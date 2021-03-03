On February 25 the House of Representatives passed and referred to the Senate the Equality Act by a vote of 224 to 206, with 221 Democrats voting to approve. This bill makes major changes to the groundbreaking Civil Rights Act of 1964 that condemned discrimination on the grounds of race, color, sex, or national origin. Specifically, it broadens the multiple references to sex in the Civil Rights Act to include sexual orientation and gender identity.
Section 1101 of the Act states that sexual orientation refers to homosexuality, heterosexuality, and bisexuality. Further, gender identity means gender-related identity, appearance, mannerism, or other gender-related characteristics of an individual, regardless of the individual’s designated sex at birth. Notice the switch to the subjective nature of gender identity from the objective nature of biologically determined sex. Literally every reference to sex in the Civil Rights Act is amended to include sexual orientation and gender identity.
The Act’s new language applies to stores, shopping centers, shelters, online retailers or service providers, salons, banks, gas stations, food banks, service or care centers, travel agencies, funeral parlors, and any establishment providing health care, accounting, or legal services. In addition it applies to train, bus, car, taxi, and airline services, plus stations, depots, and other public places providing transportation services.
Section 1107 of the Act states that the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993 “shall not provide a claim concerning, or a defense to a claim under, a covered title, or provide a basis for challenging the application or enforcement of a covered title.” It was sponsored by then Representative Charles Schumer, passed the House of Representatives by unanimous vote, and was approved in the Senate by a vote of 97 to three. The Act was intended to protect the free exercise of religion in accordance with the First Amendment of the Bill of Rights. Specifically it requires that governments “shall not substantially burden religious exercise without compelling justification.” Clearly, the Equality Act is intended to provide that compelling justification.
The Supreme Court in 2014 ruled that Hobby Lobby is protected from burdensome federal mandates on grounds of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. Four years later the Court used the same law to protect the Little Sisters of the Poor from similar burdens imposed by government mandate. The Equality Act removes that protection.
The Equality Act amends the Civil Rights Act so that anyone claiming religious expression as guaranteed in the First Amendment in an interaction with a person or persons who claim that they are being discriminated on the basis of their sexual orientation or gender-identity must comply with the law or face legal action. The Equality Act has powerful implications for faith-based organizations that provide educational, housing, foster care, and adoption services.
The Act was passed in the House 7 days after it was introduced. This comes as no surprise given that it has been in the House pipeline since it was first introduced in 2019. The bill makes sweeping assertions as to the extent of discrimination against LGBTQ individuals without citing a single study or report confirming those claims. If it comes to a vote on the floor of the Senate and the vote follows party lines, provided its supporters find a way around the filibuster rule that requires 60 votes for closure, Vice President Harris will cast the deciding vote.
The Equality Act is no small matter. It applies not just to the Civil Rights Act but also to the Government Employee Rights Act, the Congressional Accountability Act, the Civil Service Reform Act, the Fair Housing Act, and the Equal Credit Opportunity Act. The changes proposed will impact the very institutions we rely on to provide stability and continuity as to the rules, expectations, and notions of fairness governing personal conduct in social interactions. By eliminating the protection afforded by the Religious Freedom Restoration Act section 1107 of the Equality Act triggers tension among persons of faith who are required to abandon their religious beliefs and convictions or face charges of discrimination.
Section 1101 sets off further tension among those persons who identify with the clear male/female differentiation identified at birth. The specific language in the Equality Act is: “an individual shall not be denied access to a shared facility, including a restroom, a locker room, and a dressing room, that is in accordance with the individual’s gender identity.” The institutions impacted by these tension-creating changes include the family, the school, the state, the armed forces, and places of worship.
By eliminating the right of free expression of religion as guaranteed by the First Amendment and confirmed by the Supreme Court, along with establishing a right of free expression of sexual orientation and gender identity grounded in the equal protection clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, the Equality Act subordinates persons with strong beliefs regarding human sexuality that originate in the teachings of their religion to others with strong secular convictions about sexuality that originate in their subjective identity as human beings.
With all the controversies swirling around the new Biden administration including the bombing of Syria, the re-opening of talks with Iran, the resistance to re-opening public schools, the delay in getting Americans vaccinated, the enormous budget provisions ostensibly to provide assistance to persons, businesses, and state and local governments impacted by the economic shutdown, and the deployment of National Guard troops to protect the Capitol, it appears likely that the Equality Act will pass the Senate and be signed into law largely unnoticed.
By eliminating the freedom to freely express one’s religious convictions in the workplace, the marketplace, and the public square, freedom of religion will have been reduced to freedom to worship in the church, mosque, synagogue, or temple of one’s own choosing, nothing more. It creates new legal rights for one group by deliberately taking away the constitutionally guaranteed rights of another. Worse yet, it shreds the language and the spirit of the First Amendment which begins with “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof ...”
The Equality Act does not promote equality. It intentionally silences millions of Americans of faith in order to further establish a Western post-modern secular civilization.
Edward J. O’Boyle is a Senior Research Associate with Mayo Research Institute. He has offices in West Monroe, Lake Charles and New Orleans. He can be reached at 381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
