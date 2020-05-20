Hardly a day goes by that an authority figure somewhere doesn’t assert that the decision to re-open the U.S. economy must be based strictly on the facts. Over and over again we hear this argument from governors across the nation even though they are leaving out a critically important element that undermines their creditability with the public.
Their argument is actually two-dimensional. The first dimension points to the facts regarding the impact on jobs, access to vital products and services, the viability of private enterprise, and state and local budgets due to a loss of tax revenues from continuing to shutdown the economy in order to avert additional morbidity and mortality from the coronavirus. The second dimension points to a different set of facts regarding the impact on Covid-19 related morbidity and mortality from re-opening the economy.
Both arguments are weakened for the same fundamental reason. The facts that are needed are not fully known and available to anyone including the so-called experts. The missing facts are the ones that are knowable only in the future because that’s when the impacts will take effect.
Experts in epidemiology and infectious diseases have been using models – a complex set of mathematical expressions where mortality and morbidity are predicted based on the variables that are thought to determine those outcomes – that have been contradicted by the facts when those facts became available. This is not to disparage the work of model builders. Predicting mortality and morbidity depends on accurate data on human behavior in which humans are free to act in several different and not entirely predictable ways. The experts repeatedly have advised the public to isolate at home, wash their hands frequently, wear a mask when out in public, maintain social distancing, and avoid gatherings of more than ten persons. What upsets even the most carefully constructed model is that Americans do not always do what they’re told. They don’t have access to or can’t be bothered with wearing a mask. They run their hands for a moment under the faucet without using soap and shake them dry because no clean towels are available. They queue up in the supermarket checkout line but forget to maintain social distancing. Without thinking they touch handles and doorknobs that might be contaminated. Some routine everyday habits are hard to break. The experts warn us that current successful efforts to contain morbidity and mortality will be undone if we re-open the economy.
Experts in certain sub-disciplines of economics and finance including labor markets, consumer and producer behavior, public finance, and forecasting face the very same problem. The data presently available do not tell us reliably what will happen to the economy in the weeks and months ahead if we fully re-open the economy. Like experts in epidemiology and infectious diseases, they turn to models to try to figure out what will happen to employment, access to vital goods and services, the viability of private companies, and state and local budgets if we don’t re-open the economy. Those models are fraught with the same problems. No one knows for sure how human beings will react and behave when the economy re-opens. Nevertheless, the experts warn us that economic conditions will worsen if we do not re-open the economy.
All of this means that we have two distinct arguments. One relies on an incomplete set of facts as to what will happen to those who contract the virus if we re-open the economy. The other argument relies on some facts as to what will happen to business owners, workers, debtors, creditors, and others if they are not allowed to return to work,
The facts alone will not tell us what to do because it is necessary to weigh the one argument against the other and that involves the value systems of the persons who must decide whether to re-open the economy or keep it closed. Those values, in turn, are likely to differ from one decision-maker to another. Drawing on the incomplete and possibly inaccurate data provided by epidemiologists and infectious disease specialists, on the one hand, and economists and financial specialists, on the other, the issue for decision-makers is to decide how much damage to the economy is acceptable if we continue the shutdown compared to how much additional morbidity and mortality from Covid-19 is acceptable if we re-open the economy. “Acceptable” is not a data point. It is a value.
Consider two persons with access to the data available supporting the two arguments. One is young and healthy, has student loans, a mortgage, automobile and credit card payments due who needs to work to be able to pay her bills. The other is much older, is debt-free but has serious health issues. One is likely to support re-opening the economy. The other is likely to advocate keeping it closed.
Same set of facts, diametrically different decisions, both reasonable. Both persons are acting in ways consistent with their own circumstances and their own values as to what is acceptable.
This is why it is so difficult for the president, governors, and mayors to win approval for their decision-making in this matter. This is why it is better for the president to step aside and allow the governors to decide. When the president acting alone makes this value-laden decision more than 300 million Americans are affected. When the governor of California, for instance, makes this decision no more than 40 million are affected. For the remaining states, far fewer are affected when their governors decide.
Advocates urging that the decision should be left to the American people acting individually have one persuasive support for their argument. Powered with the facts available, the intelligent individual knows best what to do – knows her own values regarding what is acceptable and what is not – and for that reason is best positioned to decide.
Therefore, it is incumbent on any governor who decides when and where to re-open her state economy to disclose to the public what she regards as acceptable. A state unemployment rate below 15 percent or 20 percent? Two consecutive months of positive state-level GDP estimates? Fewer coronavirus deaths or fewer patients diagnosed with Covid-19 admitted to state hospitals in the last 13 weeks or 26 weeks? Whenever a governor’s values regarding what is acceptable align with the public’s, her decision will win the public’s approval. If not, the public is likely to protest. Science for sure matters, but values matter even more.
Edward J. O’Boyle is a Senior Research Associate with Mayo Research Institute. He has offices in West Monroe, Lake Charles and New Orleans. He can be reached at 381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.