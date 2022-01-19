Productivity improvement, the systematic reduction of wasted labor and natural resources, is key to economic development and improved living standards. It makes possible higher wages, greater profits, and lower prices, all at the same time.
Productivity improvement commonly is measured in terms of output per labor hour. Consider the following hypothetical case. Assume that we are visiting a factory that produces 100 disposable ballpoint pens per labor hour, pays its workers $8 per hour, and incurs other costs amounting to $2 per hour. The cost per pen therefore is 10 cents, and if the firm has a profit margin of 2 cents, the price to the consumer is 12 cents. The profit per labor hour is $2 (2 cents profit per pen x 100 pens produced every hour).
If the workers demand a wage increase to $9 per hour, even though there has been no improvement in their productivity, the cost per pen rises to 11 cents. If the producer absorbs this cost, profits per labor hour drop to $1. The additional dollar paid to workers comes at the expense of the owners who are earning one dollar less per labor hour in profits. If instead the producer passes the higher cost of production to the consumer in order to maintain her profits of $2 per labor hour, the consumer pays for the wage increase.
Assume that the workers’ demands for a wage increase to $9 per hour are accompanied by a 10 percent increase in production to 110 pens per labor hour. Unit cost remains at 10 cents. With the usual 2 cents profit margin the owners get $2.20 profits per labor hour. Price remains unchanged at 12 cents.
With a 50 percent improvement in productivity through rigorous elimination of wasted labor and natural resources, the cost per unit falls to 7 cents. Provided there is no change in the price, a profit margin of 5 cents means that owners are rewarded with profits of $7.50 per labor hour. However, this outcome is untenable for two reasons. First, workers are not likely to make the effort required to improve productivity so substantially if all the gains are taken by the owners, or the workers fear that some of the workforce will be terminated. Second, to sell 50 percent more pens, the producer will have to lower the price.
Profit-sharing is one way to deal with these two issues. This solution depends on the owners and workers agreeing beforehand to split the profits as an incentive for the workers to improve productivity and maintain it. To increase sales, price is reduced to 11 cents making for a profit margin of 4 cents, which when evenly shared means workers and owners alike get $3 per hour in profits. Notice the symmetry implied in the profit-sharing case. Productivity improves by 50 percent as do the profits of the owners, from $2 to $3 per labor hour, and worker compensation improves by 50 percent, from $8 to $12 per labor hour ($9 in wages + $3 in profits). Workers and employers are better off and the price to the consumer is cut from 12 cents to 11 cents.
There is a dark side to productivity improvement at the level of the private business establishment. Workers who are fearful that productivity improvement is just another way for management to get rid of them simply will not respond positively to a productivity improvement initiative unless there are assurances that they will not be terminated. For productivity improvement to be successful in the ways we have suggested, workers may have to be re-assigned to unfamiliar work where their labor is needed. That means that workers can undermine a productivity improvement program by refusing re-assignment or by dragging their feet and behaving in a passive aggressive manner by taking more time to complete the newly assigned work than necessary and by wasting natural resources.
Consider the following data published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics covering the entire U.S. business section between 1990 and 2018. Labor productivity improved by 74.3 percent. At the same time, nominal labor compensation per hour rose by 148.8 percent but prices climbed by 57.5 percent. For that reason and taking into account that some of the gain went to consumers in the form of stable or lower prices and some to owners in the form of higher profits, real labor compensation per hour (hourly compensation adjusted for price increases) rose by 33.2 percent over the entire period. In constant-dollar terms, the worker who was earning $10 per hour in 1990 was earning $13.32 per hour in 2018.
Compare that improvement in real wages with the improvement if the increase in productivity since 1990 more closely tracked the normal improvement of 3 to 4 percent per year indicated by the historical record on productivity improvement. We are assuming that one-half of the overall gain went to labor in the form of higher wages, with the other half shared by consumers in the form of lower or stable prices and by owners in the form of higher profits. A 4 percent annual increase in labor productivity, the typical worker who was earning $10.00 per hour in 1990 would have earned $20.60 per hour in 2019. The same worker whose productivity increased by 3 percent every year since 1990 would have been earning $16.78 per hour.
The Biden administration has been silent about the connection between productivity and prices, perhaps because higher prices at the pump are critical to their strategy to make vehicles that use fossil fuel more expensive to operate and persuade consumers to switch to electric vehicles. Furthermore, were it not for the very recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Biden’s mandate to require private employers to get their workers vaccinated, his administration would have imposed even greater costs on employers across the board further driving consumer prices upward. His apparent indifference to looting and burning private commercial properties and threatening their workers has had a negative impact on order and security in the workplace, taking a toll on productivity and unit labor cost. Biden’s efforts to hire 87,000 more IRS agents to comb through the bank accounts of ordinary American workers and employers to identify unreported income and taxes owed certainly do not encourage productivity improvement.
Many years ago, Mayo Research Institute made a visit to a garment manufacturing firm in Louisiana to see what it had been doing to improve productivity. The firm employed large numbers of sewing-machine operators who when they completed work on a garment had been pulling and cutting a large amount of thread away from the needle and dropping the unused thread on the floor. The management urged their workers to be more careful in the amount of thread they pulled away, cut, and left on the floor. The improvement was visible at the end of the day’s work.
Re-work is a common problem in many U.S. workplaces which drives up the unit labor cost by forcing workers to troubleshoot and fix the defect.
Instead of signing another mandate for private businesses to deal with, and calling for greater regulation of greedy employers, President Biden should personally visit workplaces across America to find out what productivity problems they are encountering and what they have done to remedy those problems. Perhaps Vice-President Harris should join him.
Edward J. O’Boyle is a Senior Research Associate with Mayo Research Institute. He has offices in West Monroe, Lake Charles and New Orleans. He can be reached at 381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
