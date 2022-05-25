For a very long time Americans have held fast to the notion that there is a single culture that everyone embraced, whether their ancestors came to America generations ago or just arrived as legal immigrants.
Yes, there were differences among them such as language, though they were expected to learn and use English. Or differences in the way they dressed, or in the kinds of food they preferre, or where they chose to live, or where and how they worshipped. But those differences didn’t matter or were protected by the Bill of Rights. The result was a nation that with exceptions was united, a place where everyone had an opportunity to “get ahead”. America was headed in the right direction.
Not so, anymore. America has become divided along cultural lines. We call attention to ten differences in values that mark that divide. These cultural values form the foundation of our nation. Changing them shakes that foundation.
The leaking of the draft opinion, which challenged whether Roe v. Wade is constitutional, has exposed fundamental aspects of that divide.
TRADITIONAL CONTEMPORARY
Rule of law Mob rule
Life affirming Life denying
Sacred Secular
Freedom from Freedom to
Truthful Liar
Objective Subjective
Hard working Entitled
Principled Opportunistic
Functional family Broken family
Integrating Segregating
Protests at the Supreme Court itself, at the homes of the justices likely to affirm the opinion expressed in the draft document, spray painting life denying messages on selected churches and obscenity-filled rantings in front of churches known to be life-affirming at times when worshippers are gathered for services are clear-cut examples of mob rule challenging the rule of law.
The Supreme Court building is now protected by a fence to keep the mob from defacing it and intimidating the justices and their staffs.
Nothing could indicate the life denying value shared by the demonstrators more dramatically than the deliberate smashing of lifelike infant dolls on the pavement in front of a church in New York City. Nothing could confirm the life affirming value more than the men standing peacefully in front of the doors to that church effectively blocking the protestors from entering. Places of worship no longer are regarded as sacred, set apart from other buildings of a strictly secular nature.
Events surrounding the leak of the draft opinion underscore the difference in the value of freedom from and freedom to. Freedom from means freedom from big government pushing its way into the decision-making domain of private individuals, groups, and organizations. Freedom to means freedom to do as one pleases.
This difference shows up in the freedom of President Biden to write executive orders that he alone executes forcing his personal judgment on Americans without putting the issue before the peoples’ representatives in Congress. In his first days in office Biden issued scores of executive orders that, for example, cancelled funding of the wall at the southern border, asserted that transgender females must be allowed to compete against female athletes, and shut down the Keystone XL pipeline.
Corruption has become so routine in Washington that it has become commonplace for public officials to fabricate coverup stories and to engage in creditable deniability to conceal their lies.
Both political parties employ their own strategists and spokespersons with specific talking points to deceive the public watching on cable TV.
The objective/subjective contrast is illustrated by the insistence on the part of few that persons are not born male or female. Rather their gender is a matter of their own subjective decision-making, thus rejecting the objectivity of biology. This change in values has far-reaching implications as to the objective nature of the sciences and in turn the fundamental objectivity of reality.
Is there an essential reality which we agree to based on the findings of science or, is it a matter of how the individual perceives reality? For instance, does law enforcement incite crime or curb it? The answer depends on whom you ask.
Hard-working is a value that has been honored for years. It promises that with effort anyone can achieve her desired goals. It is the basis of the meritocracy that long has been enshrined in America, until of late, when the notion that there is a wide range of benefits to which Americans are entitled as human rights with little or no effort. Included among these benefits are free housing, free education including college, free food allowance, free health care, free cellphone, and most recently free access to the internet.
These benefits are rationalized by the argument that certain individuals have been systematically denied these benefits and equity demands that they be made available even when it means depriving someone else. Diversity-equity-inclusion promoted by President Obama now is a central value in many universities’ admission standards passing over some outstanding high school students with higher SAT, ACT, and GPA scores for others of lesser promise. That new standard is being applied as well to the hiring and promotion of faculty and staff.
America was founded on certain self-evident principles, some of which are embodied in the Declaration of Independence such as the basic equality of all persons. Many others are found in the Bill of Rights. Congress, for example, may make no law establishing religion, or restricting freedom of speech. Notice, however, Biden’s recent attempt to set up a Disinformation Governance Board to ostensibly police what people are allowed to say and not say. Will this Board police the lying and covering up of public officials in Washington or opportunistically look the other way?
Notice how many elected officials hold to both values at the same time by their insistence that they personally oppose abortion but vote on behalf of public funding of abortion because they do not want to impose their values on the public. Consider the opportunities afforded Americans during the pandemic to fraudulently claim tens of billions in benefits from enhanced unemployment insurance programs and the paycheck protection program.
Perhaps nothing is more important to the values foundational to America than the family, specifically the traditional nuclear family buttressed by the extended family. This institution pre-dates the American Revolution by centuries and forms one of the pillars that has provided stability to our nation and ensures its continuation into the future. Reflect upon the ways in which that institution is being undermined.
The compelling nature of materialism has made it nearly impossible for many mothers to remain at home to care for the children. Widespread sexuality outside marriage, notably the one-night stand, has taken hold among many adults, even those who are married, and teenagers, weakens the monogamous nature of the nuclear family which is based on the vows taken at their wedding. Most adult Americans, if not all, know full well the tragedy of broken families either by direct experience or tangentially. We know what leads to a broken family: alcohol, drugs, infidelity, mental disorder, along with child abuse, spousal abuse, or both.
Yet, we have done little to prevent these conditions from undermining the traditional family.
Finally, in spite of the billions spent on programs to integrate the marginalized into full citizenship as equals, America is becoming re-segregated. White flight to the suburbs which provide greater security and safety and better schools than the major cities they abandoned. Two-party governance in the suburbs versus the one-party rule of many of America’s declining cities.
Elections based on identity politics which actually means carving America into those groups of individuals and organizations who form the foundation of their constituent base, openly appealing to them, and ignoring all others.
The cultural divisions in America, which derive from these and other ongoing changes in values such as doctor-assisted suicide and recreational pot, are leading to a different nation, which many traditional Americans no longer regard as their own. That’s due to the seismic changes triggered by those individuals and organizations in America hard at work implementing change.
Perhaps the November mid-term elections will help stop some of these changes that are earthquake-like in their effect. But much is left to be done to restore a truly unified America that re-affirms the traditional values that have kept the nation together as the oldest democracy in the world and prosperous for more than two centuries.
Edward J. O'Boyle can be reached at 381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
