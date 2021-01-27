Why do we Americans display so much hatred, so little empathy? Why are we threatened by one another? Why do we not come to one another’s assistance when needed? Why do we despise one another? Why do we abuse our own children?
Why are we Americans so stingy when we could be more generous? Why are some forms of violence tolerated while others are condemned? Why do we make commitments to one another and then walk away from them? Why do we admire the strong and powerful and disapprove of the weak and powerless? Why do we treat the drug addicted with another addictive drug?
To these and many other questions, we need answers — remedies — before we disintegrate as a nation. We know for certain that hatred will not bind us together, except in gangs, tribes, and mobs.
Eradicating Covid-19 will help because the lockdowns have separated us from the support that friends and neighbors routinely provide and the strength that many find in places of worship. But ending the pandemic is not enough because we are diminished in so many other ways. Gossip magnified by the likes of Facebook that spreads lies about other human beings. Every day basic meanness to one another that is highlighted in the media. Meanness displayed in the comments of persons responding to a news story on the internet. Meanness in air terminals and on aircraft at the gate or inflight.
Meanness of our political leaders toward one another often along the partisan divide. Their call for unity will fail unless they root out that meanness and until they learn the lesson that they were elected not to advance their own careers or the power of their political parties but to help the American people govern themselves.
Even fundamental reform in Washington is not enough. Our veterans are committing suicide in alarming numbers. Our families are self-destructing through the violence of child abuse, abortion, infanticide, mercy killing, and euthanasia. Our sources of entertainment including motion pictures and professional sports provide endless opportunities to witness human beings pounding on one another, calling to mind the atrocities of the Roman Coliseum. Possibly worst of all, our clergy have deceived us with the appearance of lives of virtue while they sink into avarice and licentiousness.
Our founding fathers beckoned to our higher nature and provided a structure to fortify that higher nature of free and equal human beings protected by the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Today, we Americans are responding to our lower nature.
We must ask ourselves the following questions: Do we have a higher purpose in life? Higher than accumulating wealth? Higher than commanding others to do our bidding? Higher than pleasuring ourselves at every opportunity? Higher than declaring ourselves better than others and therefore superior to others? Higher than naked self-interest?
We must demand from our political leaders an end to identity politics that encourages exclusion which experience teaches us opens the door to hating those who are excluded. We must insist on an end to the use of “white supremacy” which promotes division and hatred. Why do we tolerate the use of “black lives matter” and denounce “all lives matter,” effectively preaching exclusion and stirring up a pot of hatred? Is this the legacy of Martin Luther King? Being proud of one’s heritage is one thing. Using it to diminish others is something different and reprehensible.
What we Americans need today to defeat hatred is empathy which simply put is a three-step process. When we see someone in need, we move toward that person, and then decide to personally take on some of that person’s burden. Human individuals are capable of empathy, governments are not because empathy resides in the human heart. In addition, empathy is not depleted by use. It is an inexhaustible human resource for unifying human beings.
Most recently empathy has been conveyed very effectively in Being There a public service announcement produced by Passiton.com. A young man, in the company of two buddies, gets his hair shaved at a barber shop, presents himself at the home of a young woman whose head is bald, probably from chemotherapy, and asks her to the prom. The young man is acquainted with the young woman and knows that she has lost her hair (stage 1), has his head shaved (stage 2), so he can ask her to the prom and relieve her disappointment in not being invited (stage 3). https://www.passiton.com/inspirational-stories-tv-spots/169-haircut
A small gesture, but an important one. At first it reduces the young woman to tears but then she breaks into a smile that says YES! This young man’s caring gesture turns her exclusion and time of disappointment into inclusion and a moment of happiness.
The answer to hatred is not a trillion dollar relief package from Washington even when it is put together with the greatest care to eliminate abuse. Hatred is defeated by empathy. “Ask not what your country can do for your country, ask what you can do for your country.”
For starters, greet one another in public with a word or nod of the head. Smile and shake hands in public. Assist a teen driver who doesn’t know how to change a flat tire. Help a stranger who doesn’t know his way around town. Add a little extra to the tip for your waitress who looks worn out. Hold the door for a guy who is struggling with a heavy load.
Go beyond those gestures and find ways to be kind to your mother-in-law who’s always sticking her nose in your business. Invite a fellow worker to lunch who expects you to do her work assignments. Speak up for someone who has been wronged. Share what you know freely with others who are struggling to make the best-informed decision possible but have no access to the best information. Make yourself available to a neighbor who has just lost a loved one. Make a real effort to find the rightful owner of a dog that has wandered into your yard and looks lost.
Empathy is essential for national unification because little things really do mean a lot. Self-governance based on a limited role for government requires it. Empathy: don’t leave home without it.
Edward J. O’Boyle is a Senior Research Associate with Mayo Research Institute. He can be reached at 318-381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
