washington is filled with professional politicians who have been groomed to follow their party leaders and not the will of the people they represent. Where greatness consists of holding the reins of power within your own party so that it is strong enough to dominate your rivals by any means necessary. Where the final objective of your party is one-party rule in Congress.
Where foreign policy under President Biden seems to reflect Teddy Roosevelt’s famous admonition “speak softly and carry a big stick.” It’s just that Biden doesn’t believe in the second part.
Nothing will preserve a freedom-loving America and the Constitution unless self-governance means that the majority recognizes their duty to protect the rights of the minority. Greatness in our elected representatives, and our president, will not do because every human being is fundamentally flawed, capable of making mistakes, and of using press secretaries and strategists to assure that whatever else happens your greatness is never tarnished. “Spin” is just another way of saying “lie.”
What is so desperately needed to preserve a free America are leaders who put goodness ahead of greatness. Who know that they are capable of making mistakes but whose goodness would never allow them to lie to the public to protect whatever greatness they have achieved in life. Who never would lie even in small matters because they know instinctively that a lie told in small matters for a small benefit leaves one vulnerable to a lie told in a large matter for a much greater benefit.
Greatness can take on two forms. The one form is doing something that no one else has done. Madame Curie discovered radium. Jonas Salk and Albert Sabine developed vaccines for polio. Frédérick Bartholdi designed the Statue of Liberty. Michael Jordan and Tom Brady are regarded as the all-time greatest players in their respective sports. The other form takes on the trappings of greatness by immersion in a web of lies. Consider Bernie Madoff (ponzi scheme), Rudy Kurniawan (fake wine), and Lance Armstrong (cycling). And Presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton. Clinton’s lie wasn’t big enough to lead to the end of his presidency, so it was excused. Nixon’s was, so he was forced out of the White House.
Unlike greatness, goodness cannot be fabricated. It cannot be constructed on lies. Goodness requires courage in everyday decision-making, the courage to reject the lie that will protect one’s image. The courage to not allow others to do the lying for you. The courage to surround yourself with advisors who will stop you when you are about to tell a lie. Serving as an elected public official in a constitutional republic demands more than goodness, but self-governance cannot survive without it.
Perhaps we will find and elect as president in 2024 someone with courage and integrity, who values goodness over greatness, and has the will to restore honor to our nation and self-governance to the American people. A person who likely will come from outside the ranks of either political party. Someone who never would bargain away the honor and integrity of America for personal gain.
Edward J. O’Boyle is a Senior Research Associate with Mayo Research Institute. He has offices in West Monroe, Lake Charles and New Orleans. He can be reached at 381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
