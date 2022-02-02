As we stated in a recent column freedom in economic affairs takes on three forms: freedom: freedom from, freedom to, and freedom for.
Freedom from means the absence of any physical constraint or psychological compulsion on a person’s actions.
Freedom to means doing as one pleases, buying and selling, producing and consuming, lending and borrowing, hiring and working, investing, and innovating.
Freedom for is the freedom to become a better person, to strive for human perfection by doing good and avoiding evil. Freedom for is called perfect freedom by some. We prefer to call it heroic freedom because it subordinates self-interest to empathy. It is exemplified by the hundreds of NY firefighters who entered the Twin Towers on 9/11 and sacrificed their own lives in an effort to rescue others.
Economic freedom is the foundation of the modern business economy. John Paul II re-affirmed freedom as a necessary condition to assure the “transcendent dignity of the person” Here we take his meaning as perfect freedom, heroic freedom, freedom for personal development.
In 1991 he called attention to the fundamental error of socialism which “…considers the individual person simply as an element, a molecule within the social organism … [A] person who is deprived of something he can call ‘his own’, and of the possibility of earning a living through his own initiative, comes to depend on the social machine and on those who control it.”
The historical record regarding socialism, he notes, is that human alienation has not been reduced; collectivism has only added to it. The state, he argues, is to be guided by two principles in economic affairs: subsidiarity to assure economic freedom and solidarity to defend the weak, limit the autonomy of the parties who determine conditions in the workplace, and provide basic support for jobless workers.
Subsidiarity states that (a) larger, stronger structures of society should not take on the functions of smaller, weaker structures, but instead (b) should help the smaller, weaker structures function more effectively. That means, for example, if a private company is fully capable of generating electric power, there is no need for power generation to be directly in the hands of the government. Instead, the government might offer the private company tax credits on its investments in new power generation facilities to help that company bring that power online.
By affirming a strong preference for private enterprise compared to public enterprise, subsidiarity effectively decentralizes ownership and control of economic activities that in turn lead to (a) a greater diversity of goods and services produced because entrepreneurs have a freer hand; (b) a smaller risk that large-scale mistakes will be made because in general private enterprises are smaller than public enterprises; and (c) private enterprises that are more responsive to their customers because they are driven by the profit motive. Subsidiarity encourages a sense of community, of solidarity, through the establishment of private intermediary bodies midway between the state and the individual.
There are two kinds of intermediary bodies in the economic order that are of special interest: supra-firm alliances and inter-firm partnerships. An inter-firm partnership involves a nonformalized understanding between, for example, a producer and supplier, an employer and an employment agency, an entrepreneur and a banker.
Such an understanding may arise from firms’ sharing common space such as a parking lot or garage, a hallway or elevator, a loading dock or delivery agent. An understanding may arise even among competing firms that form a critical mass in one location in order to better serve each one’s best interests without exploiting the others involved.
Examples abound in the United States both today and years ago: Chicago (railroads), Detroit (autos), Silicon Valley (computing), airlines (Atlanta), New York (finances), Boston (medical education), Houston (oil and gas). Such partnerships, known locally as “antique alley,” “farmers market,” “restaurant row,” or “flea market,” develop even in small cities.
The supra-firm alliance must be formalized and largely independent of the larger and more powerful public authority. The supra-firm alliance must be voluntary (so as not to usurp control from a member of the group that is functioning satisfactorily) and representative of the various private-individual organizations that are allied (so as to know more precisely its own domain).
At the supra-firm level, control of the workplace proceeds not through owning property but through sharing problems. Thus, the workplace at the supra-firm level may be defined as any work site(s) where dysfunction is occurring that cannot be managed satisfactorily at the intra-firm level and where the immediately affected persons voluntarily request assistance from a private group of persons, all of whom are familiar with the work site(s), understand the dysfunction occurring there, and have some direct interest in the goods or services produced there.
Four examples drive home the lesson in subsidiarity that when private enterprise acting alone cannot manage certain problems it is not necessary to turn to government for assistance.
United Way is a well-established and highly regarded organization operating in many U.S. cities that brings together local business enterprises and other organizations to raise funds to help those in the area who are needy. It is a prime example of a supra-firm alliance that allows the member organizations to be more effective in addressing unmet need collectively than they would be acting individually. United Way brings the source of assistance closer to the needy, enabling it to assess those needs more accurately, thereby reducing the need for government intervention.
Advanced Book Exchange (AbeBooks) is the world’s largest online marketplace for used, rare, and out-of-print books. The exchange brings together thousands of independent booksellers worldwide. Each seller decides which books to list, their general condition, price, and other information. Buyers can browse the books through a convenient search function. The on-line exchange allows buyers to comparison shop and sellers to reach a much wider market.
Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP) offloads and stores foreign crude oil from tankers for eventual transport by pipeline to refineries throughout the Gulf Coast and Midwest. LOOP has four independent oil company owners. To assure the safe handling of oil from deep draft supertankers, the offloading is done at a terminal located 18 miles off the Louisiana coast in 110 feet of water.
A pipeline transports the oil to onshore storage facilities and from there to the participating owners’ refineries.
LOOP was built and continues to operate only because the four owners understand that they can reduce the risks in offloading and transporting crude oil more effectively by working together than by operating independently.
Geismar Area Mutual Aid (GAMA) is an organization of petro-chemical companies located adjacent to one another along the Mississippi River in Geismar, Louisiana. These companies are committed to assist a member company with trained fire-fighting and hazardous materials teams in the event of an emergency such as a fire, explosion, or accidental discharge.
These alliances and partnerships are expressions of the organizing and energizing force of cooperation. What distinguishes them from collusive arrangements is that they yield positive-sum outcomes. The group organizational structure is not profit-maximizing, though it can help improve the profits of its members by resolving the problems besetting those members.
At a time when big government is getting bigger, creating even greater distance between decision-makers and the persons affected by their decisions, intermediary alliances based on non-collusive cooperation and solidarity offer promise for slowing the growth of big government and helping preserve the free exercise of economic initiative.
Edward J. O’Boyle can be reached at (318) 381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
