The basic rules for self-governance are specified in the Constitution of the United States. Article I, Section 2 asserts that persons who represent the people of the several states in the House of Representatives are chosen by rules that are set down by each state legislature. Section 3 specifies that each state legislature sets forth the rules that govern the elections of the senators from the several states. Article II, Section 1 sets forth that the rules applying to the election of the president and the vice president reside in the hands of the several state legislatures.
These provisions establish the federal government as a union of sovereign states with the right to decide the rules that determine the process by which citizens from their states are chosen to serve in the nation’s capitol. The states are not creatures of the federal government and for that reason it is a serious misrepresentation of the Constitution to refer to these elections as federal elections. They are state elections to select the persons from each state who will serve in the House of Representatives and the Senate, along with the president and vice-president.
H.R. 1, the For the People Act, would change the election process by imposing a national set of rules in defiance of the nearly 225 year-old Constitutional provisions that mandate state control of the rules-making process. It would fundamentally alter the Constitution by skirting the amendment procedure which is detailed in Article V. H.R. 1 says that the rules governing the selection of persons to serve in Congress and to govern as president and vice president no longer are to be decided by the citizens of the several states. The For the People Act dismantles a process where millions of Americans are able to participate in governing themselves through their state legislatures for a process that sets the election rules in Washington. It represents a certain and serious erosion of state sovereignty for the dubious and feel-good uniformity of election rules across the several states.
The integrity of the election process depends critically on the extent to which the election process conforms to or deviates from the rules set forth by the several state legislatures. Rules regarding, for example, when and how a person may register to vote, the dates and places for early and absentee voting, and whether mail-in voting is allowed and photo identification is required to establish that a person who presents him/herself at a polling place is the person who is on the list of registered voters and therefore is eligible to vote.
Election integrity extends most importantly to how ballots are handled and counted because the margin separating the winner and the loser can be razor thin. Biden won the entire 20 electoral votes in Pennsylvania with 50.01 percent of the total votes cast.
The handling and counting of ballots is the responsibility of the state chief election official, frequently known as the secretary of state, who most commonly is elected and affiliated with one of the state’s political parties. In a narrow margin of victory, the state may be required to recount the ballots or the losing candidate may file a lawsuit demanding a recount. The problem is that the secretary of state may have a powerful interest in the outcome of the election due to his/her party affiliation. Ballots may be mishandled or improperly counted calling into question who the voters really selected as the winning candidate. Nothing weakens the foundation of a constitutional republic as a method of self-governance more so than the deliberate manipulation of the way in which ballots are handled and counted.
To assure their shareholders and the general public that they are reporting their financial data accurately, a public corporation engages the services of an independent accounting firm to audit their books. State governments usually have a public official to audit the books of public agencies under the jurisdiction of the state. Nonprofit organizations and other revenue-generating organizations typically pay for an independent audit of their accounts to protect the people who have a stake in their operations.
According to the latest (2019) information from the National Conference of State Legislatures, post-election audits are performed in 45 of the states including the District of Columbia. Thirty-five states use the traditional post-election audit or add features or conditions to the traditional type. This type of audit compares the manual count of a portion of the paper ballots to the results produced electronically by the machine. Three states use the risk-limiting audit which uses special techniques that determine whether or not the election results are correct within a predetermined range of statistical confidence. Seven states use other methods to audit the election results. Information on post-election audits is not available for Louisiana and five other states.
Of the 45 states that perform some type of audit after elections, only New Jersey and New Mexico use independent auditors selected by a state public official to provide oversight of the local election officials actually doing the counting.
With so many state and local government persons involved in auditing election returns, it is a near certainty that honest errors will remain after all the post-election audits are complete. With hundreds of millions of dollars having been spent by the candidates and the political parties to assure victory, there is some additional risk that the results will be intentionally altered in a way that changes the outcome and results in the candidate the voters approved of will not be officially declared the winner.
A constitutional republic can live with some honest mistakes in handling and counting the ballots which to some extent are identified and corrected in post-election audits. What it cannot endure is a breakdown in the honesty and integrity of the persons involved in the process, notably among the state’s chief election officials. An audit, no matter the type, is only as good as the person who ultimately is responsible for its oversight. When the person who is responsible for handling and counting ballots is the same one who supervises the audit process, “cooking the books” becomes enticing. For that reason, state voters are well advised to pay special attention to who they elect to that position. The future of our republic depends importantly on whether they can be trusted.
Edward J. O’Boyle is a Senior Research Associate with Mayo Research Institute. He has offices in West Monroe, Lake Charles and New Orleans. He can be reached at 318-381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
