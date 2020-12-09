Human beings are one part body, one part spirit. Many of us, including notably health care providers, see the body first and foremost. Others among us, mostly ordinary people trying to make it through to the next paycheck, know instinctively they are more than just a body.
During the very early days and weeks of the pandemic, the Covid-19 infected body was of greatest concern for Americans. Public policy was designed to separate us from one another and seclude us in our homes — never mind the inherent contradiction — while the infected were being treated in medical centers that shut their doors to others needing treatment for cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and other bodily disorders, and needing diagnosis to determine if they were in need of treatment for some pernicious disease or condition.
Everyone was expected to follow the rules, wash your hands, wear your mask, maintain a safe distance from others. The rules were based on the specialized knowledge of pulmonologists, virologists, epidemiologists, and public health experts assuring us that their recommendations were grounded in science. The problem was and remains that Covid-19 is a new virus about which scientists even today are probing its secrets.
Even so, the rules had to be followed because they came to us from specialists who knew far more than the rest of us. Overwhelmingly their advice was to completely shut down the economy. With the exception of essential businesses, that’s what we did. Estimates from epidemiologists as to the numbers that likely would be infected in the months ahead led to converting large public facilities such as the Javits Center in New York and the McCormick Place in Chicago into field hospitals, and calling up the hospital ships Comfort and Mercy to handle the expected overflow of virus-infected patients. The epidemiologists were wrong, the additional facilities were not needed, which should have sounded an alarm that perhaps the science informing public policy that led to the economic shutdown might need review and correction. But the shutdown continued across the states with the exception of one of two headed by recalcitrant governors.
President Trump understood the need to open up but was widely criticized, and still is, for making the task of “flattening the curve” more difficult and dangerous. Nevertheless, he and many others felt that any effective treatment of Covid-19 that meets the needs of the human body must not come at the expense of the needs of the human spirit. He and others also understood the importance of re-opening schools but met fierce resistance even after schools started to re-open.
Moreover, many Americans were beginning to question the wisdom of classifying temples, synagogues, and churches as nonessential and forcing them to close entirely in the first wave of science-based restrictions coming from public health specialists. No one, for example, was allowed to gather in order to celebrate Easter. With only a handful of exceptions, Christian ministers complied.
Some ministers attempted to preach to their congregants gathered in their cars parked near their place of worship but were informed by local authorities they could not continue that practice. Later places of worship were opened with restrictions on the number of persons allowed to enter provided they wore their masks and maintained a safe distance.
The struggle has been represented as between the rights of religionists and the need to stamp out the virus. This misrepresents the tug of war which, truth be told, is between the needs of the human body and the needs of the human spirit. All of the First Amendment rights are grounded in the needs of the human spirit. The founders knew about the needs of the human spirit and protected them in the First Amendment. In addition to the need to worship as one sees fit, the need to express oneself freely, the need to gather with friends and allies, the need to petition government for relief from oppressive or excessive burdens that one is forced to bear.
One of the most serious flaws in public policy is the unsettled question as to when schools should re-open and remain open, and when they should close down. The human spirit of a child needs the smile and hug they get from their teachers for work well done and the laughter shared with classmates on the playground or at the lunch table. In addition, experience with distance learning suggests it is not as effective as in-person learning.
Perhaps the most serious flaw is the continued failure to acknowledge the need of the human spirit to return to a place of worship for healing. Tens of millions of American turn to those places for relief from personal infidelity, addiction, exploitation of or by others, greed, envy, discrimination, abuse, loneliness, loss of a job, and other afflictions. Why is worship service participation limited to a fixed number, 10 or 15 or 40, across all places of worship regardless of size? Why not limit participation to a fixed percentage of the place’s capacity, 10 or 15 or 40 percent?
Is the brokenness of the human spirit afflicted with the loss of a loved one any less significant than the brokenness of the body afflicted with Covid-19? Why then are funeral homes open to bury the dead while temples, synagogues, and churches are closed to those who need to pray for the dead?
At this very moment, public officials are eager to support health care providers in their search for the best remedies for healing the bodies of persons afflicted with Covid-19, but stingy in their support of imams, rabbis, and ministers who know the time-honored practices such as prayer, scripture reading, singing, and communion for healing the human spirit of so many others. Why this glaring difference? Why are those in need of spiritual healing not covered by the equal protection clause of the Fourteenth Amendment?
Let anyone who is fearful of getting the virus in their place of worship stay home, and allow those who follow the rules on masks and distancing the freedom to gather with others in their place of worship for spiritual healing. Persons who turn to their Creator in time of need ought not to be taken for second-class citizens.
Edward J. O’Boyle is a Senior Research Associate with Mayo Research Institute. He has offices in West Monroe, Lake Charles and New Orleans. He can be reached at 381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
