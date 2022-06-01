here are three basic strategies for dealing with inflation. You can prevent it, fix it, or alleviate it. The first strategy is the responsibility of the Federal Reserve System which has established as its primary target to hold inflation to 2 percent per year over the long run. In this regard, its track record of late has not been impressive.
Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and the nationwide shutdown of nonessential businesses, the Fed has turned its attention to restoring the economy to full-employment. Its policy of monetary easing by lowering interest rates and buying federal securities has accomplished that objective but its slow response to the inflationary potential of massive federal expenditures on aggregate demand, along with delays in the global supply chain impacting aggregate supply, have made it too late to prevent the current inflation running above 8 percent year over year.
As a consequence, the Fed is currently engaged in trying to fix inflation by switching to a policy of monetary tightening, raising interest rates and selling federal securities. Many years ago, Nobel laureate Milton Friedman called attention to Fed’s miserable track record of intervening in economic affairs and making them worse rather than better. He recommended that the Fed abandon its long-standing policy of using its discretion as to when to ease and when to tighten the money supply and instead make certain that the money supply grows by a low fixed rate of 3-5 percent per year to accommodate economic growth and to bring some measure of stability to economic affairs. It hasn’t adopted his recommendation.
In effect, the Fed clings to a policy of trying to fine-tune the national economy in order to prevent inflation when the evidence over many years demonstrates that it can’t. Fine-tuning the economy works only when the Fed has the wherewithal to control economic events. It doesn’t and shouldn’t in an economy that is based on private markets and private decision-making.
In attempting to fix an inflation-ridden economy by tightening the money supply, the Fed runs into the very real risk of slowing economic growth, leading to a loss of jobs and a surge in unemployment. The second estimate of real GDP based on additional information released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis on May 26 indicates that first quarter 2022 GDP declined by 1.5 percent rather than the 1.4 percent decrease reported in April. Most importantly the BEA reported that for personal consumption expenditures, which is the largest component of GDP, “an increase in durable goods (led by motor vehicles and parts) was offset by a decrease in non-durable goods (led by gasoline)”.
The following question remains. Should the Fed continue to tighten the money supply to fight inflation while running the risk of slowing the national economy or should it ease up on tightening the supply of money and run the risk of continued high inflation?
Economics is of little help in directing policymakers toward the right course of action. There are significant differences among economists as to how to manage economic affairs at the macroeconomic level. Those differences, seen in the context of persons rather than things, can be represented in the following manner. Keynesian economics sees the consumer as the key agent, monetarist economics perceives the central banker as the principal agent, supply-side economics sees the entrepreneur as the critical agent, and neo-classical economics argues that macroeconomic affairs are best left to private individuals with public officials playing only a minor role.
We are left with the third strategy -- alleviate the effects of inflation by releasing supplies of oil from the strategic reserve, reducing the student loan debt, reducing tariffs on imported goods, or temporally reducing or eliminating the federal tax on gasoline and diesel at the pump ,and other options, such as imposing price controls which do not fix the problem only changing it from higher prices to shortages. All of these options are difficult for Congress to reach agreement on.
In addition to the three strategies mentioned above, there is another strategy for dealing with inflation. You can deny it, blame it on someone else or something else, or embrace it. President Biden and his team of advisers last year denied it, calling the early signs that inflation was taking hold as “transitory”. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, Biden blamed Putin for inflation, throwing in greedy American oil and gas companies and food processors. Finally, just a few days ago, he admitted that higher gasoline and diesel fuel prices are necessary during the transition to electric vehicles and the Green Revolution for which the peoples’ representatives in Congress have not given their approval. The president's reason for not imposing price controls by executive order appears to be that price controls runs counter to his efforts to raise the price of fossil fuels to the point where they no longer are a viable source of energy.
There is one area, however, for which there is universal agreement among economists. Productivity improvement, the systematic reduction of wasted labor and natural resources, is key to economic development and improved living standards. Simply stated, this principle of economic development asserts that living standards rise as productivity improves.
The following information is official data on productivity, compensation, and prices for the entire U.S. business sector. Since 1990, labor productivity (output divided by labor hours worked) improved by 74.3 percent. At the same time, nominal labor compensation per hour rose by 148.8 percent but prices climbed by 57.5 percent. For that reason and taking into account that some of the gain went to consumers in the form of stable prices on selected goods and services, and some to owners in the form of higher profits, hourly compensation adjusted for price increases rose by 33.2 percent over the entire period. Stated in real wage terms, the worker who was earning $10 per hour in 1990 was earning $13.32 per hour in 2018.
What could have happened to real hourly labor compensation if productivity improvements since 1990 more closely tracked the normal improvement of 3 to 4 percent per year indicated by the historical record on productivity improvement in the United States? Assume that one-half of the overall gain went to labor in the form of higher wages, with the other half shared by consumers in the form of lower or stable prices and by owners in the form of higher profits. The typical worker who was earning $10.00 per hour in 1990 would have earned $16.78 per hour in 2019. The same worker whose productivity increased by 4 percent every year since 1990 would have been earning $20.60 per hour. Labor productivity eliminates the need to redistribute income from the wealthy class in order to raise the wages of the working class.
Conversely, when GDP is declining, as first quarter 2022 estimates indicate, and with labor productivity at the same time down by 0.6 percent, real wages have fallen by 1.4 percent year over year. These metrics, in addition to the vast erosion of equity values in financial markets, do not bode well for most Americans in the months ahead.
Edward J. O’Boyle can be reached at edoboyle737@gmail.com
