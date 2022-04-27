The most recent information available (from Lending Tree, updated in February 2022) indicates that there is nearly $1.75 trillion in outstanding student loan debt, most of which is held by the federal government. Only $136 billion is held by private organizations. Student loan indebtedness is approximately $400 billion greater than the total U.S auto loan debt.
The Federal Direct Loan Program (FDLP) was set up in 2010 by a rider -- the Student Aid and Fiscal Responsibility Act -- to an amendment to Obamacare. FDLP ended all federally subsidized private loans. This rider was sold on the basis of an estimated reduction in the public debt of $87 billion over 10 years. Interest rates on federal loans for 2019-2020, which are set by Congress, ranged from 4.53 percent to 7.08 percent. Interest on privately-held, cosigned student loans in 2019 averaged 10.20 percent
Lost in the political posturing and poor reporting by TV news anchors and the hosts of opinion programs are four pertinent facts. First, student loan debt is owed by approximately 46 million Americans. Second, the average indebtedness is $37,172. Third, average monthly payment including interest and principal is around $393. In March 2020 President Trump ordered a Covid-19 related repayment moratorium. President Biden extended the moratorium through May 1, 2022. Fourth, approximately 11.1 percent of student loans were delinquent 90 days or longer. Defaults, however, were suspended as part of the repayment moratorium,
Two other centrally important facts should be mentioned here. First, 90 percent of private student loans require a cosigner, typically a parent, spouse, other relative, or friend. On the other hand, a cosigner is almost never required for a federal student loan from the Department of Education.
Second, the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, which was launched by President Bush in 2007, provides cancellation of student indebtedness under strict conditions. To be eligible the student must be a full-time employee of the federal, state, local, or tribal government, or a 501 (c)(3) organization and have made 120 monthly payments on his/her student loan. As of September 2021, 10,776 persons had the remaining balance on their loans forgiven. The average balance forgiven was $94,907.
President Obama proposed setting an upper limit on the amount cancelled. President Trump tried to eliminate the program entirely. Both were unsuccessful.
In October 2021 alone, a revamped Public Service Loan Forgiveness program identified 70,000 persons eligible for collectively $5 billion in forgiveness. In March 2022 the program announced that another 30,000 persons had been declared eligible for forgiveness.
President Biden has not announced in public what he intends to do. Will he extend the payment moratorium beyond its May 1, 2022 expiration date or will he cancel a portion of or the entire $1.75 trillion?. With regard to cancelling student loan indebtedness there is a question as to whether Biden has the legal authority to act via executive order without first having Congressional legislation authorizing it beforehand.
Relieving student loan debt touches the lives of millions of voting-age adults. With 46 million persons responsible for student loan debt, writing off their indebtedness is a powerful tool in the hands of any politician running for office and needing votes to secure victory in November. More than that, any effort to stand in the way of such legislation gives an incumbent or newcomer the appearance of being mean-spirited.
Canceling $1.75 trillion in debt has two negative financial effects for the federal government. First, the U.S. Treasury releases its claim on the entire amount of the outstanding balances. Second, the interest payable to the Treasury is reduced to zero. Assuming an overall interest rate of 4.0 percent on the $1.75 trillion, revenue of roughly $60 billion is lost.
And that’s only in the first year. Annual interest payment losses, probably smaller, would be suffered on loans payable at a later date were it not for the cancellation. In addition, depending on how the legislation or executive order is crafted, a third effect may come into play: the students whose loans are cancelled may not have to pay any federal income tax on the amount cancelled.
Colleges and universities could help by reducing the high and increasing cost of earning a deg6ree, but that won’t help the 46 million persons with current student loan indebtedness. And it won’t help future students because colleges and universities have huge, fixed costs. For example, the athletic program at Ohio State University generated revenue in 2018 of $205 million, just enough to cover it expenses of $204 million.
Some of the increased fixed cost is due to more and more to small colleges and larger “mid-major” universities pursuing accreditation for graduate degree programs they think are necessary to hire additional faculty at generally higher salaries than their long-service faculty. For them, growth is the way out of academic obscurity. In collaboration with Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine (a private organization), University of Louisiana Monroe recently launched a medical school on its campus where tuition is set at $60,000 per year. ULM began in 1931 as Ouachita Parish (County) Junior College.
Higher pay to attract and retain faculty necessary to graduate degree programs leads to higher pay for department heads and for deans, and so on. After all, no self-respecting department head or dean or academic vice-president can afford to be paid less than a subordinate. Faculty salaries, especially for newly hired faculty, are linked to research production or with their “upside potential” Knowing that, faculty pump up their research output by adding the name of a colleague to their own research and that colleague does the same for them.
Now, you find publications with 3-4-5-6 or more coauthors even in the most respected journals in a field because that type of publication adds substantially to each coauthor’s professional reputation which in turn enhances their annual performance evaluation report, reinforcing their argument that they should be paid more. They may even threaten to leave if they’re not paid more, or they may actually leave for a better position elsewhere. Their additional “output” pleases the accreditation team and that in turn pleases the entire college administration.
There is little, if any, prospect that colleges and universities will find it in their best interest to cut costs to ease the financial burden on the student. Instead, they will always demand more support from the legislature, parents, alumni, foundations, and benefactors. They grow like the wild plant Kudzu grows out of control in the South.
If cancellation of student loan debt is politically inevitable, it should be based on whether the student completed his/her program of studies, some measure of ability to pay, and a recognition that college graduates are the most privileged workers in the entire U.S. labor force. Today, their jobless rate is 2 percent.
Edward J. O’Boyle can be reached at (318) 381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
