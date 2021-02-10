One essential condition for democratic rule to enhance authentic self-governance is that the majority may not oppress the minority. Indeed, it is the duty of the majority to protect the minority. Democracy degenerates into despotism when a self-righteous majority takes control of the reins of government.
That’s why we have a Constitution with a Bill of Rights. The majority may not use its power to tamper with the minority’s right to assemble in public, to petition the government, to express themselves freely in the spoken and written word, to worship their Creator without interference. To bear arms, to be protected from unreasonable searches and seizures, and from having their property seized without just compensation. To a trial by an impartial jury, to be confronted by their accusers, along with other protections gotten not from the government but guaranteed by the government. In other words guaranteed by the majority.
In a constitutional republic the people elect persons to serve as their representatives in Congress to address the needs of the people through legislation that is subject to careful deliberation and agreement which becomes the law of the land with the approval of the president. Any law bearing the president’s signature can be submitted to the Supreme Court where it is examined to determine whether it complies with the Constitution or not. The Court’s decision is final.
Today we see that this arrangement which dates from the American Revolution and assures authentic self-governance is under attack by a self-righteous majority elected democratically but committed to silencing the minority. Let us count some of the ways.
Impeachment. On February 8 the Senate began proceedings to determine if ex-President Trump is guilty of the crime of inciting an insurrection on January 6 when the very large gathering of persons who attended his speech that day on the Ellipse stormed the Capitol building. These proceedings have the effect, if not the intent, of silencing those who voted for him last year and those who worked in his administration for fear that they too will be scrutinized and attacked by the self-righteous majority.
Filibuster. Any senator who is recognized to speak by the chair of the Senate can acting on her own hold the floor and stop the Senate from acting until at least 60 senators vote to silence her. This rule is under attack today by the self-righteous majority who want it removed because it stands in the way of their legislative agenda.
Expulsion. Certain members of the self-righteous majority are calling for the expulsion of duly elected members of both houses of Congress for what they have said or written. Simply put, their First Amendment rights are being directly threatened.
Executive Order. President Biden is using executive orders to change certain laws and regulations which the self-righteous majority demands because they fear that a Congressional minority might be able to muster enough strength to frustrate their purposes if the issues in those executive orders were debated in Congress.
Pack the Court. Throughout last year’s campaign Biden would not say that if elected he would not increase the number of justices on the Supreme Court. He still has not renounced the idea. Packing the Court likely would have the effect of favorable decisions on issues backed by Biden and unfavorable rulings on issues backed by his opponents.
First Amendment. Simon and Schuster book publishers cancelled plans to publish a book by conservative Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri. Other authors expressing minority views could experience a chilling effect on what they write.
Terrorists Within. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi claims that there are domestic terrorists in the present membership of the House of Representatives.
The effort to silence doesn’t end with the self-righteous majority in Washington. Take note of the following.
Employment. Forbes magazine chief content officer warned that if a company hires a press secretary who worked for Donald Trump Forbes would consider whatever that company says in public is a lie.
Business. The My Pillow guy, who openly supported Trump’s re-election, has reported that since the election major retailers of his products have cancelled purchase orders.
Censorship. Twitter is blocking speech on its platform which it considers hateful, violent, or harmful. Those terms of course are value-laden which means that Twitter has enabled itself to censor whatever content it pleases.
Insurrectionists. Among persons who attacked the Capitol building in January are men and women who have been identified and called out selectively in the media as Christian Nationalists. This reporting tends to silence those Christians who otherwise might object that the Biden administration is using their taxpayer dollars in ways that conflict with their deeply-held religious convictions.
It’s a mistake to consider the narrow margin of Democrats in the House and the even narrower margin in the Senate where Vice-President Harris holds the tie-breaking vote as indicating that President Biden will have to forge agreement with Republicans to get approval in Congress for some of his more radical proposals. In like manner it’s a mistake to line up the two sides as either progressive or conservative. What conservative/Republican representative, for instance, does not readily accept federal dollars to add a runway at an airport in her district, upgrade a sewage treatment plant, or provide broadband access to more of her constituents?
The division that matters most is between Washington insiders and outsiders, between those establishment types inside the beltway who embrace or at least accept big government with entitlements for all and those from outside the beltway, from the rest of America, who espouse limited government with individual freedom and personal responsibility for all.
With the backing of establishment types in Congress and the intimidating methods of the self-righteous majority, Biden clearly has a considerable advantage for pressing ahead with his progressive plans for bigger government. Holding on to the republic our founders handed us requires us to once again, as stated in the Declaration of Independence, appeal to the “Supreme Judge of the world for the rectitude of our intentions.”
Edward J. O’Boyle is a Senior Research Associate with Mayo Research Institute. He has offices in West Monroe, Lake Charles and New Orleans. He can be reached at 381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
